Esaote North America awarded five-year contract agreement with group purchasing organization Intalere, offering members access to its full suite of ultrasound products and services

Esaote North America continues to be internationally recognized as a leader in providing superior Ultrasound solutions and Dedicated MRI systems. The new Ultrasound and MRI platforms are built on a Windows® 10 operating system and are equipped with advanced workflow enhancements enabling users to optimize security, workflow, and increase efficiency. The Dedicated MRI product line, equipped with the latest technology, combines high performance with ease of use for a variety of clinical areas and installation settings.

Intalere members can access Esaote North America's suite of products on the Intalere Member Resources portal.

About Esaote

Esaote North America, as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems, with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies. Esaote SpA is a leader in medical device manufacturing in the areas of Ultrasound, Dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy with an international presence in 80 countries. MyLab is a trademark of Esaote SpA.

About Intalere

Intalere's mission focuses on elevating the health of healthcare by designing solutions to improve our members' financial, operational, and clinical performance. We empower our customers and deliver measurable results through our highly personalized approach of creating strategies and programs focused on their goals. From managing their entire spend to strategic consulting around diagnosing particular areas of concern, our unique provider led model allows us to leverage nationally recognized best practices in supply chain and patient outcomes to drive efficiencies for our members. To learn more, visit www.intalere.com.

