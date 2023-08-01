EQB reports best-ever quarterly EPS, raises 2023 guidance, increases dividend 23% y/y

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) today reported record earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. This performance reflects portfolio growth, sequential margin expansion, higher non-interest revenue, efficiency improvement as annualized Concentra Bank integration cost saving targets were realized ahead of plan, and a one-time benefit from a strategic investment. Due to the strong year-to-date performance, EQB increased and updated relative 12-month earnings guidance, including raising diluted EPS guidance to +18-22% from +10-15%. See additional detail in EQB's Q2 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

Second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter 2022:

Adjusted Q2 2023 ROE 1 18.3% (Reported 20.8%)

18.3% (Reported 20.8%) Adjusted Q2 2023 net income 1 $115 .5MM +88% (+14% q/q), Reported $130 .9MM +123% (+32% q/q), with net interest margin expanding 7bps q/q to 1.99%

.5MM +88% (+14% q/q), Reported .9MM +123% (+32% q/q), with net interest margin expanding 7bps q/q to 1.99% Adjusted Q2 diluted EPS 1 $2.98 +70% (+14% q/q), Reported $3.39 +103.0% (+32% q/q)

+70% (+14% q/q), Reported +103.0% (+32% q/q) EQ Bank customer growth +31% to 367,790 with deposits +8% to $8.2 billion (+1% q/q) and customer engagement of 51%

customer growth +31% to 367,790 with deposits +8% to (+1% q/q) and customer engagement of 51% Total AUM + AUA 2 $108 billion +3% q/q. $53.3 billion of on-balance sheet assets +35% (+3% q/q); 51% of total loans under management are insured

$108 billion +3% q/q. of on-balance sheet assets +35% (+3% q/q); 51% of total loans under management are insured Total capital ratio 15.4% with CET1 at 14.1%; total liquid assets $4.1 billion or 7.7% of total assets

15.4% with CET1 at 14.1%; or 7.7% of total assets Book Value Per Share $67.33 , +14% (+4% q/q)

, +14% (+4% q/q) Common share dividends declared $0.38 per share for Q2 2023, +23% (+3% q/q)

Year-to-Date 2023 compared to Year-to-Date 2022:

Adjusted YTD 2023 ROE 1 17.5% (Reported 18.6%) ahead of 15%+ guidance

17.5% (Reported 18.6%) ahead of 15%+ guidance Adjusted YTD 2023 net income 1 $217 .2MM (+41%), Reported $230 .4MM (+57%) with adjusted net interest margin expanding 11bps to 1.95% (reported 1.97%)

.2MM (+41%), Reported .4MM (+57%) with adjusted net interest margin expanding 11bps to 1.95% (reported 1.97%) Adjusted YTD diluted EPS1 $5.60 (+27%), Reported $5.95 (+42%)

"By consistently applying our Challenger Bank philosophy, Equitable delivered record-breaking EPS and an ROE performance that exceeded our own industry-leading long-term average. These are meaningful accomplishments that allowed us to increase earnings guidance. At a time when Canadians need more and better value from the banking industry, Equitable Bank is providing it. Whether it's our no-fee, high interest EQ Bank digital services, our recently launched fully digital First Home Savings Account or the loans we make to build much-needed affordable housing, we are living our social purpose and in return rewarding our investors. Significant growth in our customer base, strong customer engagement and our plans to continue to bring innovation to the market give me well-founded confidence that we are set to thrive in the years ahead," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

First half of 2023 performance trending ahead of 2023 guidance on record Q2 results

Adjusted Q2 revenue 1 +72% y/y and +8% q/q to $284.6 million on lending growth, net interest margin expansion, and higher non-interest revenue (Reported revenue +90% y/y, +17% q/q to $312 .5 million)

+72% y/y and +8% q/q to on lending growth, net interest margin expansion, and higher non-interest revenue (Reported revenue +90% y/y, +17% q/q to .5 million) Adjusted Q2 net interest income 1 +50% y/y and +6% q/q to $251.7 million with NIM of 1.99%, +18bps y/y and 7bps q/q (Q2 Reported +51% y/y with NIM of 1.99%, +19bps y/y and +4bps q/q)

+50% y/y and +6% q/q to with NIM of 1.99%, +18bps y/y and 7bps q/q (Q2 Reported +51% y/y with NIM of 1.99%, +19bps y/y and +4bps q/q) Adjusted Q2 non-interest revenue1 +$35.4 million y/y, (Reported $60 .8 million) on higher fee income (including Concentra Bank) and continued strength in multi-unit insured lending gains on sale and securitization income, relative to a loss in Q2 2022. Reported non-interest revenue included a one-time revenue benefit of $28.0 million that was not included in adjusted results revenue

EQ Bank customers +31% y/y and deposits +9% y/y

EQ Bank customer base grew to 367,790 at June 30 with strong account opening momentum from its high-impact Make Bank marketing campaign (customer signups increased 133% vs. Q2 2022), the launch of EQ Bank Card (now enabled with mobile wallet technology), and the introduction of services in Québec. EQ Bank customer everyday engagement remained at a quarterly high of 51%

with strong account opening momentum from its high-impact marketing campaign (customer signups increased 133% vs. Q2 2022), the launch of EQ Bank Card (now enabled with mobile wallet technology), and the introduction of services in Québec. EQ Bank customer everyday engagement remained at a quarterly high of 51% EQ Bank is positioned for continued growth in 2023, offering customers more solutions to meet their everyday banking needs, including the advantages of free cash withdrawals at any ATM nationally, cashback rewards on all card purchases, and no foreign exchange fees on international purchases. In July, EQ Bank launched a fully digital First Home Savings Account to help Canadians save money faster to buy their first home

Personal Banking assets +35% y/y to $32.3 billion

Single-family portfolio +29% y/y to $30.3 billion reflecting Equitable Bank's consistent and prudent approach to credit risk management. Of the single-family residential portfolio, 36% of single-family residential lending is insured and the average customer beacon for uninsured mortgage customers is 714 (new originations 740)

reflecting Equitable Bank's consistent and prudent approach to credit risk management. Of the single-family residential portfolio, 36% of single-family residential lending is insured and the average customer beacon for uninsured mortgage customers is 714 (new originations 740) Reverse mortgage assets +143% y/y and +10% q/q to $1,025 million . Growth reflected increased awareness of Equitable Bank's reverse mortgage solutions among Canadians nearing or in retirement and the Bank's share of an expanding market

. Growth reflected increased awareness of Equitable Bank's reverse mortgage solutions among Canadians nearing or in retirement and the Bank's share of an expanding market Insurance lending assets +57% y/y and +16% q/q to $115 million

Commercial Banking assets +25% y/y to $15.1 billion

Commercial loans under management (LUM) +7% q/q to $27.7 billion with more than 70% of this growth driven by EQB's insured businesses, and +50% y/y with the addition of Concentra Bank. CMHC insured multi-unit residential mortgages represents more than 65% of Commercial LUM and nearly 80% of the growth in LUM for the quarter

with more than 70% of this growth driven by EQB's insured businesses, and +50% y/y with the addition of Concentra Bank. CMHC insured multi-unit residential mortgages represents more than 65% of Commercial LUM and nearly 80% of the growth in LUM for the quarter Commercial uninsured loan portfolio +19% y/y and +0.4% q/q to $8.2 billion . Equipment Financing +46% y/y and +4% q/q to $1.3 billion

. Equipment Financing +46% y/y and +4% q/q to Insured multi-unit residential loans under management +63% y/y and +8% q/q to $18.1 billion

Credit quality indicators reflect prudence in a higher interest rate environment

Provision for credit losses (PCL) 1 $13.0 million in Q2 related to continued portfolio growth and stability in macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling. Stage 1 & 2 was $5.9 million , and Stage 3 was $7.2 million

in Q2 related to continued portfolio growth and stability in macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling. Stage 1 & 2 was , and Stage 3 was Net impaired loans 47bps of total assets at June 30, 2023 , +29bps from prior year and +15bps from prior quarter. Annualized realized loss rate for Q2 2023 was 4bps of total loan assets 2 ( $4 .6 million), compared to less than 1bps ( $1.5 million ) in Q2 2022

, +29bps from prior year and +15bps from prior quarter. Annualized realized loss rate for Q2 2023 was 4bps of total loan assets ( .6 million), compared to less than 1bps ( ) in Q2 2022 The Bank remains well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets2 of 20bps at June 30, 2023 vs. 19bps at March 31, 2023

Diversification and stability of funding sources generating consistent high liquidity

Equitable Bank increased total deposits in Q1 to $32 billion , +2% q/q and +35% y/y, supported by diverse funding sources growth and EQ Bank deposit expansion

, +2% q/q and +35% y/y, supported by diverse funding sources growth and EQ Bank deposit expansion In May, the Bank successfully completed its fourth issuance of Covered Bonds in Europe (a 3-year, €300 million offering at 52bps over the Euro mid-swap rate), to bring the total value of this lowest cost source of wholesale funding to €1.2 billion

Second full quarter of Concentra Bank earnings, annualized cost synergy targets achieved

The acquisition of Concentra Bank in Q4 2022 introduced complementary asset growth, diversification in funding and revenue sources plus enhanced distribution capabilities

The target was $30 million in cost synergy and mid-single digit EPS accretion within 12-18 months, both have been realized on a run-rate basis, with updated 2023 EQB guidance incorporating the outperformance

in cost synergy and mid-single digit EPS accretion within 12-18 months, both have been realized on a run-rate basis, with updated 2023 EQB guidance incorporating the outperformance EQB continues to build and expand its credit union relationships, and Concentra Trust performance is delivering non-interest revenue ahead of expectations for 2023

EQB announces an increase in common share dividend for Q2 2023

EQB's Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.38 per common share payable on September 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023

per common share payable on to shareholders of record as of EQB's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on September 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 15, 2023

per preferred share, payable on to shareholders of record at the close of business For the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and any similar provincial legislation, dividends declared will be eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated

( ) and any similar provincial legislation, dividends declared will be eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated To account for the transition to EQB's new fiscal year, there will be a one-time, 10-month reporting period ending October 31 , 2023. See this quarter's MD&A for both upgraded 12-month guidance, as well as new guidance for this 10-month period

"EQB's standout performance relative to guidance and bank peers reflects our consistent long-term approach to allocating capital and generating leading ROE, anchored in exceptional credit, liquidity and capital management. This remains a dynamic time globally for banks, but with our deeply customer-focused challenger operating model and performance year-to-date, we have conviction in our increased 2023 guidance and look forward to starting our new fiscal year on November 1st with improved comparability of EQB to peers," said Chadwick Westlake, EQB's Chief Financial Officer.

1. Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs, and other non-recurring items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

2. These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.



Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. ET Eastern August 2, 2023

EQB will host its second-quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday August 2, 2023. To access the call with operator assistance, dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time. Or to join without operator assistance, you may register your phone number up to 15 minutes in advance of start time to receive an automatic call-back connection to the conference at: click to register here.

Call archive

A replay of the conference call with the accompanying slides will be archived on EQB's Investor Relations website: click here to visit the site.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

($000s) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 373,492 495,106 539,509 Restricted cash 870,247 737,656 557,283 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 1,208,930 200,432 420,009 Investments 2,235,530 2,289,618 1,097,004 Loans – Personal 32,333,611 31,996,950 24,122,303 Loans – Commercial 15,103,519 14,513,265 12,123,469 Securitization retained interests 474,542 373,455 227,013 Deferred tax assets 14,392 - - Other assets 704,440 538,475 331,168

53,318,703 51,144,957 39,417,758 Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Liabilities:





Deposits 32,137,347 31,051,813 23,708,958 Securitization liabilities 15,397,103 15,023,627 11,366,847 Obligations under repurchase agreements 875,718 665,307 814,494 Deferred tax liabilities 106,723 72,675 64,180 Funding facilities 1,487,008 1,239,704 711,380 Subscription receipts - - 230,821 Other liabilities 594,952 556,876 426,527

50,598,851 48,610,002 37,323,207 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred shares 181,411 181,411 70,424 Common shares 466,711 462,561 234,372 Contributed surplus 12,668 11,445 10,106 Retained earnings 2,065,478 1,870,100 1,773,658 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,416) 9,438 5,991

2,719,852 2,534,955 2,094,551

53,318,703 51,144,957 39,417,758



Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)

($000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest income:







Loans – Personal 420,578 190,830 812,394 364,610 Loans – Commercial 256,731 133,540 498,499 249,286 Investments 18,856 3,351 40,749 7,206 Other 21,083 5,558 38,435 8,417

717,248 333,279 1,390,077 629,519 Interest expense:







Deposits 322,503 110,413 615,734 194,885 Securitization liabilities 118,416 53,741 236,590 103,031 Funding facilities 11,891 2,468 19,809 2,774 Other 12,739 - 25,448 -

465,549 166,622 897,581 300,690 Net interest income 251,699 166,657 492,496 328,829 Non-interest income:







Fees and other income 14,489 7,866 28,387 13,899 Net gains (losses) on loans and investments 29,659 (16,839) 26,359 (12,041) Gains on sale and income from retained interests 16,104 6,445 30,436 21,060 Net gains on securitization activities and derivatives 596 - 2,700 -

60,848 (2,528) 87,882 22,918 Revenue 312,547 164,129 580,378 351,747 Provision for credit losses 13,042 5,233 19,290 5,108 Revenue after provision for credit losses 299,505 158,896 561,088 346,639 Non-interest expenses:







Compensation and benefits 59,707 40,067 118,069 76,839 Other 67,323 38,209 135,509 76,370

127,030 78,276 253,578 153,209 Income before income taxes 172,475 80,620 307,510 193,430 Income taxes:







Current 26,612 22,091 55,263 45,607 Deferred 14,938 (307) 21,803 1,040

41,550 21,784 77,066 46,647 Net income 130,925 58,836 230,444 146,783 Dividends on preferred shares 2,331 1,086 4,649 2,175 Net income available to common shareholders 128,594 57,750 225,795 144,608









Earnings per share:







Basic 3.41 1.69 6.00 4.24 Diluted 3.39 1.67 5.95 4.19





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

($000s)

Three months ended Six months ended



June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income

130,925 58,836 230,444 146,783 Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:









Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:









Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investment

- (926) - (926) Net unrealized losses from change in fair value

(31,474) (8,011) (17,584) (29,380) Reclassification of net losses to income

32,302 2,729 21,180 5,006 Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:









Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:









Net unrealized losses from change in fair value

(30,989) (5,278) (31,782) (6,703) Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings

4,936 1,836 4,914 3,045



(25,225) (9,650) (23,272) (28,958) Income tax recovery

7,005 2,531 6,464 7,594



(18,220) (7,119) (16,808) (21,364) Cash flow hedges:









Net unrealized gains from change in fair value

28,856 19,668 13,040 45,909 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income

(11,082) 1,944 (11,704) 2,373



17,774 21,612 1,336 48,282 Income tax expense

(4,936) (5,667) (382) (12,660)



12,838 15,945 954 35,622 Total other comprehensive (loss) income

(5,382) 8,826 (15,854) 14,258 Total comprehensive income

125,543 67,662 214,590 161,041



Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three month period ended June 30, 2023

Preferred Shares Common Shares Contributed Surplus Retained Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Cash Flow Hedges Financial Instruments at FVOCI Total Total Balance, beginning of period 181,411 463,862 12,002 1,954,394 30,132 (31,166) (1,034) 2,610,635 Net Income - - - 130,925 - - - 130,925 Realized Loss on Sale of investment securities - - - (3,565) - - - (3,565) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 12,838 (18,220) (5,382) (5,382) Exercise of stock options - 2,707 - - - - - 2,707 Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (2,331) - - - (2,331) Common shares - - - (13,945) - - - (13,945) Stock-based compensation - - 808 - - - - 808 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 142 (142) - - - - - Balance, end of period 181,411 466,711 12,668 2,065,478 42,970 (49,386) (6,416) 2,719,852

($000s) Three month period ended June 30, 2022 Balance, beginning of period 70,607 232,854 9,357 1,727,169 20,357 (22,508) (2,151) 2,037,836 Net Income - - - 58,836 - - - 58,836 Realized Loss on Sale of investment securities - - - (1,355) - (684) (684) (2,039) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 15,945 (7,119) 8,826 8,826 Exercise of stock options - 1,463 - - - - - 1,463 Purchase of treasury preferred shares (183) - - - - - - (183) Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares - - - (6) - - - (6) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (1,086) - - - (1,086) Common shares - - - (9,900) - - - (9,900) Stock-based compensation - - 804 - - - - 804 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 55 (55) - - - - - Balance, end of period 70,424 234,372 10,106 1,773,658 36,302 (30,311) 5,991 2,094,551





















($000s) Six month period ended June 30, 2023

Preferred Shares Common Shares Contributed Surplus Retained Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Cash Flow Hedges Financial Instruments at FVOCI Total Total Balance, beginning of period 181,411 462,561 11,445 1,870,100 42,016 (32,578) 9,438 2,534,955 Net Income - - - 230,444 - - - 230,444 Realized loss on sale of investment securities - - - (3,294) - - - (3,294) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 954 (16,808) (15,854) (15,854) Exercise of stock options - 6,470 - - - - - 6,470 Share issuance cost, net of tax - (2,908) - - - - - (2,908) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (4,649) - - - (4,649) Common shares - - - (27,123) - - - (27,123) Stock-based compensation - - 1,811 - - - - 1,811 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 588 (588) - - - - - Balance, end of period 181,411 466,711 12,668 2,065,478 42,970 (49,386) (6,416) 2,719,852

($000s) Six month period ended June 30, 2022 Balance, beginning of period 70,607 230,160 8,693 1,650,757 680 (8,263) (7,583) 1,952,634 Net Income - - - 146,783 - - - 146,783 Realized loss on sale of investment securities - - - (2,251) - (684) (684) (2,935) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 35,622 (21,364) 14,258 14,258 Exercise of stock options - 3,867 - - - - - 3,867 Purchase of treasury preferred shares (183) - - - - - - (183) Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares - - - (6) - - - (6) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (2,175) - - - (2,175) Common shares - - - (19,450) - - - (19,450) Stock-based compensation - - 1,758 - - - - 1,758 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 345 (345) - - - - - Balance, end of period 70,424 234,372 10,106 1,773,658 36,302 (30,311) 5,991 2,094,551

























Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

($000s) Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income 130,925 58,836 230,444 146,783 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:







Financial instruments at fair value through income 56,610 3,103 18,184 1,376 Amortization of premiums/discount on investments 2,439 330 4,223 630 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 11,919 9,211 24,163 18,044 Provision for credit losses 13,042 5,233 19,290 5,108 Securitization gains (13,690) (1,620) (26,435) (6,248) Stock-based compensation 808 804 1,811 1,758 Dividend income earned, not received (27,964) - (27,964) - Income taxes 41,550 21,784 77,066 46,647 Securitization retained interests 22,055 12,742 41,912 25,160 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Restricted cash (203,717) (108,652) (132,591) (95,119) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements (476,322) (420,009) (1,008,498) 130,021 Loans receivable, net of securitizations (943,719) (2,000,934) (997,836) (3,344,734) Other assets (65,068) 3,162 (91,517) (1,105) Deposits 549,817 1,493,378 1,053,768 2,903,026 Securitization liabilities 89,135 401,333 373,523 (227) Obligations under repurchase agreements (28,940) (65,709) 210,411 (562,269) Funding facilities 718,291 386,805 247,304 511,252 Subscription receipts - 435 - 230,821 Other liabilities 57,750 (33,605) 6,635 13,092 Income taxes paid (34,342) (28,616) (81,859) (93,658) Cash flows used in operating activities (99,421) (261,989) (57,966) (69,642) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from issuance of common shares 2,707 1,463 3,562 3,867 Dividends paid on preferred shares (2,331) (1,086) (4,649) (2,176) Dividends paid on common shares (13,945) (9,900) (27,123) (19,450) Cash flows used in financing activities (13,569) (9,523) (28,210) (17,759) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of investments (162,220) (926) (709,528) (58,826) Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments 374,215 122,300 762,277 233,768 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts (58,762) (21,882) (67,579) (295,103) Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (12,372) (13,752) (20,608) (26,180) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 140,861 85,740 (35,438) (146,341) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 27,871 (185,772) (121,614) (233,742) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 345,621 725,281 495,106 773,251 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 373,492 539,509 373,492 539,509 Cash flows from operating activities include:







Interest received 743,478 289,106 1,233,302 560,154 Interest paid (432,654) (143,009) (667,566) (265,080) Dividends received 1,022 899 2,063 2,170





About EQB Inc.

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 543,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members. With over $108 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists. Please visit eqbank.investorroom.com for more details.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)



Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted financial results

To enhance comparability between reporting periods, increase consistency with other financial institutions, and provide the reader with a better understanding of EQB's performance, adjusted results were introduced starting in Q1 2022. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjustments impacting current and prior periods:

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q2 2023

$28.0 million related to a strategic investment,

related to a strategic investment, $3.4 million acquisition and integration-related costs,

acquisition and integration-related costs, $0.9 million intangible asset amortization, and

intangible asset amortization, and $0.9 million other expenses.

Q1 2023

$3.2 million net fair value amortization adjustments,

net fair value amortization adjustments, $4.7 million acquisition and integration-related costs, and

acquisition and integration-related costs, and $1.5 million intangible asset amortization.

Q2 2022

$2.7 million of acquisition and integration-related costs, and

of acquisition and integration-related costs, and $0.9 million interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders(1).

(1) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts were converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results For the three months ended

For the six months ended ($000, except share and per share amounts) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22

30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Reported results











Net interest income 251,699 240,797 166,657

492,496 328,829 Non-interest revenue 60,848 27,034 (2,528)

87,882 22,918 Revenue 312,547 267,831 164,129

580,378 351,747 Non-interest expense 127,030 126,548 78,276

253,578 153,209 Pre-provision pre-tax income(4) 185,517 141,283 85,853

326,800 198,538 Provision for credit loss (recoveries) 13,042 6,248 5,233

19,290 5,108 Income tax expense 41,550 35,516 21,784

77,066 46,647 Net income 130,925 99,519 58,836

230,444 146,783 Net income available to common shareholders 128,594 97,201 57,750

225,795 144,608 Adjustments











Net interest income – fair value amortization/adjustments - (4,167) -

(4,167) - Net interest income – paid to subscription receipt holders(1) - - 947

- 1,861 Non-interest revenue – strategic investment (27,965) - -

(27,965) - Non-interest revenue – fair value amortization/adjustments - 941 -

941 - Non-interest expenses – acquisition-related costs (3,377) (4,744) (2,709)

(8,121) (7,842) Non-interest expenses – other expenses (858) - -

(858) - Non-interest expenses – fair value amortization/adjustments - (66) -

(66) - Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization (885) (1,476) -

(2,361) - Pre-tax adjustments (22,844) 3,060 3,656

(19,784) 9,703 Income tax expense – tax impact on above adjustments(2) (7,425) 850 958

(6,575) 2,542 Post-tax adjustments (15,419) 2,210 2,698

(13,209) 7,161 Adjusted results











Net interest income 251,699 236,630 167,604

488,329 330,690 Non-interest revenue 32,883 27,975 (2,528)

60,858 22,918 Revenue 284,582 264,605 165,076

549,187 353,608 Non-interest expense 121,910 120,262 75,567

242,172 145,367 Pre-provision pre-tax income(3) 162,672 144,343 89,509

307,015 208,241 Provision for credit loss (recoveries) 13,042 6,248 5,233

19,290 5,108 Income tax expenses 34,124 36,366 22,742

70,490 49,189 Net income 115,506 101,729 61,534

217,235 153,944 Net income available to common shareholders 113,175 99,411 60,448

212,586 151,769 Diluted earnings per share











Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 37,975,115 37,910,348 34,479,387

37,942,911 34,512,207 Diluted earnings per share – reported 3.39 2.56 1.67

5.95 4.19 Diluted earnings per share – adjusted 2.98 2.62 1.75

5.60 4.40 Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact (0.41) 0.06 0.08

(0.35) 0.21

(1) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts were converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition. (2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period, taking into account the federal tax rate increase. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.



Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

Adjusted return on equity (ROE): it is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.

it is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period. Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.

is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer. Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total assets reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

($000s) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 Change 30-Jun-22 Change Total assets on the consolidated balance sheet 53,318,703 51,793,019 3 % 39,417,758 35 % Loan principal derecognized 12,591,570 11,542,502 9 % 6,349,413 98 % Assets under management 65,910,273 63,335,521 4 % 45,767,171 44 %

Liquid assets: is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations.

is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations. Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB. Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.

this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period. Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.

this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses. Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.

SOURCE EQB Inc.