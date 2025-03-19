EQB Chief Executive Officer Andrew Moor to speak at National Bank Financial's 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Andrew Moor, president and chief executive officer of EQB Inc., parent company of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, will speak at National Bank Financial's 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference on March 25, 2025. His presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

This conference is not a live webcast event. A recording of the event will be available on EQB's website at https://eqb.investorroom.com/events on March 25, 2025, by 6:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will be archived for three months.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $132 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

