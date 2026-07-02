Equitable Bank assumes role of performance guarantor of Eagle Credit Card Trust

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Eagle Credit Card Trust today announced that, in connection with the completion of the acquisition by EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) of President's Choice Bank ("PC Bank") and certain other entities from Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") (TSX: L), Equitable Bank, a Canadian chartered bank, has assumed all of Loblaw's rights and obligations as performance guarantor of PC Bank as seller and servicer under (i) certain pooling and servicing agreements made as of March 6, 2006 (as amended, restated, supplemented, replaced and otherwise modified prior to the date hereof), and (ii) all the related co-ownership agreements to which Eagle Credit Card Trust is a party.

About Eagle Credit Card Trust

Eagle Credit Card Trust was established to purchase undivided co-ownership interests in a revolving pool of credit card receivables of President's Choice Bank, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Bank on July 1, 2026. The receivables are generated from the use of President's Choice Financial® MasterCard® credit cards.

SOURCE Eagle Credit Card Trust