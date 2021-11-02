Equiton Apartment Fund doubles AUM in 12 months, acquires townhouse property in Toronto

In what has proven to be a year of very aggressive growth for the fund, this latest acquisition brings total assets under management to over $475 million; more than double what it was only 12 months ago. The Fund now comprises 25 properties in 12 communities across Southern Ontario. Equiton plans to use its proven expertise and comprehensive management approach to unlock the property's significant value add potential going forward.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

2.38-acres containing two townhome buildings with a total of 46 two-, three-, and four-bedroom units

73 parking spaces consisting of 29 outdoor, 37 underground, and 7 visitor parking spaces

Spacious units averaging 1,599 square feet with in-suite laundry, air conditioning, basements and private backyards

Prime location in a residential neighbourhood close to shopping, schools, parks and greenspaces

Excellent transit connectivity and immediate access to 400-series highways

"We are very pleased to be adding this unique, well-maintained and conveniently located townhome property to our portfolio," commented Jason Roque, Equiton Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This continues to be a year of stellar growth for the fund, and we'd like to thank our investors and partners for their continued support."

Equiton Living will manage the property and rental inquiries can be made at www.equitonliving.com.

ABOUT EQUITON

Founded in 2015, Equiton is a recognized leader in private equity investments and is approaching half a billion in assets under management. Our exponential growth is a direct outcome of our leadership team understanding how the industry works and how to create long-term wealth through real estate investing. We've discovered that finding the right opportunities involves time, experience, and discipline. Our strategy is always forward-looking, anticipating trends and adapting our approach to strengthen our market position, capitalizing on value creation opportunities, and building the most robust portfolio possible for our investors.

For more information, visit www.equiton.com.

For further information: Kathy Gjamovska, VP, Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 905-635-1381 ext. 106

