Equinix Prices C$700 Million of Senior Notes in its Inaugural Offering in the Canadian Market

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of C$700 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "Notes"), its inaugural offering in the Canadian market. The Notes will be issued by Equinix Canada Financing Ltd. ("Equinix Canada Finco"), a wholly owned finance subsidiary of Equinix, Inc., and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis by Equinix, Inc. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"We are proud of our debut bond offering in Canada, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to the market. Our debut issuance underscores Equinix's long-standing commitment to Canada and will enable Equinix to continue in delivering innovative digital infrastructure solutions to customers across this important region," said Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, Equinix.

"This is a proud moment for Equinix Canada. Our inaugural offering underscores Equinix's leadership in Canada and our commitment to over 650 customers supported by over 600 team members based in the country," added Marc Mondesir, Managing Director, Equinix Canada.

The Notes will be Equinix Canada Finco's unsecured senior obligations and will rank equal in right of payment to all of Equinix Canada Finco's future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. Equinix, Inc.'s obligations under the guarantee will rank equally with its other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness.

Equinix estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by Equinix, will be approximately C$688 million. Equinix intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the acquisition of additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, and provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including but not limited to refinancing of the upcoming maturities and repayment of existing borrowings.

BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the Notes is being made in Canada by way of private placement and in the

United States pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, as amended (including a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained at no cost by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes may be obtained, when available, by contacting Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. at 1-800-294-1322; RBC Dominion Securities Inc. at 1-416-842-6311; Scotia Capital Inc. at 1-800-372-3930; or TD Securities Inc. at 1-800-263-5292.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. In addition, this press release is not an offer to purchase or a notice of redemption with regard to any securities.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI--quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, the intended use of proceeds and our ability and commitment to deliver solutions and serve the Canadian market. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Equinix Media Relations, [email protected]; Equinix Investor Relations, [email protected]