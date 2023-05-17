EQB Announces Election of Directors and Appoints New Board Chair

EQB Inc.

17 May, 2023

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) announced today the election of the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 11, 2023 as directors of EQB at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The results of the proxy vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Michael Emory

25,195,002

99.80

51,644

0.20

Susan Ericksen

25,217,723

99.89

28,923

0.11

Michael Hanley

25,065,650

99.28

180,996

0.72

Kishore Kapoor

24,914,190

98.68

332,456

1.32

Yongah Kim

25,208,107

99.85

38,539

0.15

Marcos Lopez

25,227,788

99.93

18,858

0.07

Andrew Moor

25,232,019

99.94

14,627

0.06

Rowan Saunders

24,980,640

98.95

266,006

1.05

Carolyn Schuetz

25,215,408

99.88

31,238

0.12

Vincenza Sera

24,964,310

98.88

282,336

1.12

Michael Stramaglia

25,223,528

99.91

23,118

0.09


Following the meeting, the Board appointed Michael Hanley as Chair. He succeeds David LeGresley, who retired after reaching his 12-year term limit.

Mr. Hanley has extensive leadership and governance experience and with his stewardship, the Board is confident that EQB will continue to advance its best practice environmental, social and governance approach.

The detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be available on www.equitablebank.ca and through Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com.

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 515,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members. With nearly $105 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the best bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists. Please visit eqbank.investorroom.com for more details.

For further information: Investor contact: Richard Gill, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media contact: Deborah Chatterton, Director, Communications, [email protected]

