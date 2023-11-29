Eros Resources Corp. Announces Appointment of President & CEO, Tom MacNeill

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Eros Resources Corp. ("Eros") (TSXV: ERC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tom MacNeill as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. MacNeill, who currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, brings over 35 years of experience in resource investment, corporate finance, and strategic operations, solidifying his role as a seasoned leader within the company.

This leadership transition follows the resignation of Mr. Ron Netolitzky, for personal reasons. Mr. Netolitzky has been instrumental in the formation and development of Eros since its inception, and the Company is pleased that he will continue to contribute to Eros as a Director and Consultant. The remainder of the board of directors, along with the officers and employees of Eros, thank Mr. Netolitzky for the contributions he has made to the company over the past number of years.

The appointment of Mr. MacNeill is a strategic move and is part of the ongoing efforts to revitalize and restructure the company with an increasing focus on trading within Eros' portfolio of investments in junior natural resource exploration companies and aligns with Eros Resources Corp.'s strategic vision for the future.

About Tom MacNeill, CPA, CGA, CFA

As a member of a multi-generational mining family, Mr. MacNeill has held key positions as a director or executive officer of several companies, including Claude Resources, Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., 49 North Resources Inc., Royal Helium, FNR Energy Inc., FNR Energy II Inc., and FNR Energy III Inc.

Mr. MacNeill's rich experience covers all facets of exploration, project development, and finance within the mining sector. Notable corporate development achievements include the early stage financing and development of Athabasca Potash (acquired by BHP), Rallymont Energy (acquired by Husky Energy), Copper Canyon Resources (acquired by Novagold), and Prairie Hunter Energy (acquired by Renegade Energy).

His track record of success and experience is further underscored by his prior positions as an Investment Advisor with a major brokerage house and as the CFO of Pacific Western Trust (now Schedule 1 Canadian Chartered Bank Versabank). This unique combination of expertise positions Mr. MacNeill as exceptionally qualified to lead Eros.

Eros Resources Corp. is confident that Mr. MacNeill's wealth of expertise and proven leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's ongoing efforts to restructure according to the current strategic plan. His contributions are expected to significantly enhance the company's success in the resource industry.

About Eros

Eros Resources Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange. The Company's business objective is the identification, acquisition, and exploration of advanced-stage projects with a North American focus. In addition, the Company plans to make strategic investments with a global focus on a diverse commodity base. Eros management's expertise supports this strategy.

Forward Looking Statements

For further information: EROS Resources Corp., Suite 420 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1H2, T: 604-688-8115, w: www.erosresourcescorp.com; Lubica Keighery, VP Corporate Development, Phone: 778-889-5476