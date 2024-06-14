The Phelityl™ Reviving Cream: A velvety all-day cream that fortifies the skin's moisture barrier, infusing the skin with rapid hydration and nourishment for a visibly moisturized, softened, and healthy-looking complexion from morning to night. The effects of the Phelityl™ Reviving Cream are particularly impressive, demonstrating statistically significant improvements to the skin barrier through a decrease in TEWL, in addition to increased hydration, and maintenance of a physiologic acidic skin pH, as confirmed by the medical findings of Dr. Adam J. Friedman . In a clinical study after just one use* 1 , skin barrier measurably improved, hydration increased by up to 91% 2 , and there was a 31% decrease in skin sebum. Phelityl™ Complex: A Biobotanical Blend featuring sustainable biopolymers of Acacia Gum, Plant-Based Polyglycerides, and Rosehip Oil alongside Ceramides and Squalane to fortify skin's moisture barrier and hydration levels. Red Algae: Creates a film on the skin to help maintain moisture levels from morning to night. Yellow Wood Tree Extract : Rich in protoberines and oleanolic acid to provide a mattifying effect.

The Phelityl™ Reviving Essence : A hydrating water-based essence with nourishing actives that support the moisture barrier by replenishing the skin's hydration levels, prepping it for the next steps in ritual care. For this formulation, the Phelityl™ Complex features a Biobotanical Blend, Ceramides, and Purslane in addition to Glycerin. The resulting Phelityl™ Reviving Essence is statistically proven to enhance skin barrier and improve oil control for all-day hydration. In a clinical study after just one use 3 , skin barrier measurably improved, skin hydration increased by 44%, and skin maintained a healthy pH balance. Phelityl™ Complex: A Biobotanical Blend featuring sustainable biopolymers of Acacia Gum and Betaine for barrier support and intense hydration alongside Ceramides, known to help skin appear firm and supple, and Purslane, which is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Glycerin : Proven humectant known for its hydrating properties.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Phelityl™ Reviving Cream and Phelityl™ Reviving Essence to our Canadian customers at Holt Renfrew as we continue to expand our presence in the Canadian market," said Patricia Schuffenhauer, Global Head of Production at Erno Laszlo. "These products embody our commitment to innovative skincare, providing deep hydration and rejuvenation. We believe that with our boosted signature Phelityl™ Complex with Essential Fatty Acids, our customers will experience optimal skin barrier support and health."

While the science of skin barrier has been studied for decades, the importance of strengthening the skin barrier is more topical than ever. With innovation at the heart of Erno Laszlo, its new Phelityl™ Reviving Essence and Phelityl™ Reviving Cream are powered by the proprietary Phelityl™ Complex, which features a Biobotanical Blend and ceramides to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, replenishing and maintaining hydration.

Visit the website here for more information and to read more on Erno Laszlo's White Paper, Supporting Skin Structure & Its Barrier Functions With Evidence-Based Skin Care Ingredients . Follow along at @ernolaszlo and @ernolaszlonyc .

About Phelityl™ Complex:

The founder of Erno Laszlo, Dr. Laszlo, developed the Phelityl™ Complex as an advanced way to hydrate skin that is clinically proven to support the skin barrier and maintain the skin's pH balance by replenishing the fatty acids essential to its health. The Phelityl™ Complex works to reinforce the skin's outermost layer by replenishing the skin with optimal hydration and vital ingredients, including Essential Fatty Acids, fortifying its natural barrier and minimizing water loss. The Phelityl™ Complex can be found in many of Erno Laszlo's advanced moisturizers, specifically in Erno Laszlo's Phelityl™ Reviving Essence and Phelityl™ Reviving Cream, and has been optimized for each formulation. Each formula is enhanced with a thoughtful, science-backed blend of ingredients designed to fit the needs of various skin types and climates.

About Erno Lazslo:

Meet the science of skin since 1927. For over 97+ years, Erno Laszlo has been synonymous with science-backed, ritual-focused skincare. Dr. Laszlo pioneered bespoke solutions rooted in research and proven ingredients, while also addressing the essential connection between mind-skin wellness and empowering consumers to feel confident in their own skin. The legacy of Erno Laszlo may be centered on his groundbreaking skincare discoveries - but behind the life-changing products, it has always been about the individual. From Dr. Laszlo's first breakthrough of finding a cure for a Princess' acne, to his work with the most famous faces in Hollywood, to our modern beauty rituals adored by fans all over the world, Erno Laszlo has always celebrated bold personalities, empowering us all to show our true glow. The Erno Laszlo brand lives on in the doctor's legacy, as his groundbreaking dermatological discoveries and personalized care continue to inform everything Erno Laszlo does. Erno Laszlo offers science-backed, and ritual-embracing products with proven results that are based in clean science.

About Holt Renfrew:

Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's top fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company's mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned. Visit the website at www.holtrenfrew.com .

1 Based on a clinical study with instrumental measurements

2 1 Compared to untreated control

3 Based on a clinical study with instrumental measurements

Media Contact:

Power Digital

[email protected]

SOURCE Erno Laszlo