Equitable/EQ Bank's Andrew Moor to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Andrew Moor, President, CEO & Director of Equitable Group (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C), is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2021 being held virtually on September 9, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. EST.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Equitable Bank's website at http://eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts and the presentation will be archived for 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves nearly three hundred thousand Canadians through Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has grown to become the country's eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named #1 Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021 list. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

