Equiton Balanced Real Estate Fund acquires commercial property in London Ontario

The Balanced Fund offers investors access to a variety of real estate classes in one investment. By providing exposure to the core real estate investment categories of commercial, development, and lending, it can help achieve true diversification. The Balanced Fund targets an annual net return of 8-12% from a combination of cash flow, asset appreciation, and special distributions.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

The property is fully leased with a diverse tenant mix including retail, financial, recreational and restaurant, anchored by CIBC and Wendy's.

Approximately 19,565 square feet of total retail space across three buildings on 2.6 acres.

Comprised of eight retail units including a traditional multi-unit plaza, and two free-standing units with drive-through features.

Ideally located in Northwest London , a retail hotspot, and one of the city's fastest growing residential development areas.

, a retail hotspot, and one of the city's fastest growing residential development areas. Situated in a busy, high traffic location with daily traffic volumes of over 26,000 vehicles per day.

"We are excited to be adding this ideally located commercial property with very attractive features and a stable income and tenancy base to the Balanced Fund." commented Jason Roque, Equiton Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition is consistent with our mandate to find the best commercial, lending and development opportunities, and positions us to gain velocity for future acquisitions in 2022."

ABOUT EQUITON

Founded in 2015, Equiton is a recognized leader in private equity investments and has surpassed half a billion in assets under management. Our exponential growth is a direct outcome of our leadership team understanding how the industry works and how to create long-term wealth through real estate investing. We understand that finding the right opportunities involves time, experience, and discipline. Our strategy is always forward-looking, anticipating trends and adapting our approach to strengthen our market position, capitalizing on value creation opportunities, and building the most robust portfolio possible for our investors.

For more information, visit www.equiton.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kathy Gjamovska

VP, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

905-635-1381 Ext. 106

SOURCE Equiton

Related Links

https://equiton.com

