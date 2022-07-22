Equinox Gold Celebrates 5 Million Ounces of Gold Produced from Mesquite Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is proud to announce that the Mesquite Mine poured its 5 millionth ounce of gold on July 20, 2022. Mesquite commenced operations in March 1986 and is the largest gold mine in California, USA. Since Equinox Gold acquired Mesquite on October 30, 2018, the mine has produced more than 450,000 ounces of gold.