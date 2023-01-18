ERGATTA ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO CANADA

The leader in connected fitness is now offering its flagship product, The Ergatta Rower, direct to Canadian customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Ergatta , the game-based home fitness brand, today announced that it has expanded its footprint into the Canadian market. The announcement comes after the company reported hundreds of inquiries requesting Ergatta availability in Canada. Ergatta recently expanded its offerings to the United Kingdom and Germany, and established an agreement with Best Buy in the US as its first retail channel partner in that market.

"Our expansion into Canada is a great example of Ergatta's unwavering commitment to its customers," said Tom Aulet, Co-founder and CEO of Ergatta. "Our mission is to provide consumers who have grown tired of the age-old exercise class with a new kind of workout experience that doesn't feel like a chore, and for years we have received consistent requests to have The Ergatta Rower available in the Canadian market. I'm proud to say we are now in a position to do exactly that. With so much enthusiasm surrounding Ergatta in Canada already, we feel this expansion is one of the most fulfilling and impactful. We can't wait to finally be able to give Canadians the Ergatta fitness experience that they have expressed such an interest in."

The Ergatta Rower is powered by game-based software that offers a competitive and goal-oriented library of workouts. Different from the traditional class-based, follow along fitness offerings in the market, its patent-pending calibration technology adapts to each user and its ever-evolving suite of games and races are tailored to each user's measured fitness level. Members enjoy healthy competition, live and on-demand race events, structured programs for specific fitness goals that are engaging and fun.

Ergatta also recognizes that despite more people working out at home than ever before, there is still a noticeable gap in the market as it pertains to equipment that puts beautiful design at the forefront. The Ergatta Rower provides a solution to this by featuring an elegant wood-based design that complements any home and requires only the space of a bar stool to store upright.

The Ergatta Rower retails for 2,999 CAD and the subscription is 429 CAD/year or 39 CAD/month. It can be purchased on www.ergatta.com and is available throughout the United States, UK, Germany, and Ireland, with additional international markets launching later this year.

