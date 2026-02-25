EQB reports first quarter 2026 results

News provided by

EQB Inc.

Feb 25, 2026, 17:05 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported financial results for the first quarter and three months ended January 31, 2026.

  • Adjusted diluted EPS1: $2.26, +48% q/q and (24%) y/y (reported $2.11)
  • Adjusted net income1: $85.2 million, +34% q/q and (27%) y/y (reported $79.5 million)
  • Adjusted PPPT2: $156.2 million, +9% q/q and (8%) y/y (reported $148.4 million)
  • Adjusted ROE1: 11.1%, +360 bps q/q and (410 bps) y/y (reported 10.4%)
  • Adjusted revenue1: $306.8 million, flat q/q and (5%) y/y (reported $306.8 million)
  • Adjusted net interest margin (NIM)1,3: 2.02%, +1 bp q/q and (8 bps) y/y (reported 2.02%)
  • Book value per share: $81.75, +1% q/q and +3% y/y
  • Total AUM + AUA3: $142 billion, +3% q/q +8% y/y
  • EQ Bank customers: 633,000, +4% q/q and +18% y/y
  • Common share dividends declared: $0.59 per share, +4% q/q and +16% y/y
  • Capital: CET1 ratio of 13.6% and total capital ratio of 16.0%

"EQB's first quarter reflects the outcome of our refreshed strategic focus and important steps forward to challenge the market, raise the bar in banking and win for Canadians, while progressing toward our ROE objectives. We strengthened execution across our core franchise, expanded loans under management, significantly improved efficiency and maintained prudent credit provisioning," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO. "In every environment, we must perform and deliver differentiated choice for customers. The opportunity set for Canada's Challenger Bank is tangible and growing because Canadians deserve better options. We are energized to close our agreement to acquire PC Financial, partner with Loblaw Companies and make banking more competitive across Canada with EQ Bank."

Planned acquisition of PC Financial progressing with strong momentum

  • EQB formally filed its applications with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) and the Competition Bureau of Canada in January 2026
  • EQB established its Integration Management Office to prepare for integration, achieve strategic benefits of the acquisition, including revenue and expense synergies, and deliver value to Canadians in the long-term

Efficiency ratio improvement reflects disciplined expense management

  • Proactive strategic restructuring program in Q4 2025 delivered significant cost benefits, contributing to 9% q/q and 1% y/y decline in adjusted expenses, respectively (reported down 39% q/q and 1% y/y); this was achieved while EQB continued to actively invest in technology, innovation and new capabilities as well as higher premises costs reflecting the new Toronto headquarters
  • EQB's adjusted efficiency ratio for Q1 improved to 49.1% (reported 51.6%), down from 53.6% in Q4 2025, demonstrating meaningful execution against its low-50% efficiency ratio target for 2026

Delivered positive LUM growth despite dynamic operating environment

  • Commercial lending loans under management (LUM) grew 3% q/q and 19% y/y, the latter driven by solid results in insured multi-unit residential mortgages as demand for CMHC-insured construction loans and the securitization market remained strong
  • Personal lending LUM was flat q/q and declined 2% y/y, driven by the strategic decision to decelerate growth in insured single-family due to lower margins; excluding insured single-family, personal lending LUM was up 1% q/q and 7% y/y driven by growth in the single-family uninsured and decumulation portfolios. The decumulation lending portfolio grew 5% q/q and 30% y/y as EQ continued to capture market share in this rapidly growing segment

EQ Bank welcomed new retail and business customers at an attractive rate

  • EQ Bank added 26,000 new retail and business customers in Q1 who will benefit from its expanding shelf of everyday banking products and continued enhancements to the Business Banking platform, including the upcoming prepaid Business Card
  • EQ Bank deposits grew to $9.94 billion in Q1 (flat q/q and +10% y/y), increasing to 27% of total deposit principal (up 41 bps y/y); growth was supported by continued adoption across its everyday banking offerings including the Personal Account and Business Banking platform, with the Notice Savings Account standing out as a differentiated savings solution for customers seeking more flexibility and value
  • EQ Bank products received industry recognition as customers' products of choice including Best Savings Account in Canada from moneyGenius and Best Online Bank Account from Milesopedia

Prudent provisioning materially improved PCLs in line with robust risk management approach

  • EQB's provision for credit losses (PCL) declined 28% q/q, reflecting lower performing provisions partially offset by higher impaired provisions; lower performing was driven by a more moderate build as Q4 2025 reflected deterioration in forward-looking macroeconomic indicators, while higher impaired provisions were largely related to one commercial borrower group, partially offset by lower provisions in equipment finance given a strategic shift to higher quality assets
  • Adjusted PCL was up 186% y/y (reported 109% y/y), primarily reflecting higher impaired provisions in the commercial and personal lending portfolios
  • Credit performance in Q1 reflected ongoing macroeconomic pressure expected to continue through H1 2026, with prudent provisions demonstrating continued discipline across EQB's risk management framework
  • The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 43 bps, compared to 28 bps at Q1 2025

Dividend increase and share buybacks reflect balanced approach to capital deployment to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value

  • EQB declared a dividend of $0.59 per common share payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026, representing 4% and 16% increases from the dividends paid in December 2025 and March 2025, respectively
  • As part of its capital management strategy and to drive attractive returns for shareholders, EQB renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) and established an Automatic Securities Purchase Plan (ASPP) in January 2026, the latter of which allows the repurchase of common shares under the NCIB during restricted trading periods; in Q1, 1,066,890 common shares were repurchased

"While we expect operating environment headwinds to persist through the first half of the year, we delivered strong first quarter performance with meaningful expense improvement and continued strategic investment in high‑impact growth areas. Importantly, we also delivered stable margins and maintained our disciplined approach to lending, anchored in our robust risk management framework," said Anilisa Sainani, CFO. "We are pleased with our results and positive momentum towards our efficiency guidance in the low-50% range and 12% ROE objective for fiscal 2026. We remain focused on executing against our priorities and positioning the business to successfully capitalize on our significant opportunities ahead."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET on February 26, 2026
EQB's Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, Anilisa Sainani, CFO, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO, will host EQB's quarterly earnings call and webcast. The webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 or 888-699-1199 five minutes prior to the start time.

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of one-time acquisition and integration related costs, and certain items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

2 PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.

3 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

($000s) As at

January 31, 2026

October 31, 2025

January 31, 2025

Assets:


   Cash and cash equivalents

889,635

717,253

810,017

   Restricted cash

883,538

1,326,684

817,025

   Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

2,298,802

1,604,165

1,800,014

   Investments

1,605,119

1,645,864

1,571,754

   Loans


     Loans – Personal

31,762,404

31,857,508

32,360,193

     Loans – Commercial

13,835,441

14,581,966

14,128,917

     Allowance for credit losses

(210,260)

(206,801)

(148,715)

45,387,585

46,232,673

46,340,395

Securitization retained interests

1,073,043

1,028,623

892,258

  Deferred tax assets

33,732

36,429

28,841

  Other assets


    Derivative financial instruments

236,240

242,799

263,856

    Intangible assets

148,652

148,623

195,552

    Goodwill

92,545

92,545

110,580

    Investment in associate

53,510

49,884

50,225

    Other

421,505

368,179

351,307

952,452

902,030

971,520

Total assets

53,123,906

53,493,721

53,231,824

Liabilities and Equity


Liabilities:


   Deposits

37,491,813

36,616,511

34,616,801

   Securitization liabilities

10,922,876

11,197,477

13,711,167

   Obligations under repurchase agreements

29,356

104,568

-

   Deferred tax liabilities

205,217

199,151

190,419

   Funding facilities

576,651

1,454,087

768,813

   Other liabilities


     Derivative financial instruments

77,559

94,742

135,237

     Other

673,826

615,386

587,951

751,385

710,128

723,188

Total liabilities

49,977,298

50,281,922

50,010,388

Equity:


   Common shares

494,610

503,060

506,160

   Other equity instruments

147,360

147,360

147,360

   Contributed deficit

(16,284)

(15,014)

(17,437)

   Retained earnings

2,507,738

2,566,475

2,564,315

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,404

1,684

11,200

Total shareholders' equity

3,138,828

3,203,565

3,211,598

Non-controlling interests

7,780

8,234

9,838

Total equity

3,146,608

3,211,799

3,221,436

Total liabilities and equity

53,123,906

53,493,721

53,231,824

Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

($000s, except per share amounts) Three-month period ended

January 31, 2026

January 31, 2025

Interest income:

   Loans – Personal

437,241

481,370

   Loans – Commercial

203,526

222,117

   Investments(1)

21,169

20,792

   Other

24,503

25,370

686,439

749,649

Interest expense:

   Deposits

309,233

347,809

   Securitization liabilities(1)

103,935

125,568

   Funding facilities

6,470

5,547

   Other

3,361

83

422,999

479,007

Net interest income(1)

263,440

270,642

Non-interest revenue:

   Fees and other income

26,430

22,920

   Net (losses) gains on loans and investments

(36)

2,304

   Gain on sale from securitization activities(1)

16,138

17,616

   Net gains on hedging and derivatives

822

9,153

43,354

51,993

Revenue

306,794

322,635

Provision for credit losses

39,128

18,678

Revenue after provision for credit losses

267,666

303,957

Non-interest expenses:

   Compensation and benefits

71,122

75,934

   Product costs

24,338

23,362

   Technology and system costs

21,895

23,532

   Marketing and corporate expenses

15,785

17,082

   Regulatory, legal and professional fees

16,987

12,874

   Premises

8,236

6,471

158,363

159,255

Income before income taxes

109,303

144,702

Income taxes

29,772

36,992

Net income

79,531

107,710

Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests

79,531

107,710

Net income attributable to:

   Common shareholders

79,216

107,402

   Non-controlling interests

315

308

79,531

107,710

Earnings per share:

   Basic

2.13

2.79

   Diluted

2.11

2.77

(1) Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned on securitized retained interests is reported in Interest income – Investments and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities is reported in Interest expense – Securitization liabilities. Previously, these amounts were included in Non-interest revenue. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended

January 31, 2026

January 31, 2025

Net income

79,531

107,710

Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income

Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:

   Net change in (losses) gains on fair value

(4,921)

12,440

   Recovery of credit losses recognized to income

(112)

-

   Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income

8,924

(10,066)

Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:

Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:

   Net change in gains on fair value

-

1,071

   Reclassification of net gains to retained earnings

-

(378)

3,891

3,067

Income tax (expense) recovery

(1,101)

(917)

2,790

2,150

Cash flow hedges:

    Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value

10,075

(4,210)

    Reclassification of net gains to income

(8,750)

(3,424)

1,325

(7,634)

Income tax (expense) recovery

(365)

2,031

960

(5,603)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

3,750

(3,453)

Total comprehensive income

83,281

104,257

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

    Common shareholders

82,966

103,949

    Non-controlling interests

315

308

83,281

104,257

Consolidated statements of changes in equity (unaudited)  

($000s) Three-month period ended

January 31, 2026

Common
Shares

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


Other equity
instruments

Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

503,060

147,360

(15,014)

2,566,475

1,697

(13)

1,684

3,203,565

8,234

3,211,799

Net Income

-

-

-

79,216

-

-

-

79,216

315

79,531

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(30)

(30)

(30)

-

(30)

Other comprehensive gain, net of tax

-

-

-

-

960

2,790

3,750

3,750

-

3,750

Exercise of stock options

4,313

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,313

-

4,313

Common shares repurchased and cancelled, net of tax

(13,842)

-

-

(97,016)

-

-

-

(110,858)

-

(110,858)

Automatic Share purchase obligation

-

-

-

(19,686)

-

-

-

(19,686)

-

(19,686)

Dividends:









  Common shares

-

-

-

(21,251)

-

-

-

(21,251)

(769)

(22,020)

Put option – non-controlling interest

-

-

(877)

-

-

-

-

(877)

-

(877)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

686

-

-

-

-

686

-

686

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

1,079

-

(1,079)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

494,610

147,360

(16,284)

2,507,738

2,657

2,747

5,404

3,138,828

7,780

3,146,608












($000s) Three-month period ended

January 31, 2025

Common
Shares

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


Other equity
instruments

Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

505,876

147,440

(17,374)

2,483,309

21,617

(13,062)

8,555

3,127,806

10,379

3,138,185

Net Income

-

-

-

107,402

-

-

-

107,402

308

107,710

Realized loss on sale of shares, net of tax

-

-

-

(5,718)

-

-

-

(5,718)

-

(5,718)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

6,004

6,004

6,004

-

6,004

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

94

94

94

-

94

Other comprehensive (loss) gain, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(5,603)

2,150

(3,453)

(3,453)

-

(3,453)

Exercise of stock options

460

-

-

-

-

-

-

460

-

460

Common shares repurchased and cancelled, net of tax

(275)

-

-

(1,832)

-

-

-

(2,107)

-

(2,107)

Issuance costs, net of tax

-

(80)

-

-

-

-

-

(80)

-

(80)

Dividends:









   Common shares

-

-

-

(18,846)

-

-

-

(18,846)

(849)

(19,695)

Put option – non-controlling interest

-

-

(1,131)

-

-

-

-

(1,131)

-

(1,131)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,167

-

-

-

-

1,167

-

1,167

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

99

-

(99)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

506,160

147,360

(17,437)

2,564,315

16,014

(4,814)

11,200

3,211,598

9,838

3,221,436












Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended

January 31, 2026

January 31, 2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

79,531

107,710

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:

   Financial instruments at fair value through income

(6,301)

(20,498)

   Amortization of premiums/discounts 

(2,597)

(2,830)

   Amortization of capital and intangible assets

14,941

14,823

   Provision for credit losses

39,128

18,678

   Securitization gains

(16,138)

(17,616)

   Stock-based compensation

686

1,167

   Income taxes

29,772

36,992

   Securitization retained interests

50,187

39,957

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

   Restricted cash

443,146

154,962

   Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

(694,637)

(539,896)

   Loans receivable, net of securitizations

717,010

625,297

   Other assets

(30,752)

(21,739)

   Deposits

892,641

848,736

   Securitization liabilities

(280,365)

(893,246)

   Obligations under repurchase agreements

(75,212)

-

   Funding facilities

(877,436)

(178,143)

   Other liabilities

43,924

51,673

Income taxes paid

(32,368)

(39,231)

Cash flows from operating activities

295,160

186,796

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

    Proceeds from issuance of common shares

4,313

460

    Common shares repurchased

(110,858)

(2,107)

    Limited recourse capital notes

-

(80)

    Dividends paid on common shares

(22,020)

(19,695)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(128,565)

(21,422)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

   Purchase of investments

(36,424)

(3,730)

   Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments

77,183

31,366

   Investment in associate

(3,598)

-

   Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts

-

41,409

   Purchase of capital assets and system development costs

(31,374)

(16,043)

Cash flows from investing activities

5,787

53,002

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

172,382

218,376

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

717,253

591,641

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

889,635

810,017

Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosures

Cash flows from operating activities include:

Interest received

682,412

709,697

Interest paid

(354,014)

(416,436)

Dividends received

-

218

About EQB Inc. 
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $142 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2026). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 800,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021. 

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details. 

Investor contact: 
Lemar Persaud
VP and Head of IR
[email protected] 

Media contact: 
Maggie Hall 
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectation, statements with respect to EQB's intention to renew and/or make share repurchases under its NCIB, and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "intends", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of transactions that are subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, EQB's ability to successfully integrate acquired business, the timing and expected benefits of such transactions, statements relating to the expected impact of the Acquisition (as defined herein), the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition,, including the expected impact on EQB's size, operations, capabilities, growth drivers and opportunities, activities, attributes, profile, business services portfolio and loans, revenue and assets mix, market position, profitability, performance, and strategy; the expected impact of the Acquisition on EQB's financial performance; expectations regarding EQB's business model, plans and strategy, the maintenance of CET1 ratio and changes in adjusted EPS; retention of PC Financial management and employees and the strategic fit and complementarity of PC Financial and Equitable Bank; anticipated synergies and estimated transaction and integration costs and the timing of incurrence thereof, as well as EQB's financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, the economic and market review and outlook, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the outlook and priorities for each of its business lines, the risk environment including liquidity and funding risk, and statements by EQB representatives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to the completion of transactions that are subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, EQB's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, the timing and expected benefits of such transactions, risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States/Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of EQB's customers and rates of default, the successful and timely approval of the Acquisition, the integration of PC Financial and the realization of the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated, including impact and accretion in various financial metrics; the ability to retain management and key employees of PC Financial; and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q1 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

To enable readers to better assess trends in underlying business performance and increase consistency with the reporting regimens used by other leading Canadian financial institutions, EQB provides adjusted results in parallel with reported measures. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that enable readers to assess underlying business results and trends. Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q1 2026

  • $5.8 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs; and
  • $2.0 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.

Q4 2025

  • $21.8 million decrease in net interest income due to non-recurring fair value adjustments on covered bonds and interest on securitizations;
  • $92.0 million restructuring, severance and impairment charges, of which $12.8 million reflects impairments on non-operating assets related to the equipment financing business and $79.2 million of restructuring charges including goodwill and intangible asset impairments and severance provisions;
  • $8.7 million non-recurring transaction fees;
  • $6.5 million professional fees related to the announced agreement to acquire PC Financial; and
  • $2.0 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition related intangible asset amortization.

Q1 2025

  • $2.8 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy,
  • $1.8 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs,
  • $2.0 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition related intangible asset amortization, and
  • $5.0 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results

For the three months ended

($000, except share and per share amounts)

31-Jan-26

31-Oct-25

31-Jan-25

Reported results




Net interest income(1)

263,440

286,427

270,642

Non-interest revenue(1)

43,354

30,660

51,993

Revenue

306,794

317,087

322,635

Non-interest expense

158,363

261,472

159,255

Pre-provision pre-tax income(2)

148,431

55,615

163,380

Provision for credit loss

39,128

54,551

18,678

Income taxes

29,772

5,822

36,992

Net income (loss)

79,531

(4,758)

107,710

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

79,216

(9,474)

107,402

Adjustments




Net interest income – interests and covered bond fair value adjustments

-

(21,784)

-

Non-interest revenue – non-operating asset impairments

-

12,809

-

Non-interest expenses – PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs

(5,837)

(6,505)

-

Non-interest expenses – Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition-related intangible asset amortization

(1,969)

(1,969)

(1,969)

Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition-related costs(3)

-

-

(1,782)

Non-interest expenses – restructuring, severance, and impairments

-

(79,236)

-

Non-interest expenses – non-recurring transaction fees

-

(8,721)

-

Non-interest expenses – new office lease related costs

-

-

(2,789)

Provision for credit loss – equipment financing

-

-

(5,018)

Impact on net income before taxes from adjustments

7,806

87,456

11,558

Income taxes – tax impact on above adjustments(4)

2,103

19,215

3,039

Post-tax adjustments – net income

5,703

68,241

8,519

Adjustments attributed to minority interests

(229)

(228)

(261)

Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders

5,474

68,013

8.258

Adjusted results


Net interest income(1)

263,440

264,643

270,642

Non-interest revenue(1)

43,354

43,469

51,993

Revenue

306,794

308,112

322,635

Non-interest expense

150,557

165,041

152,715

Pre-provision pre-tax income(2)

156,237

143,071

169,920

Provision for credit loss

39,128

54,551

13,660

Income taxes

31,875

25,037

40,030

Net income

85,234

63,483

116,230

Net income attributable to common shareholders

84,690

58,539

115,662

Diluted earnings per share


Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

37,465,645

38,269,352

38,781,523

Diluted earnings per share – reported

2.11

(0.25)

2.77

Diluted earnings per share – adjusted

2.26

1.53

2.98

Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact

0.15

1.78

0.21

(1) Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned from retained interests and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities are reclassed from Non-interest revenue to Net interest income. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

(2) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section of this MD&A.

(3) Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM.

(4) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

  • Adjusted efficiency ratio: it is derived by dividing adjusted non-interest expenses by adjusted revenue. A lower adjusted efficiency ratio reflects a more efficient cost structure
  • Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
  • Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
  • Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
  • Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
  • Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
  • Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
  • Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet.

SOURCE EQB Inc.

Organization Profile

EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $138 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at October 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada’s seventh largest...