EQB reports second quarter 2026 results and announces expected July 1, 2026 closing of PC Financial

News provided by

EQB Inc.

May 27, 2026, 17:05 ET

Diluted EPS

Q2 Adjusted1

$2.03

(10%) q/q, (12%) y/y

Return on equity

Q2 Adjusted1

10.2%

(90 bps) q/q,
(170 bps) y/y

PPPT2

Q2 Adjusted1

$153.1MM

(2%) q/q, (4%) y/y

Total PCL

Q2 Adjusted1

$45.4MM

+16% q/q, +50% y/y

CET1 ratio

13.6%

Total capital ratio

17.1%

Q2 Reported

$1.29

 (39%) q/q, (42%) y/y

Q2 Reported

6.5%

(390 bps) q/q,
(490 bps) y/y

Q2 Reported

$119.5

(19%) q/q, (23%) y/y

Q2 Reported

$45.4MM

+16% q/q, +50% y/y

Common share
dividend declared

$0.61/share

+3% q/q, 15% y/y

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported earnings for the second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2026.

  • Adjusted diluted EPS1: $2.03, (10%) q/q and (12%) y/y (reported $1.29)
  • Adjusted net income1: $78.3 million, (8%) q/q and (17%) y/y (reported $51.3 million)
  • Adjusted PPPT1,2: $153.1 million, (2%) q/q and (4%) y/y (reported $119.5 million)
  • Adjusted ROE1: 10.2%, (90 bps) q/q and (170 bps) y/y (reported 6.5%)
  • Revenue: $302.4 million, (1%) q/q and (4%) y/y (reported $302.4 million)
  • Book value per share: $81.46, flat q/q and +1% y/y
  • EQ Bank customers: 659,000, +4% q/q and +18% y/y
  • Common share dividends declared: $0.61 per share, +3% q/q and +15% y/y
  • Capital: CET1 ratio of 13.6% and total capital ratio of 17.1%

"The second quarter reflected solid performance during a persistently uncertain economic environment and our team performed well against this backdrop, continuing to demonstrate operating discipline, renewed focus, and financial resilience," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO. "As we look ahead to the second half of the year, our business will meaningfully shift with the anticipated July 1 close of our PC Financial transaction – positioning us to serve millions of Canadians as a challenger at scale. Through a new loyalty-linked banking ecosystem, we will provide Canadians with better value, better products, more rewards and new channels, putting real choice and control back into their hands and giving every Canadian the opportunity to get ahead, every day."

PC Financial acquisition accelerating rapidly, set to close July 1, 2026

  • EQB secured final approval for the acquisition of PC Financial3 (the "Acquisition") from Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") from the Minister of Finance and National Revenue on May 5, marking a significant regulatory milestone and unlocking the next phase of growth. EQB is set to expand its customer base to 3.3 million Canadians4, add approximately $5.8 billion in assets4 and $800 million in direct retail deposits4
  • Acquisition cements EQB as the Challenger in Canadian banking by adding a top payments product, scales customer base by >4x4, nearly doubles revenue4 with a 4x increase in non-interest revenue4, and subsequent to close, will become exclusive financial services partner of Loblaw, which brings access to Canada's #1 leading loyalty program PC Optimum™.
  • The Acquisition is expected to close on July 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions

Continued expense discipline positioning EQB to deliver efficiency improvements

  • Positive impacts of pacing discretionary spending and other items, including a favourable capital tax benefit, partially offset by targeted investments in growth initiatives and higher staff costs, led to a decline of 1% q/q and 4% y/y adjusted expenses1
  • Reported expenses were up 15% q/q and 13% y/y and included $33.6MM of business exit costs, reflecting actions to reposition and streamline EQB's business mix, acquisition and integration-related expenses tied to the upcoming close of the PC Financial acquisition, and amortization of Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition-related intangible assets
  • EQB's adjusted efficiency ratio1 in Q2 was up by 30 bps to 49.4% (reported 60.5%), remaining on track against its low-50% adjusted efficiency ratio target for 2026, excluding the impacts of PC Financial

Prudent provisioning levels maintained amid ongoing macroeconomic pressures

  • EQB's provision for credit losses (PCL) were up +16% q/q, reflecting higher performing and impaired provisions
  • Higher performing provisions reflects increased delinquencies and elevated macroeconomic uncertainty while the increase in impaired provisions reflects higher personal and commercial PCLs due to increased defaults and deterioration in the commercial and residential real estate markets
  • Total gross impaired loans increased 8% q/q. Personal balances were modestly higher, driven by a continued subdued residential real estate market, while the increase in commercial was largely attributable to a single insured exposure, partly offset by improvement in the uninsured portfolio
  • The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 46 bps, compared to 29 bps at Q2 2025

Sustained loans under management growth despite an uncertain operating environment

  • Commercial lending loans under management (LUM)1 grew 4% q/q and 17% y/y, driven by continued momentum in the insured multi-unit residential mortgages
  • Personal lending LUM declined 1% q/q and 3% y/y due to declines in insured single-family mortgages, in line with our strategy to optimize returns while maintaining a targeted origination approach for insured volumes
  • Excluding insured single-family, personal lending LUM was up 1% q/q and 5% y/y despite a slower Canadian housing market; the decumulation lending portfolio grew 5% q/q and 26% y/y and continued to capture market share in this rapidly growing segment

EQ Bank surpassed $10 billion in deposit balances, adding 26,000 new retail and business customers

  • EQ Bank deposits grew to $10.02 billion in Q2 (+1% q/q and +7% y/y) as customers continued to embrace innovative products including our attractive Personal and no-fee Business Accounts; EQ Bank deposits represented 28% of total deposit principal (up 88bps q/q)
  • EQ Bank added 26,000 new retail and business customers in Q2 (+4% q/q and +18% y/y) who will have access to a growing suite of personal and business banking products that provide more value on their hard-earned dollars, including the prepaid Business Card
  • EQ Bank products received industry recognition as customers' products of choice including Best Prepaid Card from creditcardGenius and Best Chequing Account from MoneySense and NerdWallet Canada

Capital supported dividend increase and buyback activity; strong demand for LRCN issuance

  • EQB declared a dividend of $0.61 per common share payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026, representing +3% and +15% increases from the dividends paid in March 2026 and June 2025, respectively
  • EQB purchased and cancelled 1,226,734 common shares through its active Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) (2,293,624 repurchased year-to-date), supporting attractive return of capital for shareholders
  • EQB issued its second series of LRCNs on April 27, 2026, with the order book oversubscribed by ~4x

"Q2 reflected disciplined execution, with strong cost management, prudent credit provisioning and continued growth in loans under management," said Anilisa Sainani, CFO. "Against a more difficult economic environment, we remained focused on performance and the evolution of EQB's business model with a strong balance sheet and clear momentum as we approach the close of the PC Financial acquisition in July."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET on May 28, 2026

EQB's Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, Anilisa Sainani, CFO, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO, will host EQB's quarterly earnings call and webcast. Also joining for the Q&A portion of the call will be Darren Lorimer, EVP Commercial Banking and Daniel Rethazy, EVP Personal Banking. The webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of one-time acquisition and integration related costs, and certain items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section of the Second Quarter 2026 MD&A.

2 PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.

3 On December 3, 2025, EQB and Loblaw entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which EQB will acquire PC Financial, which is comprised of President's Choice Bank ("PC Bank"), PC® Financial Insurance Agency Inc., PC® Financial Insurance Brokers Inc. and certain other affiliated entities of PC Bank. In connection with the closing of the acquisition, EQB will enter into a long-term strategic relationship with Loblaw pursuant to a commercial agreement to become the exclusive financial partner of the PC Optimum™ loyalty program.

4 Reported standalone measures for PC Financial as of September 2025, unless otherwise stated.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

($000s) As at

April 30, 2026

October 31, 2025

April 30, 2025

Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

603,233

717,253

500,747

Restricted cash

1,142,653

1,326,684

996,591

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

2,150,035

1,604,165

2,100,037

Investments

1,378,885

1,645,864

1,450,879

Loans


Loans – Personal

31,532,206

31,857,508

32,587,415

Loans – Commercial

13,536,145

14,581,966

14,794,655

Allowance for credit losses

(227,869)

(206,801)

(153,928)

44,840,482

46,232,673

47,228,142

Securitization retained interests

1,108,002

1,028,623

919,910

Deferred tax assets

30,453

36,429

20,874

Other assets


Derivative financial instruments

223,790

242,799

379,210

Intangible assets

152,528

148,623

193,479

Goodwill

92,545

92,545

110,580

Investment in associate

52,888

49,884

49,839

Other

433,956

368,179

355,052

955,707

902,030

1,088,160

Total assets

52,209,450

53,493,721

54,305,340

Liabilities and Equity


Liabilities:


Deposits

36,633,069

36,616,511

35,036,491

Securitization liabilities

10,635,017

11,197,477

13,548,609

Obligations under repurchase agreements

50,493

104,568

84,092

Deferred tax liabilities

216,232

199,151

190,905

Funding facilities

686,300

1,454,087

1,410,370

Other liabilities


Derivative financial instruments

80,966

94,742

164,815

Other

668,193

615,386

611,896

749,159

710,128

776,711

Total liabilities

48,970,270

50,281,922

51,047,178

Equity:


Common shares

483,598

503,060

510,973

Other equity instruments

345,105

147,360

147,360

Contributed deficit

(17,341)

(15,014)

(19,177)

Retained earnings

2,420,049

2,566,475

2,607,001

Accumulated other comprehensive income

116

1,684

2,344

Total shareholders' equity

3,231,527

3,203,565

3,248,501

Non-controlling interests

7,653

8,234

9,661

Total equity

3,239,180

3,211,799

3,258,162

Total liabilities and equity

52,209,450

53,493,721

54,305,340

Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

($000s, except per share amounts)

April 30, 2026

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2026

April 30, 2025

Interest income:



Loans – Personal

424,111

461,337

861,352

942,707

Loans – Commercial

194,696

211,991

398,222

434,108

Investment

21,039

19,332

42,208

40,124

Other

25,631

19,912

50,134

45,282

665,477

712,572

1,351,916

1,462,221

Interest expense:



Deposits

294,038

317,391

603,271

665,200

Securitization liabilities

101,901

112,206

205,836

237,774

Funding facilities

5,374

4,765

11,844

10,312

Other

3,432

70

6,793

153

404,745

434,432

827,744

913,439

Net interest income

260,732

278,140

524,172

548,782

Non-interest revenue:



Fees and other income

26,216

22,713

52,646

45,633

Net gains on loans and investments

2,118

1,029

2,082

3,333

Gain on sale from securitization activities

14,152

13,009

30,290

30,625

Net (losses) gains on hedging and derivatives

(854)

1,059

(32)

10,212

41,632

37,810

84,986

89,803

Revenue

302,364

315,950

609,158

638,585

Provision for credit losses

45,351

30,234

84,479

48,912

Revenue after provision for credit losses

257,013

285,716

524,679

589,673

Non-interest expenses:



Compensation and benefits

73,325

74,280

144,447

150,214

Product costs

24,317

25,297

48,655

48,659

Technology and system costs

21,234

22,450

43,129

45,982

Marketing and corporate expenses

32,438

19,231

48,223

36,313

Regulatory and legal and professional fees

22,838

12,744

39,825

25,618

Premises

8,706

7,188

16,942

13,659

182,858

161,190

341,221

320,445

Income before income taxes

74,155

124,526

183,458

269,228

Income taxes

22,839

34,234

52,611

71,226

Net income

51,316

90,292

130,847

198,002

Distribution to LRCN holders

4,410

4,410

4,410

4,410

Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests

46,906

85,882

126,437

193,592

Net income attributable to:



Common shareholders

46,571

85,533

125,787

192,935

Non-controlling interests

335

349

650

657

46,906

85,882

126,437

193,592

Earnings per share:



Basic

1.30

2.23

3.44

5.02

Diluted

1.29

2.21

3.42

4.98

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

($000s)

April 30, 2026

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2026

April 30, 2025

Net income

51,316

90,292

130,847

198,002

Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:



Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net change in (losses) gains on fair value

(1,583)

3,587

(6,504)

16,027

Recovery of credit losses recognized to income

(81)

-

(193)

-

Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income

(1,577)

(1,523)

7,347

(11,589)

Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:



Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net change in gains (losses) on fair value

1,503

(203)

1,503

868

Reclassification of net gains to retained earnings

-

(490)

-

(868)

(1,738)

1,371

2,153

4,438

Income tax recovery (expense)

438

(372)

(663)

(1,289)

(1,300)

999

1,490

3,149

Cash flow hedges:



  Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on fair value

(8,058)

(8,979)

2,017

(13,189)

  Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income

2,610

(5,937)

(6,140)

(9,361)

(5,448)

(14,916)

(4,123)

(22,550)

Income tax recovery

1,475

4,049

1,110

6,080

(3,973)

(10,867)

(3,013)

(16,470)

Total other comprehensive loss

(5,273)

(9,868)

(1,523)

(13,321)

Total comprehensive income

46,043

80,424

129,324

184,681

Total comprehensive income attributable to:



   Common shareholders

41,298

75,665

124,264

179,614

   Other equity

4,410

4,410

4,410

4,410

   Non-controlling interests

335

349

650

657

46,043

80,424

129,324

184,681

Consolidated statements of changes in equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended

April 30, 2026

Common
Shares

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


Other equity
instruments

Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

494,610

147,360

(16,284)

2,507,738

2,657

2,747

5,404

3,138,828

7,780

3,146,608

Net Income

-

-

-

50,981

-

-

-

50,981

335

51,316

Transfer of AOCI gains to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

(15)

(15)

-

(15)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(3,973)

(1,300)

(5,273)

(5,273)

-

(5,273)

Exercise of stock options

4,068

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,068

-

4,068

Common shares repurchased and cancelled, net of tax

(16,008)

-

-

(128,938)

-

-

-

(144,946)

-

(144,946)

Automatic Share purchase obligation

-

-

-

15,652

-

-

-

15,652

-

15,652

Limited resource capital notes issued

-

200,000

-

-

-

-

-

200,000

-

200,000

Limited resource capital notes issuance costs, net of tax

-

(2,255)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,255)

-

(2,255)

Limited resource capital notes distributions

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

Dividends:









  Common shares

-

-

-

(20,974)

-

-

-

(20,974)

(462)

(21,436)

Put option – non-controlling interest

-

-

(1,033)

-

-

-

-

(1,033)

-

(1,033)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

904

-

-

-

-

904

-

904

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

928

-

(928)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

483,598

345,105

(17,341)

2,420,049

(1,316)

1,432

116

3,231,527

7,653

3,239,180












 

($000s) Three-month period ended

April 30, 2025

Common
Shares

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


 

Other equity instruments

Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

506,160

147,360

(17,437)

2,564,315

16,014

(4,814)

11,200

3,211,598

9,838

3,221,436

Net Income

-

-

-

89,943

-

-

-

89,943

349

90,292

Realized loss on sale of shares, net of tax

-

-

-

(659)

-

-

-

(659)

-

(659)

Transfer of AOCI gains to retained earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

1,012

1,012

1,012

-

1,012

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(10,867)

999

(9,868)

(9,868)

-

(9,868)

Exercise of stock options

6,677

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,677

-

6,677

Common shares repurchased and cancelled, net of taxes

(3,465)

-

-

(22,600)

-

-

-

(26,065)

-

(26,065)

Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

Dividends:









   Common shares

-

-

-

(19,588)

-

-

-

(19,588)

(526)

(20,114)

Put option – non-controlling interest

-

-

(1,203)

-

-

-

-

(1,203)

-

(1,203)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,064

-

-

-

-

1,064

-

1,064

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

1,601

-

(1,601)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

510,973

147,360

(19,177)

2,607,001

5,147

(2,803)

2,344

3,248,501

9,661

3,258,162

($000s) Six-month period ended

April 30, 2026

Common Shares

Contributed Deficit

Retained Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


Other equity instruments

Cash Flow Hedges

Financial
Instruments at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity holders

Non-
controlling interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

503,060

147,360

(15,014)

2,566,475

1,697

(13)

1,684

3,203,565

8,234

3,211,799

Net Income

-

-

-

130,197

-

-

-

130,197

650

130,847

Transfer of AOCI gains to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(45)

(45)

(45)

-

(45)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(3,013)

1,490

(1,523)

(1,523)

-

(1,523)

Exercise of stock options

8,381

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,381

-

8,381

Common shares repurchased and cancelled

(29,850)

-

-

(225,954)

-

-

-

(255,804)

-

(255,804)

Automatic share purchase obligation

-

-

-

(4,034)

-

-

-

(4,034)

-

(4,034)

Limited recourse capital notes issued

200,000

-

-

-

-

-

200,000

-

200,000

Issuance costs, net of tax

-

(2,255)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,255)

(2,255)

Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

Dividends:









  Common shares

-

-

-

(42,225)

-

-

-

(42,225)

(1,231)

(43,456)

Put option – non-controlling interest

-

-

(1,910)

-

-

-

-

(1,910)

-

(1,910)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,590

-

-

-

-

1,590

-

1,590

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

2,007

-

(2,007)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

483,598

345,105

(17,341)

2,420,049

(1,316)

1,432

116

3,231,527

7,653

3,239,180

($000s) Six-month period ended

April 30, 2025

Common Shares

Contributed Surplus
(Deficit)

Retained Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


Other equity instruments

Cash Flow Hedges

Financial
Instruments at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity holders

Non-
controlling interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

505,876

147,440

(17,374)

2,483,309

21,617

(13,062)

8,555

3,127,806

10,379

3,138,185

Net Income

-

-

-

197,345

-

-

-

197,345

657

198,002

Realized loss on sale of shares,

net of tax

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

(6,377)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

7,016

7,016

7,016

-

7,016

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

94

94

94

-

94

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(16,470)

3,149

(13,321)

(13,321)

-

(13,321)

Exercise of stock options

7,137

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,137

-

7,137

Common shares repurchased and cancelled

(3,740)

-

-

(24,432)

-

-

-

(28,172)

-

(28,172)

Issuance costs, net of tax

-

(80)

-

-

-

-

-

(80)

(80)

Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

Dividends:









Common shares

-

-

-

(38,434)

-

-

-

(38,434)

(1,375)

(39,809)

Put option – non-controlling interest

-

-

(2,334)

-

-

-

-

(2,334)

-

(2,334)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

2,231

-

-

-

-

2,231

-

2,231

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

1,700

-

(1,700)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

510,973

147,360

(19,177)

2,607,001

5,147

(2,803)

2,344

3,248,501

9,661

3,258,162

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

($000s)

April 30, 2026

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2026

April 30, 2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income

51,316

90,292

130,847

198,002

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Financial instruments at fair value through income

(24,832)

(157,852)

(31,133)

(178,350)

Amortization of premiums/discounts

(1,960)

(2,753)

(4,557)

(5,583)

Amortization of capital and intangible assets

15,520

17,571

30,461

32,394

Provision for credit losses

45,351

30,234

84,479

48,912

Securitization gains

(14,152)

(13,010)

(30,290)

(30,626)

Stock-based compensation

904

1,064

1,590

2,231

Income taxes

22,839

34,234

52,611

71,226

Securitization retained interests

53,142

41,741

103,329

81,698

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Restricted cash

(259,115)

(179,566)

184,031

(24,604)

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

148,767

(300,023)

(545,870)

(839,919)

Loans receivable, net of securitizations

431,049

(891,443)

1,148,059

(266,146)

Other assets

(4,263)

21,821

(35,015)

81

Deposits

(819,516)

406,679

73,125

1,255,415

Securitization liabilities

(292,507)

(174,739)

(572,872)

(1,067,985)

Obligations under repurchase agreements

21,137

84,092

(54,075)

84,092

Funding facilities

109,649

641,557

(767,787)

463,414

Other liabilities

15,553

13,726

59,477

65,399

Income taxes paid

(26,246)

(28,528)

(58,614)

(67,759)

Cash flows used in operating activities

(527,364)

(364,903)

(232,204)

(178,108)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common shares

4,068

6,677

8,381

7,137

Common share repurchased

(144,946)

(26,065)

(255,804)

(28,172)

Limited recourse capital notes

197,745

-

197,745

(80)

Distribution to other equity holders

(4,410)

(4,410)

(4,410)

(4,410)

Dividends paid on common shares

(21,436)

(20,114)

(43,456)

(39,809)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

31,021

(43,912)

(97,544)

(65,334)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of investments

(560,758)

(12,689)

(597,182)

(16,419)

Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments

791,526

128,107

868,709

159,473

Investments in associate

-

-

(3,598)

-

Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts

-

11,623

-

53,032

Purchase of capital assets and system development costs

(20,827)

(27,495)

(52,201)

(43,538)

Cash flows from investing activities

209,941

99,546

215,728

152,548

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(286,402)

(309,269)

(114,020)

(90,894)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

889,635

810,016

717,253

591,641

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

603,233

500,747

603,233

500,747

Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosures:



Cash flows from operating activities include:



Interest received

631,139

668,744

1,313,551

1,378,441

Interest paid

(343,304)

(410,679)

(697,318)

(827,115)

Dividends received

-

132

-

350

About EQB Inc.  
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $144 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at April 30, 2026). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 827,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses.

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details. 

Investor contact: 
Lemar Persaud
VP and Head of IR
[email protected]

Media contact: 
Danielle Mason
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward- looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "guidance", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "outlook", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved", "will likely" or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of transactions that are subject to customary closing conditions, EQB's ability to successfully integrate an acquired business, including but not limited to EQB's previously announced acquisition of PC Financial1 from Loblaw Companies Limited (the Acquisition), entering into the related commercial arrangement and future communications and disclosures regarding the Acquisition, the timing and expected benefits of such transactions, statements relating to the expected impact of the Acquisition, the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the expected impact on EQB's size, operations, capabilities, growth drivers and opportunities, activities, attributes, profile, business services portfolio and loans, revenue and assets mix, market position, profitability, performance, and strategy; the expected impact of the Acquisition on EQB's financial performance; expectations regarding EQB's business model, plans and strategy, the maintenance of CET1 ratio and changes in adjusted EPS; strategic fit and complementarity of PC Financial and Equitable Bank; anticipated synergies and estimated transaction and integration costs and the timing of incurrence thereof, as well as EQB's financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, the economic and market review and outlook, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the outlook and priorities for each of its business lines, the expected impact on PC Financial customers and employees, the risk environment including liquidity and funding risk, and statements by EQB representatives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States/Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of EQB's customers and rates of default, the successful and timely approval of the Acquisition, the integration of PC Financial and the realization of the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated, including impact and accretion in various financial metrics; the ability to retain management and key employees of PC Financial;  and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q2 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate, and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its loan business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions including, without limitation, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 On December 3, 2025, EQB and Loblaw Companies Ltd. (Loblaw) entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which EQB will acquire PC Financial, which is comprised of President's Choice Bank (PC Bank), PC® Financial Insurance Agency Inc., PC® Financial Insurance Brokers Inc. and certain other affiliated entities of PC® Bank. In connection with the closing of the acquisition, EQB will enter into a long-term strategic relationship with Loblaw pursuant to a commercial agreement to become the exclusive financial partner of Loblaw and its the PC Optimum™ loyalty program.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

To enable readers to better assess trends in underlying business performance and increase consistency with the reporting regimens used by other leading Canadian financial institutions, EQB provides adjusted results in parallel with reported measures. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that enable readers to assess underlying business results and trends. Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q2 2026

  • $17.75 million business exit costs;
  • $13.84 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs; and
  • $1.97 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.

Q1 2026

  • $5.84 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs; and
  • $1.97 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.

Q2 2025

  • $1.97 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization; and
  • $3.36 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy.

YTD 2026

  • $17.75 million business exit costs;
  • $19.68 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs; and
  • $3.94 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.

YTD 2025

  • $3.94 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization;
  • $6.15 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy;
  • $1.78 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition and integration-related costs; and
  • $5.02 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results

 For the three months ended

For the six months ended

($000s, except share and per share amounts)

30-Apr-26

31-Jan-26

30-Apr-25

30-Apr-26

30-Apr-25

Reported results




Net interest income(1)

260,732

263,440

278,140

524,172

548,782

Non-interest revenue(1)

41,632

43,354

37,810

84,986

89,803

Revenue

302,364

306,794

315,950

609,158

638,585

Non-interest expense

182,858

158,363

161,190

341,221

320,445

Pre-provision pre-tax income(2)

119,506

148,431

154,760

267,937

318,140

Provision for credit loss

45,351

39,128

30,234

84,479

48,912

Income taxes

22,839

29,772

34,234

52,611

71,226

Net income

51,316

79,531

90,292

130,847

198,002

Net income attributable to common shareholders

46,571

79,216

85,533

125,787

192,935

Adjustments




Non-interest expenses – Business exit costs

(17,753)

-

-

(17,753)

-

Non-interest expenses – PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs

(13,839)

(5,837)

-

(19,676)

-

Non-interest expenses – Concentra Bank and ACM acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization

(1,969)

(1,969)

(1,969)

(3,938)

(3,938)

Non-interest expenses – new office lease related costs

-

-

(3,363)

-

(6,152)

Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

(1,782)

Provision for credit loss – equipment financing

-

-

-

-

(5,018)

Impact on net income before taxes from adjustments

33,561

7,806

5,332

41,367

16,890

Income taxes – tax impact on above adjustments(3)

6,568

2,103

1,414

8,671

4,453

Post-tax adjustments – net income

26,993

5,703

3,918

32,696

12,437

Adjustments attributed to minority interests

(228)

(229)

(259)

(457)

(520)

Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders

26,765

5,474

3,659

32,239

11,917

Adjusted results




Net interest income(1)

260,732

263,440

278,140

524,172

548,782

Non-interest revenue(1)

41,632

43,354

37,810

84,986

89,803

Revenue

302,364

306,794

315,950

609,158

638,585

Non-interest expense

149,297

150,557

155,858

299,854

308,573

Pre-provision pre-tax income(2)

153,067

156,237

160,092

309,304

330,012

Provision for credit loss

45,351

39,128

30,234

84,479

43,894

Income taxes

29,407

31,875

35,649

61,282

75,679

Net income

78,309

85,234

94,209

163,543

210,439

Net income attributable to common shareholders

73,336

84,690

89,190

158,026

204,852

Diluted earnings per share




Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

36,055,643

37,465,645

38,662,002

36,772,330

38,725,808

Diluted earnings per share – reported

1.29

2.11

2.21

3.42

4.98

Diluted earnings per share – adjusted

2.03

2.26

2.31

4.30

5.29

Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact

0.74

0.15

0.10

0.88

0.31







(1) Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned from retained interests and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities are reclassed from Non-interest revenue to Net interest income. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

(2) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section of this MD&A.

(3) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

  • Adjusted efficiency ratio: it is derived by dividing adjusted non-interest expenses by adjusted revenue. A lower adjusted efficiency ratio reflects a more efficient cost structure
  • Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
  • Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
  • Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
  • Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
  • Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
  • Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet.

SOURCE EQB Inc.

Organization Profile

EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $142 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2026). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest...