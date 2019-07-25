Equinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

VANCOUVER, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") Equinox Gold will announce its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on August 1, 2019 after market close. A live conference call and webcast will follow on August 2, 2019 commencing at 7:00am PT (10:00am ET), providing the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions of Equinox Gold's executive team.

Conference call Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until October 2, 2019.

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

For further information: Equinox Gold Contacts: Christian Milau, CEO; Rhylin Bailie, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: ir@equinoxgold.com