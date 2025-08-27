EQB releases Q3 2025 financial results and increases dividend 17% y/y

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported earnings for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2025. Earnings reflected continued growth in loans under management2, expanding originations and strong customer engagement in EQ Bank, however an unfavourable macroeconomic landscape and pressure in real estate markets continued to impact EQB earnings in Q3. This manifested in higher credit provisions and corresponding lower expectations for earnings for the remainder of fiscal 2025.

Q3 2025 highlights compared to Q3 2024:

  • Adjusted net income1: $80.3 million, -32% y/y, -15% q/q (reported $73.4 million, -35% y/y, -19% q/q)
  • Adjusted revenue1: $310 million, -5% y/y, -2% q/q (reported $306.1 million, -6% y/y, -3% q/q) with non-interest revenue contributing 18% of total
  • Adjusted net interest income (NII)1: $254 million, -6% y/y & q/q (reported $250 million, -8% y/y & q/q)
  • Adjusted net interest margin (NIM)1,2: 1.95%, -14 bps y/y, -25 bps q/q (reported 1.92%, -17 bps y/y, -28 bps q/q)
  • Total AUM + AUA2 : $137 billion, +9% y/y, +2% q/q
  • EQ Bank customers: +21% y/y, +5% q/q to 586,000
  • Book value per share: $82.37, +9% y/y, +2% q/q
  • Common share dividends declared: $0.55 per share, +17% y/y, +4% q/q

YTD 2025 (nine months) highlights compared to YTD 2024:

  • Adjusted ROE1: 12.4% (reported 11.6%)
  • Adjusted diluted EPS1: $7.36, -14% y/y (reported $6.88, -16% y/y)
  • Adjusted net income1: $290.7 million, -14% y/y (reported $271.4 million, -16% y/y)
  • Total capital ratio: 15.7% and CET1 ratio of 13.3%

"This was a difficult quarter for EQB as we mourned the loss of Andrew Moor. Turning to performance, while not unique to EQB, macroeconomic uncertainty and housing market conditions in Canada continued to weigh on credit performance and interest income," said Marlene Lenarduzzi, who acted as interim President and CEO during the quarter. "However, the resilience of our business model was underscored by clear loan book growth and expanding EQ Bank customer engagement. Our balance sheet is strong, and we are positioned for growth with Chadwick Westlake's appointment as our next chapter begins."

"It is an incredible privilege to join EQB this week as CEO, and my thanks to Marlene for her exceptional leadership. My focus over the coming months will include listening closely to stakeholders across Canada, sharpening our strategy and moving quickly where Canada's Challenger Bank will win to our full potential," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO. "We have charted our own course for over 50 years by focusing on the long-term, innovating with purpose and delivering for Canadians in ways that matter. That commitment remains unchanged. I am confident in our ability to build momentum and seize the opportunities ahead that will create better competition and options for Canadians, with earnings growth and leading returns for our shareholders."

New executive leadership team appointments set stage for clear growth agenda

  • Effective August 25, 2025, accomplished bank industry executive Chadwick Westlake became President and CEO and joined the Company's board of directors
  • As planned, Marlene Lenarduzzi returned to her role as Chief Risk Officer, having previously served as interim CEO following the death of Andrew Moor in June 2025
  • Anilisa Sainani appointed SVP and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 28, 2025; Ms. Sainani brings over two decades of diverse banking experience, most recently with RBC as Chief Operating Officer, CFO Group, and VP Finance, Chief Accountant, and is a nationally recognized financial leader as a CPA Fellow and Canada's Top 40 Under 40 recipient
  • David Wilkes appointed to the new role of SVP and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, effective August 28, 2025; uniquely equipped to deliver on EQB's bold growth agenda, Mr. Wilkes draws on 20 years of experience in banking and strategic leadership, joining EQB in 2022 from McKinsey & Company, where he was a Partner, and has since been a leader in the Bank's finance, strategy, corporate development and M&A, regulatory reporting and productivity functions

EQ Bank welcomes 26,000 new customers, bringing total to 586,000 +21% y/y, 5% q/q

  • EQ Bank continued to attract significant new customer interest with signups increasing 13% from Q1 and 7% from Q2; demand deposit growth accelerated, driven by the Notice Savings Account and payroll customer deposits, and overall deposits marked among the strongest q/q growth in the last three years to $9.7 billion
  • Continued increase in payroll customers further cements EQ Bank's position as bank of choice and go-to source for innovative banking options
  • EQ Bank Card reached a milestone of $1 billion in funds loaded as Canadians continue to embrace the domestic and international convenience of this no-fee, no added FX and interest-bearing prepaid card

Personal Lending portfolio benefits from strong uninsured single-family origination growth, driving uninsured loans under management2 to $24.4 billion +8% y/y, 2% q/q

  • Single-family uninsured originations increased +30% y/y with strong retention rates despite a complex macroeconomic environment as the Bank maintains its disciplined approach to underwriting, deepens its relationships with broker partners and continues to capture market share
  • Decumulation lending (reverse mortgages and insurance lending) grew to $2.7 billion +41% y/y, +8% q/q, representing continued consumer demand and appreciation for differentiated, flexible solutions that support older Canadians including homeowners who wish to live in place on their terms

Commercial Banking portfolio enjoys continued leadership in insured multi-unit residential lending

  • The Bank reinforced its focus on multi-unit residential lending in major Canadian cities, maintaining a strong risk profile with more than 80% of commercial loans under management (LUM)2 insured under CMHC programs
  • CMHC-insured multi-unit residential LUM2 grew +30% y/y, +8% q/q to $31.4 billion supported by ongoing demand for rental apartment construction and strong originations
  • EQB's insured commercial construction lending portfolio grew +28% y/y, +6% q/q to $3.5 billion with new originations and draws related to construction financing

Provisions align with macroeconomic uncertainty as new formation rates show continued moderation

  • EQB's provision for credit losses (PCL) was $34.0 million in Q3, attributable to macroeconomic uncertainty, alongside delayed resolutions and weaker market values of secured assets
  • Net impaired loans increased by $33.3 million in Q3 to $775 million, or 164 bps of total loan assets compared to 156 bps at Q2, 109 bps at Q3 2024; increase was driven by housing market pressure and delayed resolution times, while impaired formations slowed in Q3
  • The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 33 bps, compared to 29 bps at Q2 2025 and 26 bps at Q3 2024; the increase in net allowance rate was across all segments and driven by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty

EQB increases common share dividend by 17% y/y, supported by diligent capital generation and allocation structure

  • EQB's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025, representing 17% increase from the dividend paid in September 2024

"While earnings and ROE did not meet our expectations in Q3, we were pleased with performance in our core lending markets and the continued momentum in EQ Bank customers and deposit growth," said David Wilkes, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. "We have strong capital and liquidity, and we have continued to deploy capital where risk-adjusted returns are most favourable, delivering growth in both our uninsured and insured portfolios. With year-to-date financial results in mind, including the elevated PCLs and higher business investment, we are correspondingly reducing our expectations for the remainder of this fiscal year, however our medium-term targets remain consistent."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET August 28, 2025
Vincenza Sera, EQB Board Chair; Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO; Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO; and David Wilkes, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, will host EQB's third quarter earnings call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of one-time acquisition and integration related costs, and certain items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

2 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

3 PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

($000s) As at

July 31 2025

October 31, 2024

July 31, 2024

Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

485,757

591,641

509,608

Restricted cash

1,218,685

971,987

904,196

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

1,949,171

1,260,118

1,339,578

Investments

1,731,462

1,627,314

1,806,413

Loans – Personal

32,297,598

32,273,551

32,584,931

Loans – Commercial

14,890,241

14,760,367

15,372,643

Securitization retained interests

999,729

813,719

738,986

Deferred tax assets

19,967

36,104

30,481

Other assets

969,034

899,120

782,900

Total assets

54,561,644

53,233,921

54,069,736

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Liabilities:


Deposits

36,360,714

33,739,612

33,258,969

Securitization liabilities

12,498,948

14,594,304

14,919,830

Obligations under repurchase agreements

148,623

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

204,296

177,933

161,025

Funding facilities

1,385,306

946,956

1,803,221

Other liabilities

652,199

636,931

681,213

Total liabilities

51,250,086

50,095,736

50,824,258

Shareholders' Equity:


Preferred shares

-

-

181,411

Common shares

512,172

505,876

501,594

Other equity instruments

147,360

147,440

147,808

Contributed deficit

(15,034)

(17,374)

(25,801)

Retained earnings

2,656,635

2,483,309

2,432,426

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,035

8,555

(3,964)

Total equity attributable to equity holders of EQB

3,303,168

3,127,806

3,233,474

Non-controlling interests

8,390

10,379

12,004

Total equity

3,311,558

3,138,185

3,245,478

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

54,561,644

53,233,921

54,069,736

Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

($000s, except per share amounts)

July 31, 2025

July 31, 2024

July 31, 2025

July 31, 2024

Interest income:



Loans – Personal

463,555

501,420

1,406,262

1,452,673

Loans – Commercial

217,209

256,788

651,317

777,511

Investments

12,899

16,432

38,557

51,187

Other

24,727

32,210

70,009

81,518

718,390

806,850

2,166,145

2,362,889

Interest expense:



Deposits

334,109

387,208

999,309

1,111,772

Securitization liabilities

122,502

132,810

360,147

391,839

Funding facilities

11,703

12,773

22,015

41,577

Other

34

2,692

187

22,986

468,348

535,483

1,381,658

1,568,174

Net interest income

250,042

271,367

784,487

794,715

Non-interest revenue:



Fees and other income

24,747

22,561

70,380

59,740

Net gains on loans and investments

521

6,145

3,854

18,267

Gain on sale and income from retained interests

26,468

22,755

71,430

65,341

Net gains on securitization activities and derivatives

4,351

4,410

14,563

4,607

56,087

55,871

160,227

147,955

Revenue

306,129

327,238

944,714

942,670

Provision for credit losses

33,968

21,274

82,880

59,026

Revenue after provision for credit losses

272,161

305,964

861,834

883,644

Non-interest expenses:



Compensation and benefits

79,791

69,912

230,005

202,242

Other

91,163

80,657

261,394

238,232

170,954

150,569

491,399

440,474

Income before income taxes

101,207

155,395

370,435

443,170

Income taxes:



Current

13,455

44,083

56,412

115,351

Deferred

14,388

(842)

42,657

5,567

27,843

43,241

99,069

120,918

Net income

73,364

112,154

271,366

322,252

Dividends on preferred shares

-

2,351

-

7,054

Distribution to LRCN holders

-

-

4,410

-

Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests

73,364

109,803

266,956

315,198

Net income attributable to common shareholders and non-controlling interest:



Common shareholders

73,014

109,538

265,949

314,454

Non-controlling interests

350

265

1,007

744

73,364

109,803

266,956

315,198

Earnings per share:



Basic

1.91

2.86

6.93

8.24

Diluted

1.90

2.84

6.88

8.17






Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

($000s)

July 31, 2025

July 31, 2024

July 31, 2025

July 31, 2024

Net income

73,364

112,154

271,366

322,252

Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:



Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net change in (losses) gains on fair value

(11,334)

34,658

4,693

59,979

Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income

13,075

(31,278)

1,486

(49,918)

Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:



Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net change in gains on fair value

-

534

868

2,086

Reclassification of net losses (gains) to retained earnings

-

490

(868)

490

1,741

4,404

6,179

12,637

Income tax expense

(639)

(1,194)

(1,928)

(3,427)

1,102

3,210

4,251

9,210

Cash flow hedges:



Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value

5,501

(23,284)

(7,688)

(23,553)

Reclassification of net gains to income

(6,954)

(2,844)

(16,315)

(14,608)

(1,453)

(26,128)

(24,003)

(38,161)

Income tax recovery

3

7,084

6,083

10,366

(1,450)

(19,044)

(17,920)

(27,795)

Total other comprehensive loss

(348)

(15,834)

(13,669)

(18,585)

Total comprehensive income

73,016

96,320

257,697

303,667

Total comprehensive income attributable to:



   Common shareholders

72,666

93,704

252,280

295,869

   Other equity and preferred shareholders

-

2,351

4,410

7,054

   Non-controlling interests

350

265

1,007

744

73,016

96,320

257,697

303,667

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

July 31, 2025

Common
Shares

Other equity
instruments

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


Cash Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments at
FVOCI

Total

Attributable to
equity holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

510,973

147,360

(19,177)

2,607,001

5,147

(2,803)

2,344

3,248,501

9,661

3,258,162

Net Income

-

-

-

73,014

-

-

-

73,014

350

73,364

Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

39

39

39

-

39

Other comprehensive loss,

  net of tax

-

-

-

-

(1,450)

1,102

(348)

(348)

-

(348)

Exercise of stock options

952

-

-

-

-

-

-

952

-

952

Common share dividends

-

-

-

(20,297)

-

-

-

(20,297)

(462)

(20,759)

Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

(1,442)

-

-

-

-

(1,442)

-

(1,442)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

4,242

(3,083)

-

-

-

1,159

(1,159)

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,590

-

-

-

-

1,590

-

1,590

  Transfer relating to the exercise  of stock options

247

-

(247)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

512,172

147,360

(15,034)

2,656,635

3,697

(1,662)

2,035

3,303,168

8,390

3,311,558













($000s) Three-month period ended

July 31, 2024

Preferred
Shares

Common
Shares

Contributed
deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)


Other equity
instruments

Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

181,411

495,707

-

(24,811)

2,359,116

34,867

(42,671)

(7,804)

3,003,619

12,189

3,015,808

Net Income

-

-

-

-

111,889

-

-

-

111,889

265

112,154

Realized loss on sale of shares, net of tax

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(18,975)

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(18,975)

 

-

 

(18,975)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

18,618

 

18,618

 

18,618

 

-

 

18,618

Transfer of AOCI losses to net    income, net of tax

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

1,056

 

1,056

 

1,056

 

-

 

1,056

Other comprehensive loss,

  net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(19,044)

3,210

(15,834)

(15,834)

-

(15,834)

 Exercise of stock options

-

5,005

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,005

-

5,005

 Limited recourse capital notes  issued

-

-

150,000

-

-

-

-

-

150,000

-

150,000

 Issuance cost, net of tax

-

-

(2,192)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,192)

-

(2,192)

 Dividends:










   Preferred shares

-

-

-

-

(2,351)

-

-

-

(2,351)

-

(2,351)

   Common shares

-

-

-

-

(17,253)

-

-

-

(17,253)

(450)

(17,703)

 Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

-

(1,032)

-

-

-

-

(1,032)

-

(1,032)

 Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

924

-

-

-

-

924

-

924

 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

 

-

 

882

 

-

 

(882)

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

   Balance, end of period

181,411

501,594

147,808

(25,801)

2,432,426

15,823

(19,787)

(3,964)

3,233,474

12,004

3,245,478

($000s) Nine-month period ended

July 31, 2025

Common
Shares

Other equity
instruments

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


Cash Flow Hedges

Financial
Instruments at
FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

505,876

147,440

(17,374)

2,483,309

21,617

(13,062)

8,555

3,127,806

10,379

3,138,185

Net Income

-

-

-

270,359

-

-

-

270,359

1,007

271,366

Realized loss on sale of shares,

  net of tax

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

(6,377)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained   earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

7,016

7,016

7,016

-

7,016

Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

133

133

133

-

133

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(17,920)

4,251

(13,669)

(13,669)

-

(13,669)

Exercise of stock options

8,089

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,089

-

8,089

Common shares repurchased and  cancelled

(3,740)

-

-

(24,432)

-

-

-

(28,172)

-

(28,172)

Issuance cost, net of tax

-

(80)

-

-

-

-

-

(80)

-

(80)

Limited recourse capital notes distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

Common share dividends

-

-

-

(58,731)

-

-

-

(58,731)

(1,837)

(60,568)

Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

(3,776)

-

-

-

-

(3,776)

-

(3,776)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

4,242

(3,083)

-

-

-

1,159

(1,159)

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

3,821

-

-

-

-

3,821

-

3,821

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

1,947

-

(1,947)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

512,172

147,360

(15,034)

2,656,635

3,697

(1,662)

2,035

3,303,168

8,390

3,311,558











($000s) Nine-month period ended                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

July 31, 2024

Preferred
Shares

Common
Shares

Other equity
instruments

Contributed
Surplus
(Deficit)

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


Cash Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

181,411

471,014

-

12,795

2,185,480

43,618

(48,775)

(5,157)

2,845,543

-

2,845,543

NCI on acquisition

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,310

12,310

Net Income

-

-

-

-

321,508

-

-

-

321,508

744

322,252

Realized loss on sale of shares,

  net of tax

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(18,975)

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(18,975)

 

-

 

(18,975)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

18,618

 

18,618

 

18,618

 

-

 

18,618

Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

1,160

 

1,160

 

1,160

 

-

 

1,160

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(27,795)

9,210

(18,585)

(18,585)

-

(18,585)

Common shares issued

11,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,000

-

11,000

Exercise of stock options

-

16,844

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,844

-

16,844

Limited recourse capital notes issued

-

-

150,000

-

-

-

-

-

150,000

-

150,000

Issuance cost, net of tax

-

-

(2,192)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,192)

-

(2,192)

Dividends:










Preferred shares

-

-

-

-

(7,054)

-

-

-

(7,054)

-

(7,054)

Common shares

-

-

-

-

(48,533)

-

-

-

(48,533)

(1,050)

(49,583)

Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

-

(38,897)

-

-

-

-

(38,897)

-

(38,897)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

3,037

-

-

-

-

3,037

-

3,037

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

 

-

 

2,736

 

-

 

(2,736)

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

Balance, end of period

181,411

501,594

147,808

(25,801)

2,432,426

15,823

(19,787)

(3,964)

3,233,474

12,004

3,245,478












Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

($000s)

            July 31, 2025

   July 31, 2024

                July 31, 2025

     July 31, 2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income

73,364

112,154

271,366

322,252

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Financial instruments at fair value through income

110,533

(14,453)

(67,817)

(3,093)

Amortization of premiums/discount on investments

(692)

(13,393)

(6,275)

(44,422)

Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs

16,844

13,253

49,238

36,373

Provision for credit losses

33,968

21,274

82,880

59,026

Securitization gains

(18,027)

(16,656)

(48,653)

(48,658)

Stock-based compensation

1,590

924

3,821

3,037

Income taxes

27,843

43,241

99,069

120,918

Securitization retained interests

44,691

33,670

126,389

92,304

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Restricted cash

(222,094)

(121,048)

(246,698)

(137,001)

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

150,866

60,377

(689,053)

(430,745)

Loans receivable, net of securitizations

(176,355)

(132,856)

(442,501)

(847,878)

Other assets

(9,003)

(97,507)

(8,922)

(106,038)

Deposits

1,349,617

(924,138)

2,605,032

1,165,004

Securitization liabilities

(1,060,539)

(269,988)

(2,128,524)

407,423

Obligations under repurchase agreements

64,531

-

148,623

(1,128,238)

Funding facilities

(25,064)

963,380

438,350

71,634

Other liabilities

(27,275)

(53,946)

38,124

(12,310)

Income taxes paid

(20,287)

(21,742)

(88,046)

(71,816)

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

314,511

(417,454)

136,403

(552,228)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common shares

952

5,005

8,089

27,844

Net proceeds from issuance of limited recourse notes

-

147,808

(80)

147,808

Common share repurchased and cancelled

-

-

(28,172)

-

Dividends paid on preferred shares

-

(2,351)

-

(7,054)

Dividends paid on common shares

(20,759)

(17,253)

(60,568)

(48,533)

Distribution to other equity holders

-

-

(4,410)

-

Cash flows (used in) from financing activities

(19,807)

133,209

(85,141)

120,065

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of investments

(370,789)

(7,896)

(387,208)

(352,319)

Acquisition of subsidiary

-

-

-

(75,483)

Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments

82,864

132,370

242,337

789,016

Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts

-

22,050

53,032

69,009

Purchase of capital assets and system development costs

(21,769)

(9,890)

(65,307)

(37,926)

Cash flows (used in) from investing activities

(309,694)

136,634

(157,146)

392,297

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(14,990)

(147,611)

(105,884)

(39,866)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

500,747

657,219

591,641

549,474

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

485,757

509,608

485,757

509,608

Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosure:



Interest received

683,755

975,954

2,062,196

2,510,358

Interest paid

(498,078)

(646,530)

(1,325,193)

(1,461,202)

Dividends received

-

521

350

1,634

About EQB Inc.  

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $137 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at July 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 761,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021. 

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectation, statements with respect to EQB's intention to renew and/or make share repurchases under its NCIB, and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "intends", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States/Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q2 MD&A and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q3 2025

  • $4.0 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity;
  • $2.6 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;
  • $0.9 million new office lease related expenses; and
  • $2.0 million intangible asset amortization.

Q2 2025

  • $3.4 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy, and
  • $2.0 million intangible asset amortization.

Q3 2024

  • $2.7 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM;
  • $2.2 million intangible asset amortization; and
  • $1.7 million provision for credit losses due to change in ECL methodology from five to four economic scenarios and associated weights.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results. For additional adjusted measures and information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section of this MD&A.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results

 For the three months ended

      For the nine months ended

($000s, except share and per share amounts)

31-Jul-25

30-Apr-25

31-Jul-24

31-Jul -25

31-Jul-24

Reported results





Net interest income

250,042

271,059

271,367

784,487

794,715

Non-interest revenue

56,087

44,891

55,871

160,227

147,955

Revenue

306,129

315,950

327,238

944,714

942,670

Non-interest expense

170,954

161,190

150,569

491,399

440,474

Pre-provision pre-tax income(1)

135,175

154,760

176,669

453,315

502,196

Provision for credit loss

33,968

30,234

21,274

82,880

59,026

Income tax expense

27,843

34,234

43,241

99,069

120,918

Net income

73,364

90,292

112,154

271,366

322,252

Net income available to common shareholders

73,014

85,533

109,538

265,949

314,454

Adjustments





Net interest income – covered bond fair value adjustment

4,035

-

-

4,035

-

Non-interest expenses – accelerated incentive expense

(2,594)

-

-

(2,594)

-

Non-interest expenses – new office lease related expenses

(857)

(3,363)

-

(7,009)

-

Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition-related costs(2)

-

-

(2,652)

(1,782)

(10,416)

Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization

(1,969)

(1,969)

(2,223)

(5,907)

(7,219)

 Provision for credit loss – equipment financing

-

-

(5,018)

-

Provision for credit loss – ECL methodology change and weights

-

(1,698)

-

(1,698)

Pre-tax adjustments

9,455

5,332

6,573

26,345

19,333

Income tax expense – tax impact on above adjustments(3)

2,561

1,414

1,543

7,014

5,009

Post-tax adjustments – net income

6,894

3,918

5,030

19,331

14,324

Adjustments attributed to minority interests

(230)

(259)

(310)

(750)

(624)

Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders

6,664

3,659

4,720

18,581

13,700

Adjusted results





Net interest income

254,077

271,059

271,367

788,522

794,715

Non-interest revenue

56,087

44,891

55,871

160,227

147,955

Revenue

310,164

315,950

327,238

948,749

942,670

Non-interest expense

165,534

155,858

145,694

474,107

422,839

Pre-provision pre-tax income(1)

144,630

160,092

181,544

474,642

519,831

Provision for credit loss

33,968

30,234

19,576

77,862

57,328

Income tax expenses(3)

30,404

35,649

44,784

106,083

125,927

Net income

80,258

94,209

117,184

290,697

336,576

Net income available to common shareholders

79,678

89,190

114,258

284,530

328,154

Diluted earnings per share





Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

38,519,991

38,662,002

38,606,268

38,654,423

38,490,651

Diluted earnings per share – reported

1.90

2.21

2.84

6.88

8.17

Diluted earnings per share – adjusted

2.07

2.31

2.96

7.36

8.53

Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact

0.17

0.10

0.12

0.48

0.36








(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.

(2)

Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM.

(3)

Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

  • Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
  • Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
  • Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
  • Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
  • Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
  • Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
  • Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.

