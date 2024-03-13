EQB Chief Executive Officer Andrew Moor to speak at National Bank Financial's 22nd Annual Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Andrew Moor, chief executive officer of EQB Inc., parent company of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, will speak at National Bank Financial's 22nd Annual Financial Services Conference in Montréal on March 26, 2024. His presentation will begin at 1:40 p.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available at EQB's website on March 26 at:

https://eqb.investorroom.com/NBFConference2024.

Call archive

A replay of the speech will be available on EQB's website for three months following the conference. It can be accessed at: https://eqb.investorroom.com/events#past.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $119 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 607,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it the best bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

