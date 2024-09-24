Equitable Bank celebrates latest funding milestone with significant $500 million deposit note

Latest issuance 4.7x oversubscribed, reflecting strong confidence in long-term strategy and challenger bank value proposition

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, announces a significant milestone in its funding strategy as it closes a $500 million fixed rate deposit note. With a record-breaking $2.3 billion order book that was 4.7x oversubscribed among 44 unique investors, the latest issuance is a clear testament to the market's appetite for Equitable Bank's unique challenger bank position.

The deposit note was issued in two tranches: a 2-year $200 million deposit note was offered at a 3.92% fixed rate and matures on September 24, 2026, and a 3.5-year $300 million deposit note was offered at a 3.99% fixed rate and matures on March 24, 2028. The transaction, successfully priced for the 2-year and 3.5-year notes at 107 bps and 127 bps above the Government of Canada curve, respectively, represent negative new issue concessions of 3 bps for each tranche and led to further repricing of Equitable Bank's secondary curve.

"The overwhelming response from investors highlights the appeal of our strategy and the important and evolving role of Equitable in Canada's banking sector," said Chadwick Westlake, chief financial officer, Equitable Bank. "The attractive pricing we achieved underscores the trust investors place in our ability to deliver sustainable value, and we are energized as we continue building on this momentum to deliver long-term growth."

The issuance was completed with BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion Securities and TD Securities acting as joint leads and bookrunners, with National Bank Financial and Scotia Capital supporting as co-managers.

The deposit notes rank equally and rateably with all of Equitable Bank's present and future unsecured and unsubordinated liabilities, and deposit notes are not eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance.

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. As Canada's Challenger Bank™ and seventh largest bank by assets, it leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C), a leading digital financial services company with $125 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at July 31, 2024). Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of the top banks in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

