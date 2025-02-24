SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 24, 2025, during the 12:00 p.m. count in the minimum-security unit at Archambault Institution, a multi-level security federal institution, staff members discovered that Ricardo Vilches was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Sûreté du Québec and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Ricardo Vilcher is 85 years old, measures 170 cm in height and weighs 77 kg. The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and gray hair and has a scar on the nose.

The inmate is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for Second Degree Murder.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Ricardo Vilches is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]