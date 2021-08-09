Eros Resources Corp. Announces Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Eros Resources Corp. ("Eros") (TSXV: ERC) announces that it has applied for an extension on the expiry date of its outstanding warrants to August 12, 2022. The 24,223,444 outstanding Common Share purchase warrants were issued on August 12, 2020 in conjunction with Eros' successful rights offering.

Each warrant currently entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on August 12, 2021 (the "Warrant Expiry Date"). Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Warrant Expiry Date will be extended to August 12, 2022. All of the other warrant terms remain unchanged.

About Eros

Eros Resources Corp. is a Canadian public company focused on the exploration and development of resource projects in North America. Eros has as its prime business objective the selection of strategic investments with a Canadian focus and a diverse commodity base. The Company's expertise in the resource sector supports the selection of these strategic investments.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information that could cause actual results to differ materially from Eros' plans or expectations. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding metallurgical

results and outcomes, any updated technical report, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events, level of activity, performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, cost overruns, that Eros may lose or abandon its property interests or may fail to receive necessary licences and permits, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Eros disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

EROS Resources Corp.

Suite 420 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia,

Canada, V6C 1H2

T: 604-688-8115

w: www.erosresourcescorp.com

For further information: Lubica Keighery, VP Corporate Development, c: 778-889-5476

