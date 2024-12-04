EQB reports record annual earnings, dividend increase and growth guidance

EQB changed its fiscal year in 2023 to end October 31, resulting in a one-time ten-month transition year and a four-month final quarter of 2023. As a result, the comparisons below are shown year-over-year from the fourth quarter ending October 31, 2023, as the most similar and comparable three-month period ("y/y"). The information contained in this news release is unaudited.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported record financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, underpinned by 9% annual growth in loans under management, higher non-interest revenue and a substantial increase in EQ Bank customer accounts crossing over half a million. On the strength of this performance and a favourable outlook for personal and commercial loan originations in fiscal 2025, EQB raised its common share dividend and issued medium-term growth guidance anchored in a 15%+ ROE.

"This year marks our second decade as a publicly traded company and our most profitable year on record, with annual revenue surpassing $1 billion for the first time. Shareholder value creation, including ROE at 15% and four consecutive quarters of dividend increases, once again reflected efficient capital allocation and underlying business strength," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO, EQB.

While EQB generated record earnings for fiscal 2024, its Q4 results were negatively impacted by credit provisions in its equipment financing portfolio, including one particular credit exposure. This resulted in higher-than-anticipated provisions for credit losses (PCLs) for the quarter. As part of its continued strategic review of the equipment financing business, EQB has instated measures to derisk and diversify this modest portfolio, including shifting to higher credit quality exposures.

  • Adjusted ROE1 Q4 13.1% and FY24 15.0% (reported Q4 10.2% and FY24 13.8%)
  • Adjusted diluted EPS1 Q4 $2.51 and FY24 $11.03 (reported Q4 $1.95 and FY24 $10.11)
  • Book value per share $77.51, +2% q/q, +10% y/y
  • Adjusted revenue Q4 $321.6 million and FY24 $1,264.2 million (reported Q4 $312.8 million and FY24 $1,255.4 million)
  • Net interest margin2 Q4 2.07% and FY24 2.05%
  • Adjusted PPPT3 Q4 $173.0 million and FY24 $692.9 million (reported Q4 $159.1 million and FY24 $661.3 million)
  • Adjusted net income1 Q4 $101.4 million, and FY24 $438.0 million (reported Q4 $79.4 million and FY24 $401.7 million)
  • Total AUM + AUA2 $127.0 billion, +1% q/q, +14% y/y
  • EQ Bank customer growth +6% q/q and +28% y/y to over 513,000 customers
  • Common share dividends $0.49 per share declared, increasing 2 cents or +4% q/q, +23% y/y
  • Total capital ratio 15.6% with CET1 of 14.3%

"Looking to 2025, we expect easing monetary policy will provide welcome relief for borrowers and drive loan origination growth across the bank. This new rate cycle will also bring into sharp focus the compelling value of our high interest, no-fee EQ Bank offerings as we enter our next phase of growth. I thank all members of Canada's Challenger Bank™ for driving change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives with the innovation and value for which we are known," added Mr. Moor.

EQ Bank welcomes over 28,000 customers in Q4 growing to 513,000, +6% q/q and +28% y/y

  • The Notice Savings Account, launched mid-year, continues to act as a significant customer and deposit growth driver for EQ Bank, deepening its everyday bank value proposition  
  • Beta launch of the EQ Bank Business Account, a high-interest, no-fee everyday bank account uniquely designed to suit Canadian small business owners' needs, warmly welcomed by the small business community in Canada with roll-out continuing through 2025
  • EQ Bank named Brand of the Year by strategy magazine, recognized for its recent "Second Chance" and "Deuxième Chance" campaigns and corresponding impact on brand awareness

Personal Banking LUM steady on strong customer retention, decumulation business grows +47% y/y in line with guidance

  • The single-family uninsured portfolio increased 1% q/q to $20.0 billion, as strong customer retention offset the impact of slower housing market activity on new originations
  • Single-family insured lending declined 7% q/q to $9.2 billion as a result of a purposeful shift away from lower margin prime mortgages; going forward, EQB will focus on growing uninsured single-family lending through its differentiated and well recognized customer and broker experience advantage
  • Decumulation lending (including reverse mortgages and insurance lending) +10% q/q and +47% y/y to $2.1 billion with growth accelerating as a result of successful consumer advertising that bolstered public awareness, strong broker service and value to borrowers

Commercial Banking LUM led by 30% y/y expansion in multi-unit residential to $26.1B

  • EQB continues to prioritize insured lending for multi-unit residential properties (primarily rental apartments) in major cities across the country with 81% of its total commercial loans under management (LUM) insured through various CMHC programs; insured multi-unit residential LUM +8% q/q and +30% y/y to $26.1 billion
  • As a result of the Bank's lending focus on properties where people live, it maintains limited exposure to the Canadian commercial office real estate market (~0.5% of loan assets), and those balances declined in Q4; consistent with the Bank's long-term risk appetite, commercial office lending is generally confined to multi-tenanted, mixed-used properties occupied by medical and professional businesses

Increased PCL primarily driven by equipment financing with expected improvement in FY25

  • The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 32 bps, compared to 26 bps at July 31, 2024, and 22 bps at October 31, 2023
  • Total Q4 adjusted PCL of $31.9 million (reported $48.0 million in Q4), or 27bps of total loan assets, includes $16 million from equipment financing PCL, $5.2 million from personal and $10.7 million from commercial excluding equipment financing
  • Of FY24 adjusted PCL of $89.2 million, 71% is attributable to equipment financing, including anomalous losses associated with Pride Group exposure; following elevated provisions and losses booked in Q4, performance is expected to significantly improve in FY25
  • Reflected in Q4 reported results is the Bank's previously identified operational exposure and losses associated with Pride Group; as part of the active Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act process for Pride Group and the operational exposure associated with suspected irregularities, expected credit losses associated with these leases have been separated from normal course business but remain accounted for in PCL
  • Net impaired loans increased by $97.0 million to $623.7 million, or 132 bps of total loan assets, compared to 109 bps at July 31, 2024, and 76 bps from October 31, 2023; half of which can be attributed to one commercial loan. While the pace of resolutions is improving, declines in impaired loans are expected by the second half of fiscal 2025

EQB increases common share dividend

  • EQB's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.49 per common share payable on December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024, representing a 4% increase from the dividend paid in September 2024 and 23% above the payment made in December 2023
  • For the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, dividends declared are eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated

EQB issues updated growth guidance

  • FY25 and medium term guidance for adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted ROE, dividends, book value per share, CET1 ratio and balance sheet growth are found in Supplementary Management Information in the Financials section of EQB's investor website at eqb.investorroom.com and which will be included in EQB's Q4 2024 MD&A to be filed under EQB's profile on www.sedarplus.ca
  • EQB has a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) that expires in January 2025 and intends to renew and increase the size of its NCIB for the following twelve-month period which gives it additional options for capital deployment.4

"We are proud of EQB's strategic progress in fiscal 2024, particularly considering the economic environment and atypical pressure in our credit book. The diversification and strength of our business model translated to solid ROE and excellent growth in key asset classes. Excluding the elevated equipment financing credit losses, EQB would have achieved the high-end of 2024 expectations," said Chadwick Westlake, CFO, EQB. "Our updated growth guidance reflects our bullish view on loan origination prospects, tailwinds for provisioning given steps taken in equipment financing in Q4 and the expectation for significant improvement in impaired loans. While our first priority in capital allocation remains organic lending growth, we continue to assess select inorganic growth opportunities, and we have levers for returning capital to shareholders that collectively position us for strength in 2025."

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition and integration related costs, and other non-recurring items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

2 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

3 PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.

4 Subject to regulatory approvals.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

($000s) As at

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2023

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

591,641

549,474

Restricted cash

971,987

767,195

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

1,260,118

908,833

Investments

1,627,314

2,120,645

Loans – Personal

32,273,551

32,390,527

Loans – Commercial

14,760,367

14,970,604

Securitization retained interests

813,719

559,271

Deferred tax assets

36,104

14,230

Other assets

899,120

652,675

Total assets

53,233,921

52,933,454

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Deposits

33,739,612

31,996,450

Securitization liabilities

14,594,304

14,501,161

Obligations under repurchase agreements

-

1,128,238

Deferred tax liabilities

177,933

128,436

Funding facilities

946,956

1,731,587

Other liabilities

636,931

602,039

Total liabilities

50,095,736

50,087,911

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred shares

-

181,411

Common shares

505,876

471,014

Other equity instruments

147,440

-

Contributed (deficit) surplus

(17,374)

12,795

Retained earnings

2,483,309

2,185,480

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

8,555

(5,157)

3,127,806

2,845,543

Non-controlling interests

10,379

-

Total equity

3,138,185

2,845,543

Total liabilities and equity

53,233,921

52,933,454

Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)

($000s, except per share amounts) Year/Period ended

2024

2023

Interest income:

Loans – Personal

1,945,011

1,410,571

Loans – Commercial

1,019,682

860,363

Investments

66,766

65,362

Other

108,082

70,123

3,139,541

2,406,419

Interest expense:

Deposits

1,490,075

1,077,520

Securitization liabilities

522,673

402,443

Funding facilities

50,940

44,527

Other

25,364

43,650

2,089,052

1,568,140

Net interest income

1,050,489

838,279

Non-interest revenue:

Fees and other income

81,087

46,895

Net gains on loans and investments

20,279

34,442

Gain on sale and income from retained interests

89,020

56,384

Net gains (losses) on securitization activities and derivatives

14,567

(336)

204,953

137,385

Revenue

1,255,442

975,664

Provision for credit losses

107,013

38,856

Revenue after provision for credit losses

1,148,429

936,808

Non-interest expenses:

Compensation and benefits

272,346

199,752

Other

321,753

234,991

594,099

434,743

Income before income taxes

554,330

502,065

Income taxes:

Current

134,253

84,066

Deferred

18,405

46,409

152,658

130,475

Net income

401,672

371,590

Dividends on preferred shares

8,140

6,998

Distribution to LRCN holders

2,586

-

Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests

390,946

364,592

Net income attributable to:

Common shareholders

389,836

364,592

Non-controlling interests

1,110

-

390,946

364,592

Earnings per share:

Basic

10.19

9.67

Diluted

10.11

9.59

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

($000s) Year/Period ended

2024

2023

Net income

401,672

371,590

Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:

Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:

Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investments

(2,051)

-

Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value

68,127

(36,208)

Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income

(52,096)

37,432

Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:

Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:

Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investments

(31,340)

(10,951)

Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value

1,176

(34,767)

Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings

31,588

11,042

15,404

(33,452)

Income tax (expense) recovery

(4,063)

9,210

11,341

(24,242)

Cash flow hedges:

Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on fair value

(22,798)

40,951

Reclassification of net gains to income

(7,377)

(38,718)

(30,175)

2,233

Income tax recovery (expense)

8,174

(631)

(22,001)

1,602

Total other comprehensive loss

(10,660)

(22,640)

Total comprehensive income

391,012

348,950

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Common shareholders

389,902

348,950

Non-controlling interests

1,110

-

391,012

348,950

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s)

2024

Preferred
Shares

Common
Shares

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss)


 

Other equity
instruments

Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of year

181,411

471,014

-

12,795

2,185,480

43,618

(48,775)

(5,157)

2,845,543

-

2,845,543

Non-controlling interest on acquisition

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,770

10,770

Net Income

-

-

-

-

400,562

-

-

-

400,562

1,110

401,672

Realized losses on sale of shares, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(23,056)

-

-

-

(23,056)

-

(23,056)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

22,875

22,875

22,875

-

22,875

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,497

1,497

1,497

-

1,497

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(22,001)

11,341

(10,660)

(10,660)

-

(10,660)

Common shares issued

-

11,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,000

-

11,000

Exercise of stock options

-

20,290

-

-

-

-

-

-

20,290

-

20,290

Redemption of preferred shares

(181,411)

-

-

-

(2,371)

-

-

-

(183,782)

-

(183,782)

Limited recourse capital notes issued

-

-

150,000

-

-

-

-

-

150,000

-

150,000

Issuance cost, net of tax

-

-

(2,560)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,560)

-

(2,560)

Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(2,586)

-

-

-

(2,586)

-

(2,586)

Dividends:










Preferred shares

-

-

-

-

(8,140)

-

-

-

(8,140)

-

(8,140)

Common shares

-

-

-

-

(66,580)

-

-

-

(66,580)

(1,501)

(68,081)

Share tender rights

-

-

-

(30,613)

-

-

-

-

(30,613)

-

(30,613)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

4,016

-

-

-

-

4,016

-

4,016

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

3,572

-

(3,572)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of year

-

505,876

147,440

(17,374)

2,483,309

21,617

(13,062)

8,555

3,127,806

10,379

3,138,185













($000s)                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 2023

Preferred
Shares

Common
Shares

Contributed
surplus

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss)



Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of year

181,411

462,561

11,445

1,870,100

42,016

(32,578)

9,438

2,534,955

-

2,534,955

Net Income

-

-

-

371,590

-

-

-

371,590

-

371,590

Realized losses on sale of shares, net of tax

-

-

-

(7,722)

-

-

-

(7,722)

-

(7,722)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

8,045

8,045

8,045

-

8,045

Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

1,602

(24,242)

(22,640)

(22,640)

-

(22,640)

Exercise of stock options

-

13,161

-

-

-

-

-

13,161

-

13,161

Share Issuance cost, net of tax

-

(6,230)

-

-

-

-

-

(6,230)

-

(6,230)

Dividends:










Preferred shares

-

-

-

(6,998)

-

-

-

(6,998)

-

(6,998)

Common shares

-

-

-

(41,490)

-

-

-

(41,490)

-

(41,490)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

2,872

-

-

-

-

2,872

-

2,872

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

1,522

(1,522)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

181,411

471,014

12,795

2,185,480

43,618

(48,775)

(5,157)

2,845,543

-

2,845,543

Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)

($000s) Year/Period ended

2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

401,672

371,590

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:

Financial instruments at fair value through income

13,152

45,533

Amortization of premiums/discount on investments

(56,548)

7,678

Amortization of capital and intangible costs

60,036

39,155

Provision for credit losses

107,013

38,856

Securitization gains

(66,348)

(46,948)

Stock-based compensation

4,016

2,871

Dividend income earned, not received

-

(28,380)

Income taxes

152,658

130,475

Securitization retained interests

129,719

75,304

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Restricted cash

(204,792)

(29,539)

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

(351,285)

(708,401)

Loans receivable, net of securitizations

(89,825)

(1,126,698)

Other assets

(53,917)

(57,566)

Deposits

1,614,275

865,734

Securitization liabilities

81,156

(519,066)

Obligations under repurchase agreements

(1,128,238)

462,931

Funding facilities

(784,631)

491,883

Other liabilities

8,314

108,201

  Income taxes paid

(98,042)

(90,318)

Cash flows (used in) from operating activities

(278,243)

33,295

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

    Proceeds from issuance of common shares

31,290

6,931

    Redemption of preferred shares

(183,782)

-

   Net proceeds from issuance of limited recourse notes

147,440

-

    Distributions to other equity holders

(2,586)

-

    Dividends paid on preferred shares

(8,140)

(6,998)

    Dividends paid on common shares

(66,580)

(41,490)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(82,358)

(41,557)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of investments

(401,650)

(989,055)

Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments

921,021

1,007,663

Acquisition of subsidiary

(75,483)

-

Investment in associate

(50,000)

-

Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts

76,243

78,988

Purchase of capital assets and system development costs

(67,363)

(34,966)

Cash flows from investing activities

402,768

62,630

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

42,167

54,368

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

549,474

495,106

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

591,641

549,474

Cash flows from operating activities include:

Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosures

Interest received

2,922,693

2,137,216

Interest paid

(1,747,235)

(1,221,598)

Dividends received

1,944

31,243

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

FY 2024

  • $8.8 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity,
  • $2.2 million new office lease related costs prior to occupancy,
  • $11.2 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM,
  • $9.3 million intangible asset amortization,
  • $16.1 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility, and
  • $1.7 million provision for credit losses due to a one-time change in ECL methodology from five to four economic scenarios and adjusting associated weights.

FY 2023

  • $28.0 million related to a one-time strategic investment gain,
  • $15.1 million acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM,
  • $3.5 million intangible asset amortization,
  • $3.3 million net fair value amortization adjustments, and
  • $0.9 million other expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results (unaudited).

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results

As at or for the quarter ended        

For the year ended 

($000, except share and per share amounts)

31-Oct-24

31-Jul-24

31-Oct-23

 (fourth months)

31-Oct-24

31-Oct-23

 (ten months)

Reported results






Net interest income

255,774

271,367

345,783

1,050,489

838,279

Non-interest revenue

56,998

55,871

49,503

204,953

137,385

Revenue

312,772

327,238

395,286

1,255,442

975,664

Non-interest expense

153,625

150,569

181,165

594,099

434,743

Pre-provision pre-tax income(3)

159,147

176,669

214,121

661,343

540,921

Provision for credit loss

47,987

21,274

19,566

107,013

38,856

Income tax expense

31,740

43,241

53,409

152,658

130,475

Net income

79,420

112,154

141,146

401,672

371,590

Net income available to common shareholders

75,382

109,538

138,797

389,836

364,592

Adjustments






Net interest income – covered bond fair value adjustment

8,804

-

-

8,804

-

Net interest income – fair value amortization/adjustments

-

-

-

-

(4,167)

Non-interest revenue – strategic investment

-

-

-

-

(27,965)

Non-interest revenue – fair value amortization/adjustments

-

-

-

-

941

Non-interest expenses – new office lease related costs

(2,208)

-

-

(2,208)

-

Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational effectiveness
and acquisition-related costs(1)

(755)

(2,652)

(6,972)

(11,171)

(15,093)

Non-interest expenses – other expenses

-

-

-

-

(858)

Non-interest expenses – fair value amortization/adjustments

-

-

-

-

(66)

Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization

(2,115)

(2,223)

(1,181)

(9,334)

(3,542)

Provision for credit loss – equipment financing

(16,085)

-

-

(16,085)

-

Provision for credit loss – ECL methodology change and weights

-

(1,698)

-

(1,698)

-

Pre-tax adjustments – income before tax

29,967

6,573

8,153

49,301

(11,631)

Income tax expense – tax impact on above adjustments(2)

7,988

1,543

2,264

12,997

(4,311)

Post-tax adjustments – net income

21,979

5,030

5,889

36,303

(7,320)

Adjustments attributed to minority interests

(288)

(310)

-

(912)

-

Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders

21,691

4,720

5,889

35,391

(7,320)

Adjusted results




Net interest income

264,578

271,367

345,783

1,059,293

834,112

Non-interest revenue

56,998

55,871

49,503

204,953

110,361

Revenue

321,576

327,238

395,286

1,264,246

944,473

Non-interest expense

148,547

145,694

173,012

571,386

415,184

Pre-provision pre-tax income(3)

173,029

181,544

222,274

692,860

529,289

Provision for credit loss

31,902

19,576

19,566

89,230

38,856

Income tax expenses

39,728

44,784

55,673

165,655

126,163

Net income

101,399

117,184

147,035

437,975

364,270

Net income available to common shareholders

97,073

114,258

144,686

425,227

357,272

Diluted earnings per share




Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

38,723,974

38,606,268

38,117,929

38,549,300

38,013,724

Diluted earnings per share – reported

1.95

2.84

3.64

10.11

9.59

Diluted earnings per share – adjusted

2.51

2.96

3.80

11.03

9.40

Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact

0.56

0.12

0.16

0.92

(0.19)

(1) Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM. (2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period, taking into account the federal tax rate increase. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section of this document.

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

  • Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
  • Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
  • Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
  • Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
  • Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
  • Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
  • Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.

