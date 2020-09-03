Equitable/EQ Bank's Andrew Moor to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Andrew Moor, President, CEO & Director of Equitable Group (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C), is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2020 being held virtually on September 9, 2020 at 2:50 p.m. (EST).

Equitable Group Inc. operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM. EQ Bank is the digital banking platform offered by Equitable Bank, providing state-of-the-art digital banking services.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Equitable Bank's website at http://eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts and the presentation will be archived for 90 days.

___________________________

About Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group Inc. is a growing Canadian financial services business that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank. Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM, has grown to become the country's ninth largest independent Schedule I bank through its proven branchless approach and customer service focus in providing residential lending, commercial lending and savings solutions to Canadians. EQ Bank, the digital banking platform offered by Equitable Bank, provides state-of-the-art digital banking services. The EQ Bank Savings Plus Account reimagines banking for Canadians by offering the functionality of a chequing account to perform daily banking with ease, as well as a great everyday interest rate to help transactional balances grow into bigger savings. From unlimited Interac e-Transfers® and bill payments to payroll deposits and no monthly fees, everyday banking is now a richer prospect for Canadians. Equitable Bank employs over 900 dedicated professionals across the country. For more information about Equitable Bank and its products, please visit equitablebank.ca.

SOURCE Equitable Bank

For further information: Media contact: Equitable Bank, Jessica Kosmack, 416.738.9707