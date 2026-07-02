Equicapita announces the sale of Canadian Dental Labs

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Income LP ("Equicapita") is pleased to announce the sale of Canadian Dental Labs ("CDL") (the "Transaction"), effective July 2, 2026.

The Transaction is the culmination of 6+ years of hard work and commitment from the teams at Equicapita, CDL, our CDL lab partners and staff across the country, industry partnerships, clients, suppliers, and the many other stakeholders involved in this success of CDL. Together we built Canada's leading, premium dental laboratory platform.

CDL partnered with its first regional lab in late 2018 and grew CDL into Canada's leading premium dental laboratory platform. CDL represents proof of concept for the roll-up strategy developed at Equicapita and continued into Arvore Partners LP and Arvore Trust (together, "Arvore").

Since inception, we have strived to build Canada's leading, premium dental laboratory platform defined by a commitment to improving patient outcomes by focusing on technology, culture and education. "We are incredibly proud of what CDL has become. We look forward to watching Ali Rezaei and the CDL team leverage the additional resources this Transaction brings to further expand the depth and breadth of the business" said Chad Dundas, Director Omnigence.

"Our team members, clients, suppliers, and industry relationships across the country have been instrumental in everything we have accomplished together, and we are grateful to Equicapita and Omnigence for their partnership and support. We look forward to continuing to grow the business, deepen our partnerships within the dental community, and further elevate the level of service, innovation, and support we provide to clinicians and patients across Canada." said Ali Rezaei, President & CEO Canadian Dental Labs.

Advisors,

BMO Middle Market Mergers & Acquisitions, and ATB Cormark Capital Markets acted as financial advisors to Canadian Dental Laboratories and shareholders on the Transaction.

Norton Rose Fullbright acted as legal advisor to CDL on the Transaction.

About:

CDL is a market leader in the Canadian dental laboratory market. More information can be found at:

https://canadiandentallabs.ca/

Arvore is a hybrid evergreen private equity fund focused on consolidating lower mid-market businesses across North America. Arvore targets founder-led companies in areas including, building products , environmental services, diversified, civil security, master franchisors, and auto maintenance, with a strategy centered on operational value creation and scalable growth. More information can be found at:

https://omnigenceam.com/private-equity

Omnigence Corp. (D/B/A Omnigence Asset Management, "Omnigence") is a Canadian alternative investment platform focused on farmland, operational private equity (see Arvore strategy above), and secondaries. Managing over $1 billion in platform assets, the firm invests in underserved segments of the market where scale, operational complexity, or size constraints limit participation from larger institutions. More information can be found at:

https://omnigenceam.com/

DISCLAIMER:

This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Omnigence, Arvore or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Equicapita, with respect of the Transaction, and Omnigence and Arvore with respect to investment objectives and strategies. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Equicapita's, Omnigence's or Arvore's control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Equicapita's, Omnigence and Arvore do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Equicapita Income Trust

Inquiries: Matt Barr - Director, Omnigence: [email protected]; Chad Dundas - Director, Omnigence: [email protected]