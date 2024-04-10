EQB announces voting results of annual general and special meeting of shareholders

Apr 10, 2024, 14:05 ET
TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) today announces the election of the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 15, 2024, as directors of EQB at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.
The results of the proxy vote for director elections are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
% Withheld
|
Michael Emory
|
27,215,042
|
98.63 %
|
378,857
|
1.37 %
|
Susan Ericksen
|
27,314,094
|
98.99 %
|
279,805
|
1.01 %
|
Michael Hanley
|
27,528,936
|
99.76 %
|
64,963
|
0.24 %
|
Kishore Kapoor
|
27,235,266
|
98.70 %
|
358,633
|
1.30 %
|
Yongah Kim
|
27,271,364
|
98.83 %
|
322,535
|
1.17 %
|
Marcos Lopez
|
27,315,860
|
98.99 %
|
278,039
|
1.01 %
|
Andrew Moor
|
27,504,461
|
99.68 %
|
89,438
|
0.32 %
|
Rowan Saunders
|
27,128,912
|
98.31 %
|
464,987
|
1.69 %
|
Carolyn Schuetz
|
27,549,671
|
99.84 %
|
44,228
|
0.16 %
|
Vincenza Sera
|
27,376,037
|
99.21 %
|
217,862
|
0.79 %
|
Michael Stramaglia
|
27,481,605
|
99.59 %
|
112,294
|
0.41 %
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $119 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 607,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it the best bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.
Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details.
Investor contact:
Sandie Douville
VP, Investor Relations & ESG Strategy
[email protected]
Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE EQB Inc.
