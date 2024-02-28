EQB delivers 12% y/y earnings growth, increases dividend 5% q/q and 20% y/y, with assets under management and administration climbing 16% to $119 billion

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) today reported earnings for the three months ended January 31, 2024, that reflected strong and resilient first quarter performance driven by growth in loans under management, margin expansion, higher non-interest revenue, EQ Bank customer growth and continued effective risk management. EQB also announced a 20% y/y common share dividend increase and reaffirmed its previous earnings guidance for 2024 anchored in the ongoing achievement of greater than 15% ROE.

EQB changed its fiscal year in 2023 to end October 31, resulting in a one-time 10-month transition year and a four-month final quarter of 2023. As a result, the comparisons below are shown year-over-year from December 31, 2022, as the most similar and comparable three-month period ("y/y"). Note the current period includes the acquisition of a majority interest of ACM Advisors that closed on December 14, 2023, and the comparative period includes the acquisition of Concentra Bank that closed on November 1, 2022 – both within quarters for partial results.

Adjusted ROE 1 Q1 15.6% (reported Q1 15.0%)

Q1 15.6% (reported Q1 15.0%) Total AUM + AUA 2 $119 billion , +7% q/q, +16% y/y

, +7% q/q, +16% y/y Revenue $299 million , +27% y/y

, +27% y/y Adjusted Net income $108 million , +17% y/y (reported $104 million , +128% y/y)

, +17% y/y (reported , +128% y/y) Adjusted diluted EPS 1 Q1 $2.76 , +12% y/y (reported Q1 $2.66 , +124% y/y)

Q1 , +12% y/y (reported Q1 , +124% y/y) Book value per share $71.33 , +1% q/q, +14% y/y

, +1% q/q, +14% y/y Common share dividends $0.42 per share, +5% q/q, +20% y/y

per share, +5% q/q, +20% y/y Net interest margin (NIM) 2.01%, +1 bps q/q, +16 bps y/y

2.01%, +1 bps q/q, +16 bps y/y EQ Bank customer growth +6% q/q and 38% y/y to over 426,000 customers

customer growth +6% q/q and 38% y/y to over 426,000 customers Total capital ratio 15.4% with CET1 of 14.2%; Equitable Bank's Liquidity Coverage Ratio well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%3

"EQB delivered first quarter results consistent with our long-term value creation approach with ROE above 15%. This performance is particularly encouraging in the context of the slow housing market in the face of Bank of Canada monetary tightening," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO, EQB. "Moreover, Canadians are increasingly embracing our Challenger Bank approach to business. EQ Bank, our award-winning digital bank, is attracting new customers at an accelerated daily pace aided by the launch of our national "Second Chance" campaign. The campaign is getting people to ask why so many of us still bank with our first-ever financial institution when we celebrate choice and have changed providers to get a better deal in so many other categories. Brought to life by Eugene and Dan Levy in English Canada and Diane Lavallée and Laurence Leboeuf in Québec, "Second Chance" is a key element of building our brand value, and I am thrilled by its success so far."

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 3 At January 31, 2024, Equitable Bank's liquid assets held for regulatory purposes was $3.7 billion, surpassing the Bank's minimum required policy liquidity. For additional information, see EQB's Management's Discussion & Analysis.

EQ Bank customers +38% y/y with deposits of $8.3 billion

EQ Bank customer base grew +6% q/q and +38% y/y to 426,000. EQ Bank launched its "Second Chance" campaign across English Canada on January 4 , and "Deuxième chance" across Québec on February 6 , encouraging Canadians to move on from their first-ever bank accounts to EQ Bank/Banque EQ's Personal Account that combines the best features of chequing with no fees and high interest

, and "Deuxième chance" across Québec on , encouraging Canadians to move on from their first-ever bank accounts to EQ Bank/Banque EQ's Personal Account that combines the best features of chequing with no fees and high interest EQ Bank will continue to challenge the status quo by launching Canada's first all-digital Small Business banking services to help business owners save and earn more through an easy, secure and differentiated experience

Personal Banking loans under management +1% q/q to $32.7 billion with strong retention

Single family portfolio increased to $30.2 billion as at January 31, 2024 , as customer retention increased while new originations moderated as a result of a slower housing market caused by Bank of Canada interest rate increases since 2022. Single family uninsured +2% q/q and +4% y/y.

as at , as customer retention increased while new originations moderated as a result of a slower housing market caused by Bank of interest rate increases since 2022. Single family uninsured +2% q/q and +4% y/y. Decumulation lending assets (including reverse mortgages and insurance lending) +9% q/q and +55% y/y to $1.6 billion , with growth accelerating as a result of successful consumer advertising that bolstered public awareness, strong broker service and value to the borrower

Commercial Banking loans under management +1.3 billion q/q to $31.2 billion

The Bank continues to prioritize multi-unit residential lending in major cities across the country with more than 70% of its total commercial loans under management ("LUM") insured through various CMHC programs. Insured multi-unit residential LUM +6% q/q and +34% y/y to $21.1 billion

The Canadian commercial office real estate market continues to experience significant economic challenges; however, as part of the Bank's risk appetite, only ~1% of the Bank's loan assets are associated with offices, and those balances declined in the first quarter. Equitable Bank's office lending is mostly restricted to properties located in major urban centres and to smaller buildings, for example those with professional service providers

Provisions in first quarter reflect credit risk at this point in the cycle

The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 22 bps at January 31, 2024 , compared to 22 bps at October 31, 2023 , and 18 bps at December 31, 2022

, compared to 22 bps at , and 18 bps at Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $15.5 million in Q1 reflecting the impacts of both future expected losses driven by macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling, and increased provisions of $17.3 million associated with Stage 3, two-thirds of which was driven by the equipment financing business. Net impaired loans increased to 94 bps of total loan assets at January 31, 2024 , +18 bps from October 31, 2023 , and +66 bps from December 31, 2022

Stable, diversified and growing funding with more than 95% term or insured

Equitable Bank increased total deposits in Q1 to $31.8 billion , +1% q/q and +3% y/y

, +1% q/q and +3% y/y Equitable Bank holds $3.7 billion in liquid assets for regulatory purposes. Liquid assets cover 63% of all demand deposits with sufficient contingency funding available to cover the balance

in liquid assets for regulatory purposes. Liquid assets cover 63% of all demand deposits with sufficient contingency funding available to cover the balance Equitable Bank's new Bearer Deposit Note (BDN) program continues to add funding diversification. Since being launched in Q4, it has now grown to nearly $500 million in funding

EQB increases common share dividend

EQB's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.42 per common share payable on March 28, 2024 , to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 , representing a 5% increase from the dividend paid in December 2023 and 20% above the payment made in February 2023 . EQB's Board of Directors amended the Dividend Reinvestment Program (DRIP) to remove the 2% discount

per common share payable on , to shareholders of record as of , representing a 5% increase from the dividend paid in and 20% above the payment made in . EQB's Board of Directors amended the Dividend Reinvestment Program (DRIP) to remove the 2% discount The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on March 28, 2024 , to shareholders of record at the close of business March 15, 2024

per preferred share, payable on , to shareholders of record at the close of business For the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and any similar provincial legislation, dividends declared are eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated

"This is an important time for EQB as we consistently build our business, which expanded to include ACM Advisors in the first quarter, providing access to an attractive wealth management market niche," said Chadwick Westlake, CFO, EQB. "We delivered on our commitment to allocate capital and manage risk in order to consistently generate greater than 15% ROE. Notwithstanding the challenging economic backdrop, our strategy and growing diversification resulted in solid execution. We continue to believe the second half of 2024 will be even stronger, and based on this and Q1 results, we are reaffirming our 2024 guidance. It's a standout time for EQB, and our distinct approach to creating value and enriching lives."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:00 a.m. Eastern February 29, 2024

EQB's Andrew Moor, president and CEO, Chadwick Westlake, CFO, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO, will host the company's first quarter conference call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at: eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)









($000s) As at January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 543,759 549,474 495,106 Restricted cash 662,759 767,195 737,656 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 805,612 908,833 200,432 Investments 2,025,978 2,120,645 2,289,618 Loans – Personal 32,680,816 32,390,527 31,996,950 Loans – Commercial 15,111,488 14,970,604 14,513,265 Securitization retained interests 607,822 559,271 373,455 Deferred tax assets 14,871 14,230 - Other assets 645,770 652,675 538,475 Total assets 53,098,875 52,933,454 51,144,957 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits 32,245,509 31,996,450 31,051,813 Securitization liabilities 15,389,417 14,501,161 15,023,627 Obligations under repurchase agreements 482,574 1,128,238 665,307 Deferred tax liabilities 141,543 128,436 72,675 Funding facilities 1,332,903 1,731,587 1,239,704 Other liabilities 589,879 602,039 556,876 Total liabilities 50,181,825 50,087,911 48,610,002 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred shares 181,411 181,411 181,411 Common shares 489,944 471,014 462,561 Contributed (deficit) surplus (23,055) 12,795 11,445 Retained earnings 2,272,116 2,185,480 1,870,100 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (15,826) (5,157) 9,438

2,904,590 2,845,543 2,534,955 Non-controlling interests 12,460 - - Total equity 2,917,050 2,845,543 2,534,955 Total liabilities and equity 53,098,875 52,933,454 51,144,957

Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)







($000s, except per share amounts) Three-month period ended January 31, 2024 December 31, 2022 Interest income:



Loans – Personal 468,954 327,596 Loans – Commercial 262,881 218,428 Investments 17,876 10,754 Other 22,099 19,298

771,810 576,076 Interest expense:



Deposits 358,562 244,413 Securitization liabilities 127,253 93,163 Funding facilities 15,283 11,008 Other 14,702 9,167

515,800 357,751 Net interest income 256,010 218,325 Non-interest revenue:



Fees and other income 16,615 10,503 Net gains (losses) on loans and investments 4,993 (5,213) Gain on sale and income from retained interests 19,409 9,247 Net gains on securitization activities and derivatives 1,745 1,845

42,762 16,382 Revenue 298,772 234,707 Provision for credit losses 15,535 26,796 Revenue after provision for credit losses 283,237 207,911 Non-interest expenses:



Compensation and benefits 65,369 64,999 Other 74,116 74,181

139,485 139,180 Income before income taxes 143,752 68,731 Income taxes:



Current 38,534 22,154 Deferred 836 758

39,370 22,912 Net income 104,382 45,819 Dividends on preferred shares 2,357 2,305 Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests 102,025 43,514 Net income attributable to:



Common shareholders 101,875 43,514 Non-controlling interests 150 -

102,025 43,514 Earnings per share:



Basic 2.68 1.20 Diluted 2.66 1.19

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)







($000s) Three-month period ended January 31, 2024 December 31, 2022 Net income 104,382 45,819 Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:



Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investments (113) - Net unrealized gains (losses) from change in fair value 41,561 (1,788) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income (35,714) 3,985 Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:



Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Reclassification of gains from AOCI on sale of investments - 604 Net unrealized losses from change in fair value (1,580) (1,543) Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings - 798

4,154 2,056 Income tax expense (1,143) (185)

3,011 1,871 Cash flow hedges:



Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value (12,230) 5,050 Reclassification of net gains to income (6,694) (1,396)

(18,924) 3,654 Income tax recovery (expense) 5,161 (958)

(13,763) 2,696 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (10,752) 4,567 Total comprehensive income 93,630 50,386 Total comprehensive income attributable to:



Common shareholders 93,480 50,386 Non-controlling interests 150 -

93,630 50,386

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)





($000s) January 31, 2024

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus/ (deficit) Retained

Earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)







Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-

controlling

interests Total

Balance, beginning of period 181,411 471,014 12,795 2,185,480 43,618 (48,775) (5,157) 2,845,543 - 2,845,543

Non-controlling interests on

acquisition - - - - - - - - 12,310 12,310

Net Income - - - 104,232 - - - 104,232 150 104,382

Transfer of AOCI losses to income - - - - - 83 83 83 - 83

Other comprehensive loss,

net of tax - - - - (13,763) 3,011 (10,752) (10,752) - (10,752)

Common shares issued - 11,000 - - - - - 11,000 - 11,000

Exercise of stock options - 6,958 - - - - - 6,958 - 6,958

Dividends:





















Preferred shares - - - (2,357) - - - (2,357) - (2,357)

Common shares - - - (15,239) - - - (15,239) - (15,239)

Share tender rights - - (35,891) - - - - (35,891) - (35,891)

Stock-based compensation - - 1,013 - - - - 1,013 - 1,013

Transfer relating to the

exercise of stock options - 972 (972) - - - - - - -

Balance, end of period 181,411 489,944 (23,055) 2,272,116 29,855 (45,681) (15,826) 2,904,590 12,460 2,917,050







($000s) December 31, 2022

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)







Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-

controlling

interests Total

Balance, beginning of period 70,424 236,368 10,908 1,839,561 39,320 (34,928) 4,392 2,161,653 - 2,161,653

Net Income - - - 45,819 - - - 45,819 - 45,819

Realized gain on sale of

financial instruments - - - (588) - - - (588) - (588)

Transfer of AOCI losses to

retained earnings - - - - - 446 446 446 - 446

Investment elimination on

acquisition - - - - - 33 33 33 - 33

Other comprehensive loss, net

of tax - - - - 2,696 1,871 4,567 4,567 - 4,567

Common shares issued - 223,112 - - - - - 223,112 - 223,112

Exercise of stock options - 3,433 - - - - - 3,433 - 3,433

Dividend payout from principal - (655) - - - - - (655) - (655)

Dividends:





















Preferred shares - - - (2,305) - - - (2,305) - (2,305)

Common shares - - - (12,387) - - - (12,387) - (12,387)

Stock-based compensation - - 840 - - - - 840 - 840

Transfer relating to the

exercise of stock options - 303 (303) - - - - - - -

Shares on acquisition 110,987 - - - - - - 110,987 - 110,987

Balance, end of period 181,411 462,561 11,445 1,870,100 42,016 (32,578) 9,438 2,534,955 - 2,534,955



Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)







($000s) Three-month period ended January 31, 2024 December 31, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income 104,382 45,819 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Financial instruments at fair value through income 16,537 (8,202) Amortization of premiums/discount on investments 3,130 274 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 11,441 19,130 Provision for credit losses 15,535 26,796 Securitization gains (14,516) (7,197) Stock-based compensation 1,013 840 Income taxes 39,370 22,912 Securitization retained interests 27,933 15,197 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Restricted cash 104,436 (107,948) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 103,221 549,640 Loans receivable, net of securitizations (492,116) (1,138,391) Other assets (1,326) 176,042 Deposits 201,362 417,239 Securitization liabilities 883,231 680,398 Obligations under repurchase agreements (645,664) (83,574) Funding facilities (398,684) 85,314 Subscription receipts - (232,018) Other liabilities (5,962) (136,172) Income taxes paid (26,112) (30,909) Cash flows (used in) from operating activities (72,789) 295,190 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common shares 17,958 225,890 Term loan facility - 275,000 Dividends paid on preferred shares (2,357) (2,304) Dividends paid on common shares (15,239) (12,387) Cash flows from financing activities 362 486,199 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of investments (336,419) (518,429) Acquisition of subsidiary (75,528) (495,369) Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments 465,401 281,762 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts 18,005 177,457 Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (4,747) (30,703) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 66,712 (585,282) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,715) 196,107 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 549,474 298,999 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 543,759 495,106 Cash flows from operating activities include:



Interest received 688,329 514,579 Interest paid (371,620) (143,439) Dividends received 549 1,045

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $119 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 607,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it the best bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in the MD&A and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q1 2024 (three months)

$2.1 million acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM, and

acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM, and $3.4 million intangible asset amortization.

Q4 2023 (fourth months)

$7.0 million acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM, and

acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM, and $1.2 million intangible asset amortization.

Q4 2022 (three months)

$2.2 million interest earned on the escrow account where the proceeds of the subscription receipts are held;

interest earned on the escrow account where the proceeds of the subscription receipts are held; $36.9 million of acquisition and integration related costs;

of acquisition and integration related costs; $19.0 million provision credit for credit losses recorded on purchased loan portfolios;

provision credit for credit losses recorded on purchased loan portfolios; $3.3 million net fair value related amortization recorded for November and December 2022 ;

net fair value related amortization recorded for November and ; $0.7 million reversal of interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders; and

reversal of interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders; and $5.6 million tax expenses true-up due to increase in tax rate.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.





Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results As at or for the quarter ended ($000, except share and per share amounts) Three months 31-Jan-24 Fourth months 31-Oct-23 Three months 31-Dec-22 Reported results





Net interest income 256,010 345,783 218,325 Non-interest revenue 42,762 49,503 16,382 Revenue 298,773 395,286 234,707 Non-interest expense 139,485 181,165 139,180 Pre-provision pre-tax income 159,287 214,121 95,527 Provision for credit loss 15,535 19,566 26,796 Income tax expense 39,370 53,409 22,912 Net income 104,382 141,146 45,819 Net income available to common shareholders 101,875 138,797 43,514 Adjustments





Net interest income – earned on the escrow account - - (2,220) Net interest income – fair value amortization/adjustments - - 3,324 Net interest income – paid to subscription receipt holders - - (654) Non-interest revenue – fair value amortization/adjustments - - (65) Non-interest expenses – acquisition-related costs (2,053) (6,972) (36,921) Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization (3,398) (1,181) - Provision for credit loss – purchased loans - - (19,020) Pre-tax adjustments 5,451 8,153 56,326 Income tax expense – tax impact on above adjustments 1,483 2,264 15,271 Income tax expense – 2022 tax rate adjustment - - (5,621) Post-tax adjustments 3,968 5,889 46,676 Adjusted results





Net interest income 256,010 345,783 218,775 Non-interest revenue 42,762 49,503 16,317 Revenue 298,772 395,286 235,092 Non-interest expense 134,034 173,012 102,259 Pre-provision pre-tax income 164,738 222,274 132,833 Provision for credit loss 15,535 19,566 7,776 Income tax expenses 40,853 55,673 32,562 Net income 108,350 147,035 92,495 Net income available to common shareholders 105,719 144,686 90,190 Diluted earnings per share





Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,344,339 38,117,929 36,632,711 Diluted earnings per share – reported 2.66 3.64 1.19 Diluted earnings per share – adjusted 2.76 3.80 2.46 Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact 0.10 0.16 1.27

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.

is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period. Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.

is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer. Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.

is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors. Liquid assets: is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations.

is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations. Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB. Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.

this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period. Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.

this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses. Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.

