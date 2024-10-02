EQB Inc. announces redemption of its Series 3 Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) announces it redeemed all of its 2,911,800 issued and outstanding Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the "Series 3 Preferred Shares") on September 30, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"), at $25.00 per share for a total of $72,795,000.

The Series 3 Preferred Shares bearing the symbol EQB.PR.C were de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange as at the close of trading on the Redemption Date.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $125 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at July 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

