ERS Genomics & abm enter into CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement

This License allows abm to develop and commercialize products using CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

DUBLIN and VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce a new license agreement with Applied Biological Materials Inc ('abm,'). This is a non-exclusive licensing agreement granting abm access to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

ERS, co-founded by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, 2020 Nobel Prize winner for gene-editing, provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property. ERS holds over 100 patents worldwide.

Based in Vancouver, abm has been a leader in genetic engineering tool development for the last 15 years, serving scientists of both academic and biotech industry around the world.

Peter Li, CEO of abm commented, 'Our mission is to provide the latest technological advancements and research tools to enhance global innovation and discovery. With this new relationship, we are expanding our gene editing capabilities and envision broader usage of CRISPR/Cas9 in revolutionizing biotechnology and research into novel, new disease treatments.'

Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics was equally positive about the new relationship: 'abm has a justified reputation for delivering accessible innovation that help scientists progress their work. This is precisely why we license our technology - to advance scientific discovery and to see our industry fully tap into the potential of CRISPR/Cas9. We are excited to see what's next for our technology with abm.'

A license from ERS provides full access to the CVC portfolio. This portfolio has more than 55 patents in the US covering the use of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing in all cells, including eukaryotic. Companies based in the US, using CRISPR/Cas9 will require a CVC license.

Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Applied Biological Materials Inc

Founded in 2004, Applied Biological Materials (abm) Inc. has been catalyzing scientific discoveries in Life Sciences and Drug Development for over a decade. Based in Vancouver, Canada, our agility in developing and commercializing novel research tools and our complete portfolio of unique services have made us an invaluable partner to laboratories and research institutions around the world. Driven by a team of passionate and talented scientists, abm is dedicated to empowering the scientific community with the latest innovations for life sciences research and drug development.

For more information: https://www.abmgood.com/

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com

