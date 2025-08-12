Equiti Group Announces Trio of Key Executive Appointments to Drive Global Transformation

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equiti Group, a leading multi-asset broker and fintech provider, is excited to announce three strategic executive appointments aimed at strengthening its leadership team and accelerating its global growth. These appointments underscore Equiti's ongoing commitment to innovation, robust governance, and technology-driven expansion across key markets.

Sartaj Singh has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) following a transformative tenure as the company's Global Head of Technology since December 2023. He has played a pivotal role in advancing Equiti's technology infrastructure, leading a significant transformation that has brought increased stability, scalability, and sophistication to Equiti's core technology platforms, critical enablers of its global growth strategy. As CTO, Sartaj will focus on embedding intelligence across all operational layers – ranging from trading to onboarding – to deliver fast, intuitive, and client-centric experiences. His leadership is crucial in positioning Equiti as a technology-driven leader in the global financial services sector.

Rick Fulton has been appointed Chief Risk and Audit Officer. Over the past two years, Rick has built a high-performing risk management function, significantly improving the company's ability to manage and mitigate key risks across market, credit, and enterprise domains. In his new role, Rick will continue to lead the development of Equiti's Risk and Audit departments, ensuring that both areas remain aligned with the company's governance framework and strategic objectives, safeguarding the firm's growth in an increasingly complex financial environment.

Sean Hong takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), after successfully transforming the company's Finance function since joining in August 2023. Under his leadership, Equiti's finance team has been repositioned as a strategic business partner, enhancing financial performance, improving cost management, and providing critical insights to support the company's ambitious growth trajectory. As CFO, Sean will continue to drive operational efficiency and scalable success, reinforcing the financial foundation needed to support Equiti's global ambitions.

A vision for sustainable growth and innovation

Iskandar Najjar, Group CEO of Equiti, commented, "Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Equiti. As we expand our footprint in global markets, these appointments ensure we remain agile, tech-driven, and client-focused. Sartaj, Rick, and Sean bring the expertise to lead in fast-changing environments and help us set new standards in trading technology, governance, and performance. More importantly, they share our commitment to innovation, client-centricity, and building a stronger, more agile organisation. This is an exciting chapter for Equiti as we deepen our impact and reimagine what the trading experience can be for clients worldwide."

With these appointments, Equiti is poised to continue its path of innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with its long-term goals of market leadership and sustainable global growth.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global fintech leader providing advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com

