Equitable Group to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) ("Equitable" or the "Company") will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on November 5, 2019.

Equitable will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, November 6, 2019. To access the call live, please dial (647) 427-7450 five minutes prior to the start time. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at www.equitablebank.ca under Investor Relations. The call will be hosted by Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

A replay of the call will be available until November 13, 2019 at midnight and it can be accessed by dialing (416) 849-0833 and entering passcode 5565699 followed by the number sign. Alternatively, the call will be archived on the Company's website for three months.

About Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group Inc. is a growing Canadian financial services business that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank. Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM, has grown to become the country's ninth largest independent Schedule I bank through its proven branchless approach and customer service focus in providing residential lending, commercial lending and savings solutions to Canadians. EQ Bank, the digital banking platform offered by Equitable Bank, provides state-of-the-art digital banking services. The EQ Bank Savings Plus Account reimagines banking for Canadians by offering the functionality of a chequing account to perform daily banking with ease, as well as a great everyday interest rate to help transactional balances grow into bigger savings. From unlimited Interac® e-Transfers and bill payments to payroll deposits and no monthly fees, everyday banking is now a richer prospect for Canadians. Equitable Bank employs over 800 dedicated professionals across the country. For more information about Equitable Bank and its products, please visit equitablebank.ca

SOURCE Equitable Group Inc.

For further information: Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, 416-515-7000; Tim Wilson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 416-515-7000

Related Links

https://www.equitablebank.ca/

