Equalization reform intended to restrain costs has actually resulted in $10.5 billion in higher spending since 2018/19

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Due to a design flaw in Canada's equalization program, "have not" provinces have received $10.5 billion in higher payments since 2018/19, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"Canada's equalization program should shrink when the ability of provinces to raise revenues--particularly between so-called have and have-not provinces--moves closer together, but instead, because of a design flaw, the program's costs are required to grow every year," said Ben Eisen, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Equalization Is Broken: How the Continuous Growth Requirement Inhibits Reform.

The study shows that the 2009 reform, referred to as the Fixed Growth Rate rule, requires total equalization payments to continue growing in line with Canada's economic growth. The rule was originally introduced to control program costs as the fiscal gap between have and have-not provinces increased. But following convergence in provincial fiscal capacity beginning around 2015, the rule now requires upward adjustments rather than downward ones, functioning as a floor rather than a ceiling.

The result of this design flaw has been $10.5 billion in higher payments between 2018/19 and 2026/27 that would not have been made in the absence of the rule.

In fact, in three separate years since 2018/19 over 10 per cent of the equalization program costs were higher payments as a result of the flaw.

"There are a lot of interesting ideas for making equalization fairer and more responsive to changing fiscal and economic conditions, but as long as the program is required to keep growing, there are real limits to their potential effectiveness," Eisen said.

"In order to make real equalization reforms possible, policymakers will first have to fix the growth requirement flaw."

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Ben Eisen, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute; To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Erin Clemens, Junior Communications Coordinator, Fraser Institute, 604-688-0221 ext. 615, [email protected]