Equitable Announces Closing of $230 Million Subscription Receipt Offering

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. ("Equitable") (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") and has issued 3,266,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $70.50 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of approximately $230 million. This includes the issuance of 426,000 Subscription Receipts on the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters, which was exercised concurrently with the closing of the Offering. The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, and co-led by CIBC World Markets, Scotia Capital Inc. and BMO Capital Markets.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by Equitable to increase the capital of Equitable Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable, and Equitable Bank will in turn use the proceeds to fund a portion of the purchase price and closing expenses associated with the previously announced acquisition by Equitable Bank of an 84% equity interest in Concentra Bank from Credit Union Central of Saskatchewan (the "Acquisition").

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, concurrent with closing of the Acquisition and upon satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions and without payment of additional consideration or further action, one common share of Equitable. Holders of Subscription Receipts will be entitled to receive cash payments ("Dividend Equivalent Payments") in respect of each of their Subscription Receipts that are equal to, and will be paid on the same date as, dividends declared by Equitable on its common shares.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts less 50% of the commission payable to the underwriters of the Offering will be held by an escrow agent pending, among other things, receipt of all regulatory and government approvals required to finalize the Acquisition, and fulfillment or waiver of all other outstanding conditions precedent to closing the Acquisition. In the event the Acquisition does not close prior to 5:00 pm EST on February 7, 2023, or if the agreement with respect to the Acquisition is terminated prior to such time, the holders of the Subscription Receipts will be entitled to receive an amount equal to the full subscription price thereof plus their pro rata share of the interest earned on such amount and any Dividend Equivalent Payments to which they are entitled, net of any applicable withholding taxes.

The subscription receipts will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the symbol EQB.R.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Subscription Receipts or common shares issuable upon the exchange of Subscription Receipts in the United States or in any Jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Subscription Receipts and common shares issuable upon the exchange of Subscription Receipts have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Subscription Receipts and common shares issuable upon the exchange of Subscription Receipts have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States except in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

