Equinox Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting
May 05, 2021, 20:19 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, amendments to the Company's Articles, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2021, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 140,100,255 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 57.74% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
Number of Directors
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Set the number of directors of the Company at nine
|
122,018,286 (99.82%)
|
220,486 (0.18%)
Election of Directors
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman
|
117,102,894 (95.80%)
|
5,136,401 (4.20%)
|
Ms. Maryse Bélanger
|
118,480,224 (96.92%)
|
3,759,071 (3.08%)
|
Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director
|
114,638,211 (93.78%)
|
7,601,084 (6.22%)
|
Mr. Tim Breen
|
121,731,860 (99.58%)
|
507,435 (0.42%)
|
Mr. Gordon Campbell
|
121,580,640 (99.46%)
|
658,655 (0.54%)
|
Gen. Wesley Clark
|
121,970,790 (99.78%)
|
268,505 (0.22%)
|
Dr. Sally Eyre
|
120,017,121 (98.18%)
|
2,221,651 (1.82%)
|
Mr. Marshall Koval
|
112,276,546 (91.85%)
|
9,962,226 (8.15%)
|
Mr. Christian Milau
|
119,436,635 (97.71%)
|
2,802,136 (2.29%)
Appointment of Independent Auditor
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company
|
139,524,075 (99.59%)
|
576,180 (0.41%)
Amendment of Company Articles
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Amendments to the Company's Articles to increase the
|
95,397,649 (78.04%)
|
26,675,914 (21.82%)
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the
|
120,794,067 (98.82%)
|
1,252,476 (1.02%)
For further information: Equinox Gold Contacts: Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer; Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: [email protected]
