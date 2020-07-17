Esaote "Takes to the Track" Alongside Ducati Team for MotoGP 2020's First Grand Prix Back

"We're delighted to be taking to the track alongside such a prestigious team and brand," said Esaote CEO Franco Fontana. "We've all be looking forward to this event, which symbolises another step in our gradual return to normality. It's also an opportunity for the hard work done in previous months to be shared with the general public, albeit only via live television coverage. Esaote has worked tirelessly to support the health service in Italy and other countries during the crisis, and now we're proud to be playing an active part in this event. Innovation, design and passion are core values we share with Ducati – values that allow us to compete on the world stage."

Esaote – a world leader in the medical diagnostic imaging systems sector – thus confirms its status as an Official Partner of Ducati Team, striving for excellence in R&D, technology and Italian style.

The Esaote Group is leading player in the biomedical devices sector, with a particular focus on ultrasounds, dedicated MRI, medical IT. With around 1,150 employees, Esaote is based in Genoa and owns production and research facilities in Italy and the Netherlands and has a presence in 80 countries. www.esaote.com

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A - Audi Group Company - Company subject to the Direction and Management of AUDI AG

Founded in 1926, Ducati has produced sports bikes equipped with Desmodromic engines since 1946, combining innovative design with cutting-edge technology. Ducati – which in 2016 marked its 90th anniversary – is based in Borgo Panigale, in Bologna. Ducati officially participates in the MotoGP World Championship and the Superbike World Championship. In MotoGP, which it has been participating in since 2003, Ducati won the World Constructors and Drivers Championship in the 2007 season. Meanwhile, in the Superbike World Championship, it has won 17 Constructors Titles and 14 Drivers Titles. www.ducati.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215760/Ducati_Desmosedici_GP_2020_Esaote.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557501/ESAOTE_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215759/Ducati_Corse_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Esaote S.p.A.

For further information: Esaote S.p.a.: Mariangela Dellepiane, Head of Communications and External Relations Esaote, [email protected], tel.: +39-010-6547249, mob.: +393351289783; Fede Gardella, Press Office, tel.: +393358308666, [email protected]; Ducati Motor Holding S.p.a.: Artur Vilalta, MotoGP Press Manager, tel. +39-346-8442596, +34-605970214, e-mail: [email protected], https://www.esaote.com

Related Links

https://www.esaote.com

