Equitable Bank named among LinkedIn Top Companies in Canada

Canada's Challenger Bank™ lands in the top 5 of LinkedIn's list of best workplaces to grow careers

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, proudly announces that it was ranked #4 on the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies list, an annual and data-driven list that identifies Canada's top companies for workplace growth and career progression.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a top workplace in Canada," said Gavin Stanley, SVP and chief human resources officer. "At Equitable Bank, we're proud to create a compelling employee experience, which means supporting our employees' evolving needs with an inclusive workplace culture, excellent health and wellness resources and a strong focus on learning and career development. This award from LinkedIn validates that our people-first and purpose-driven strategy is enabling our over 1,800 challenger employees to build long-term, invigorating and fulfilling careers that are helping drive true change in Canadian banking and beyond."

LinkedIn's annual Top Companies list is developed with an in-depth methodology that uses LinkedIn data to measure companies against eight pillars that are key to career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the country. From internship and student programming to upskilling tools and individual and leadership development programs to guide existing employees into their next chapter, Equitable Bank is dedicated to providing employees with the resources they need to grow careers on their terms.

The full list of LinkedIn's Top Companies in Canada can be found here.

To see career opportunities available at Equitable Bank and its digital platform, EQ Bank, visit our careers page. For more information on Equitable Bank's promise to its employees, the environment and Canadian communities, visit esg.com/responsibility.

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. As Canada's Challenger Bank™ and seventh largest bank by assets, it leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 607,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C), a leading digital financial services company with $119 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2024). Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named one of the top banks in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

