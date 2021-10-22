Equinox Gold Files Technical Reports for Fazenda and RDM Mines

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has filed National Instrument 43-101 technical reports regarding the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates for its Fazenda and RDM gold mines in Brazil, the results of which were announced on September 8, 2021.

Both technical reports are available for download on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/EDGAR and on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com.

