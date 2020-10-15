Equinox Gold Pours First Gold from its Castle Mountain Gold Mine

"Pouring first gold at Castle Mountain, our newest producing mine in the Americas and our second operating mine in California, launches what will be a long-life flagship asset for the company," commented Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold. "I'd like to thank our employees, consultants, San Bernardino County and the State of California for their support and efforts as we brought the Castle Mountain Mine to production on time, on budget and with no lost-time injuries, all while managing through the COVID-19 pandemic."