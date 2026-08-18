Errington Metals Continues to Expand Mineralization at the Balfour Zone

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Errington Metals Corp. (TSXV: EM) ("Errington" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2026 winter/spring, exploration program at the Balfour mineralized zone, part of the Company's wholly owned Sudbury Basin Project. The drilling program has expanded the known mineralized footprint at Balfour and strengthened the Company's interpretation of a growing polymetallic system, extending both the Main and West Zones 100 metres eastward along strike and 50 metres down dip. Both zones remain open to depth and along strike.

Figure 1: Location of the drill holes at Balfour reported here. Figure 2: 3D geological model with 2026 drill intersections at Balfour. 3D view looking west and inclined downward illustrating the interpreted relationship between the West and Main mineralized zones.

The goal of this drill program was to build on the success of the 2025 drill program and advance Errington's geological model to support the Company's planned mineral resource estimate, while reinforcing Balfour as a meaningful volcanogenic massive sulphide target within the Sudbury Basin. The program also returned attractive silver grades across multiple zones, including several highlighted intervals above 100 grams per tonne silver and a peak highlighted interval of 226.3 grams per tonne silver at Balfour Main. Highlights of the drilling include:

Highlights:1

7.2m grading 1.40% copper (Cu), 4.99% zinc (Zn), 3.51% lead (Pb), 0.24 gpt gold (Au), 146.4 gpt silver (Ag) (5.10% copper equivalent (CuEq)) in EMB-26-058 at Balfour West

10.4m grading 0.52% Cu, 4.78% Zn, 2.15% Pb, 0.25 gpt Au, 102.6 gpt Ag (3.51% CuEq) in EMB-26-059 at Balfour West

4.9m grading 1.45% Cu, 6.97% Zn, 2.87% Pb, 0.2 gpt Au, 101.0 gpt Ag (5.20% CuEq) in EMB-26-060 at Balfour Wes

4.9m grading 0.24% Cu, 5.19% Zn, 3.24% Pb, 0.31 gpt Au, 226.3 gpt Ag (4.72% CuEq) in EMB-26-069 at Balfour Main

5.6m grading 0.96% Cu, 9.71% Zn, 3.79% Pb, 0.23 gpt Au, 120.7 gpt Ag (5.92% CuEq) in EMB-26-071 at Balfour Main

Frank Santaguida, Vice President, Exploration of Errington Metals, commented: "The 2026 drilling at Balfour continues to deliver results that make this project compelling, including particularly attractive silver grades within broader copper-zinc-lead-gold mineralized intervals. The recent program reinforces the strength of the mineralization system at Balfour and the overall potential for growth as we advance Balfour, Errington and Vermilion toward a new mineral resource estimate."

_____________________________________ 1 True widths are expected to be 70% to 100% of drilling widths listed in the table. Cu Eq is copper equivalent calculated as Cu (%) + Zn (%) x 0.273 + Pb (%) x 0.167 + Ag (gpt) x 0.0081 + Au (gpt) x 0.6752. Metal prices used Copper $4.5/lb ($9921/tonne), Zinc $1.3/lb ($2866/tonne), Lead $0.90/lb ($1984/tonne), Gold $2500/oz, Silver $30/oz, Recoveries are set at Copper 90%, Zinc 85%, Lead 75%, Gold 75%, and Silver 75%. Copper equivalent values are provided for illustrative purposes only. No allowance has been made for payability, smelter terms, refining charges, penalties, or deleterious elements.

The full context of the new drilling results and the Balfour 3D geological model is available at https://vrify.com/meetings/recordings/b4c5049e-b7cb-4178-a208-863a76bd6f9e.

At the project scale, the 2026 drilling has refined Errington's 3D geological interpretation and validated the broader structural framework at Balfour. The mineralized zones are interpreted to be tightly folded and offset along strike by northeast-trending faults. Bedding and foliation measurements from drill core support a regional east-plunging syncline, with the West and Main Zones aligned within the fold structure. Although the Vermilion mineralized horizon appears thinner between the West and Main Zones, the West Zone remains relatively shallow and comparatively thick, exceeding 10 metres thick down dip. Drilling to date has largely tested the limbs of the interpreted syncline, leaving the deeper hinge zone as a compelling target for future exploration.

Follow-up work at Balfour is ongoing and is focused on converting the strengthened geological interpretation into priority drill targets. Borehole electromagnetic surveys and airborne magnetic surveys are being used to better define folds, faults and conductive targets below surface, further refine the geological model and guide the next phase of exploration drilling. Results from the winter/spring program will also be integrated with the 2025 campaign and historical drilling to support a planned mineral resource estimate.

The Balfour mineralized zones are interpreted as a distal expression of a volcanogenic massive sulphide system. In these systems, high-grade zinc-lead-silver mineralization and stringer-style mineralization commonly occur outward from a copper-rich centre. This interpretation is important because it provides Errington with a clear exploration vector: continued drilling, borehole electromagnetic surveying and airborne geophysics are expected to help refine targets and assess the potential for additional copper-rich mineralization within the broader system.

Table 1: Assay Results for holes drilled at Balfour.

Hole Number Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) CuEq (%) EMB-26-048 North 179.9 188.3 8.3 0.98 2.73 0.98 0.34 32.3 2.55 EMB-26-048 North 248.5 255.0 6.5 0.49 4.13 2.01 0.59 111.5 3.60 EMB-26-049A North 91.5 94.2 2.7 0.32 3.23 0.95 0.13 36.3 1.92 EMB-26-050 North 226.4 229.3 3.0 0.06 0.08 0.16 0.53 40.1 0.88 EMB-26-051 North 208.0 210.0 2.0 0.07 0.01 0.02 0.02 6.5 0.15 EMB-26-052 North 279.5 281.0 1.5 0.02 2.54 1.43 0.02 30.1 1.35 EMB-26-053 West 51.3 55.0 3.8 1.12 3.71 1.00 0.09 73.5 3.18 EMB-26-058 West 143.0 150.2 7.2 1.40 4.99 3.51 0.24 146.4 5.10 EMB-26-059 West 167.6 178.0 10.4 0.52 4.78 2.15 0.25 102.6 3.51 EMB-26-059 West 196.0 204.6 8.6 0.13 1.69 0.66 0.06 19.0 0.99 EMB-26-060 West 121.2 126.1 4.9 1.45 6.97 2.87 0.20 101.0 5.20 EMB-26-061 West 154.5 165.7 11.2 0.33 1.44 0.71 0.06 30.4 1.23 includes

154.5 156.7 2.2 1.22 5.00 2.19 0.17 85.0 4.07 EMB-26-062 West 179.5 180.0 0.5 0.05 2.02 1.11 0.14 20.2 1.17 EMB-26-072A West 217.7 219.8 2.2 0.98 4.18 1.52 0.17 72.0 3.33 EMB-26-073 West 248.5 257.3 8.8 0.71 3.61 1.20 0.16 61.1 2.72 EMB-26-074 West 142.5 143.6 1.1 0.07 2.73 1.17 0.24 20.1 1.49 EMB-26-074 West 146.5 148.7 2.2 0.13 2.50 1.23 0.15 34.7 1.56 EMB-26-064 Main 91.2 93.5 2.3 0.02 1.30 0.54 2.04 26.1 2.31 EMB-26-066 Main 199.0 200.3 1.3 0.59 4.50 1.53 0.07 132.9 3.52 EMB-26-069 Main 231.7 236.6 4.9 0.24 5.19 3.24 0.31 226.3 4.72 EMB-26-070 Main 384.1 385.9 1.8 0.36 1.97 0.84 0.22 46.1 1.71 EMB-26-070 Main 393.3 395.3 2.0 0.22 5.27 1.79 0.08 38.0 2.58 EMB-26-071 Main 356.4 362.0 5.6 0.96 9.71 3.79 0.23 120.7 5.92 EMB-26-071 Main 373.6 380.8 7.2 0.38 1.89 0.56 0.07 17.8 1.28

1. Intervals reported are downhole depths. True width represents 70%-100% true width as drill holes are designed perpendicular to the regional stratigraphic orientation. 2. Cu Eq is copper equivalent calculated as Cu (%) + Zn (%) x 0.273 + Pb (%) x 0.167 + Ag (gpt) x 0.0081 + Au (gpt) x 0.6752. Metal prices used Copper $4.5/lb ($9921/tonne), Zinc $1.3/lb ($2866/tonne), Lead $0.90/lb ($1984/tonne), Gold $2500/oz, Silver $30/oz, Recoveries are set at Copper 90%, Zinc 85%, Lead 75%, Gold 75%, and Silver 75%. 3. Copper equivalent values are provided for illustrative purposes only. No allowance has been made for payability, smelter terms, refining charges, penalties, or deleterious elements.

Mineralization is largely contained within a carbonate-chert lithological unit of the Vermilion Formation, comparable to the Errington and Vermilion mineralized zones. Overall, assay grades from the winter drilling program are consistent with previous Balfour results, returning high grades of zinc and silver (see Errington Metals press release dated May 27, 2026). Mineralization typically occurs as massive stringers, up to 20 centimetres thick, containing sphalerite, chalcopyrite, galena and pyrite. Higher-grade copper mineralization occurs throughout Balfour and is distinguished by chalcopyrite-pyrite stringers developed within the footwall volcanic rocks. Massive sulphide mineralization also occurs at the contact between the carbonate-chert and the volcanic rocks, dominated by sphalerite and pyrrhotite.

About Errington Metals

Errington Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on critical and precious metals. The Company is advancing its wholly owned Sudbury Basin Project, which hosts high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")-style mineralization in the world-renowned Sudbury mining district. Through systematic drilling, disciplined technical work and a planned initial mineral resource estimate, Errington Metals is positioning the Sudbury Basin Project as a high-quality exploration and development opportunity.

The Company is advancing a planned 45,000-metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.

For further information about the Company please visit www.erringtonmetals.com and sign up for email updates.

QAQC Procedures

Core samples are collected and handled using industry-standard protocols. Sampling, core cutting and submission to the assay laboratory were conducted and supervised by Errington Metals personnel. Assay results were verified by Errington Metals via Certified Reference Material standards, blanks and field duplicates. Samples were submitted to MSALABS in Timmins, Ontario, which operates in accordance with ISO 17025 accreditation guidelines and holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications. Samples are crushed, pulverized, digested using a four-acid solution and analyzed using a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES methods. Gold is analyzed separately from a 30-gram sample using fire assay methods. Analyses are completed in Langley, British Columbia. Certified reference material standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream, and internal standards and blanks were concurrently analyzed by the laboratory. All data are reported and certified by MSALABS.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Santaguida, Ph.D., P.Geo. Mr. Santaguida is Vice President, Exploration for Errington Metals Corp. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Table 2: Drill hole collar locations.

Hole Number Easting Northing Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (deg) Inclination (deg) EMB-26-048 483590 5155425 267 300 359.5 -57.1 EMB-26-049A 483540 5155425 267 275.7 0.0 -60.0 EMB-26-050 483490 5155375 267 339 359.6 -65.4 EMB-26-051 483590 5155375 267 324 2.0 -63.3 EMB-26-052 483597 5155322 262 375 1.0 -70.5 EMB-26-053 482910 5155100 265 228 334.9 -61.3 EMB-26-058 482950 5155000 265 252 334.1 -60.4 EMB-26-059 483000 5155000 265 225 334.0 -61.4 EMB-26-060 482950 5155050 265 225 336.5 -63.1 EMB-26-061 483000 5155050 265 243 334.7 -61.0 EMB-26-062 483050 5155050 260 255 332.6 -60.8 EMB-26-063 483050 5155100 260 192 335.6 -60.2 EMB-26-064 483100 5155050 260 225 359.8 -60.6 EMB-26-066 483646 5155124 265 261 334.9 -55.1 EMB-26-068 483671 5155080 265 333 330.1 -60.5 EMB-26-069 483714 5155104 265 360 334.5 -64.8 EMB-26-070 483475 5154965 260 447 0.3 -59.5 EMB-26-071 483374 5154945 265 444 333.7 -61.2 EMB-26-072A 483000 5154950 265 252 335.0 -59.9 EMB-26-073 483015 5154900 265 330 332.0 -60.6 EMB-26-074 482910 5154900 265 300 335.1 -60.0

Easting and Northing listed are in UTM Zone 11N NAD83 co-ordinate system.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and its Sudbury Basin Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Errington Metals Corp.

For Further Information Please Contact: Matthew Gollat, President & CEO, Errington Metals Corp., Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑279‑1157, Direct: 1‑807‑577‑5785, [email protected], www.erringtonmetals.com