EQB announces voting results of annual general and special meeting of shareholders

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) today announces the election of the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 15, 2024, as directors of EQB at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

The results of the proxy vote for director elections are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Michael Emory 27,215,042 98.63 % 378,857 1.37 % Susan Ericksen 27,314,094 98.99 % 279,805 1.01 % Michael Hanley 27,528,936 99.76 % 64,963 0.24 % Kishore Kapoor 27,235,266 98.70 % 358,633 1.30 % Yongah Kim 27,271,364 98.83 % 322,535 1.17 % Marcos Lopez 27,315,860 98.99 % 278,039 1.01 % Andrew Moor 27,504,461 99.68 % 89,438 0.32 % Rowan Saunders 27,128,912 98.31 % 464,987 1.69 % Carolyn Schuetz 27,549,671 99.84 % 44,228 0.16 % Vincenza Sera 27,376,037 99.21 % 217,862 0.79 % Michael Stramaglia 27,481,605 99.59 % 112,294 0.41 %

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $119 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 607,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it the best bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details.

