EQB announces 4% q/q and 24% y/y dividend increase bolstered by record Q3 adjusted revenue and earnings with ROE continuing ahead of 15%+ target

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) today reported record revenue and earnings1 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2024, that reflect growth in net interest income, loans under management and higher non-interest revenue reaching 17% of total revenue in the quarter, including contributions from its alternative asset management platform, ACM Advisors.

EQB changed its fiscal year in 2023 to end October 31, resulting in a one-time ten-month transition year and a four-month final quarter of 2023. As a result, the comparisons below are shown year-over-year from the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, as the most similar and comparable three-month period ("y/y").

Third quarter 2024 compared to second quarter of 2024 and 2023:

Adjusted ROE 2 15.9% (reported 15.2%)

15.9% (reported 15.2%) Adjusted diluted EPS 2 $2.96 , +5% q/q, -1% y/y (reported $2.84 , +6% q/q, -16% y/y)

, +5% q/q, -1% y/y (reported , +6% q/q, -16% y/y) Revenue $327.2 million , +3% q/q, +15% y/y

, +3% q/q, +15% y/y Net interest margin 2 2.09%, -2 bps q/q, +10 bps y/y

2.09%, -2 bps q/q, +10 bps y/y PPPT 4 $181.5 million , +5% q/q, +12% y/y (reported $176.7 million , +6% q/q, -5% y/y)

, +5% q/q, +12% y/y (reported , +6% q/q, -5% y/y) Adjusted net income 2 $117.2 million , +6% q/q, +1% y/y (reported $112.2 million , +6% q/q, -14% y/y)

, +6% q/q, +1% y/y (reported , +6% q/q, -14% y/y) Total AUM + AUA2 $125.4 billion , +2% q/q, +16% y/y

EQ Bank customer growth +6% q/q and +32% y/y to over 485,000 customers

customer growth +6% q/q and +32% y/y to over 485,000 customers Book value per share $75.67 , +3% q/q, +12% y/y

, +3% q/q, +12% y/y Common share dividends $0.47 per share declared, increasing 2 cents or +4% q/q, +24% y/y

per share declared, increasing or +4% q/q, +24% y/y Total capital ratio 16.6% with CET1 of 14.7%

Nine months ended July 31, 2024, compared to nine months ended June 30, 2023:

Adjusted ROE 2 15.7% (reported 15.1%)

15.7% (reported 15.1%) Adjusted diluted EPS 2 $8.53 , +6% y/y (reported $8.17 , +14% y/y)

, +6% y/y (reported , +14% y/y) Adjusted net income2 $336.6 million , +9% y/y (reported $322.3 million , +17% y/y)



"This was another quarter of strong financial performance from Canada's Challenger Bank™ despite the moderating effects of higher interest rates on real estate market activity," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO, EQB. "Highlights included sequential earnings growth, ROE above our 15% target – consistent with our 10-year average – and continued expansion of EQ Bank's customer base driven most recently by consumer demand for our new Notice Savings Account, the first-of-its-kind-in Canada with no fees or minimum balance requirements. PCLs also improved in line with our expectations, and we anticipate continued progress now that monetary policy is normalizing. This emerging backdrop is conducive to the return of more pronounced asset growth in fiscal 2025 as we help Canadians meet their needs for all forms of housing in a supply-constrained environment."

1 Record quarterly performance excludes Q4 2023 which had four months due to the change of EQB's fiscal year to end October 31. 2 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition and integration related costs, and other non-recurring items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 3 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 4 PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performanc

EQ Bank welcomes over 28,000 customers in Q3 growing to 485,000, +6% q/q and +32% y/y

The "Second Chance" marketing campaign across English Canada with Eugene and Dan Levy and "Deuxième chance" across Québec with Diane Lavallée et Laurence Leboeuf led to a substantial increase in consumer awareness of EQ Bank and supported the rapid growth of new customer accounts as Canadians explored the advantages that accrue from using all-digital, interest-bearing accounts with no fees on everyday banking.

and "Deuxième chance" across Québec with Diane Lavallée et led to a substantial increase in consumer awareness of EQ Bank and supported the rapid growth of new customer accounts as Canadians explored the advantages that accrue from using all-digital, interest-bearing accounts with no fees on everyday banking. The recently launched and first-of-its-kind Notice Savings Account, with no fees or minimum balance requirements, pairs high interest rates with the flexibility to withdraw on short notice. It has proven to be attractive to both existing and new customers who now benefit from greater diversity in the savings product landscape.

Personal Banking loans under management reach $32.5 billion with strong retention

The single-family uninsured portfolio remained steady q/q at $19.8 billion , as strong customer retention offset the impact of slower housing market activity on new originations.

, as strong customer retention offset the impact of slower housing market activity on new originations. Decumulation lending assets (including reverse mortgages and insurance lending) +11% q/q and +56% y/y to $1.9 billion with growth accelerating as a result of successful consumer advertising that bolstered public awareness, strong broker service and value to borrowers.

with growth accelerating as a result of successful consumer advertising that bolstered public awareness, strong broker service and value to borrowers. The innovative Laneway House Mortgage, introduced subsequent to quarter-end, diversifies the Bank's single-family solutions portfolio and improves options to borrowers in urban centres while helping to address access to housing. This dedicated construction financing loan, available through broker partners, supports Canadians wishing to expand living space, add additional rental income streams or downsize in place through secondary suites.

Commercial Banking loans under management +$1.6 billion q/q to $34.4 billion

EQB continues to prioritize insured multi-unit residential lending in major cities across the country with nearly 80% of its total commercial loans under management (LUM) insured through various CMHC programs. Insured multi-unit residential LUM +7% q/q and +33% y/y to $24.1 billion .

. As a result of the Bank's lending focus on properties where people live, it has very limited exposure to the Canadian commercial office real estate market (~0.5% of loan assets) and those balances declined in the quarter. Consistent with the Bank's long-term risk appetite, commercial office lending is generally confined to multi-tenanted, mixed-used properties occupied by medical and professional businesses.

Provisions reflect credit risk at this point in the cycle

The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 26 bps, compared to 23 bps at April 30, 2024 , and 20 bps at June 30, 2023 .

, and 20 bps at . Adjusted provision for credit losses (PCL) 2 of $19.6 million (reported $21.3 million in Q3) reflected the impacts of improving macroeconomic forecasts and expected credit loss modelling, Stage 3 provisions of $4.5 million associated with residential and commercial lending and $16.0 million associated with the equipment financing business. Realized losses excluding equipment financing were $1.4 million , annualized 1 bp of lending assets.

of (reported in Q3) reflected the impacts of improving macroeconomic forecasts and expected credit loss modelling, Stage 3 provisions of associated with residential and commercial lending and associated with the equipment financing business. Realized losses excluding equipment financing were , annualized 1 bp of lending assets. Net impaired loans increased by $84.7 million to $526.6 million , which corresponds to 109 bps of total loan assets compared to 92 bps at April 30, 2024 , and 47 bps from June 30, 2023 . This increase is attributed to increases in Commercial lending with ~60% related to two commercial loans where the Bank does not expect to incur losses, as well as equipment finance and single-family residential.

EQB increases common share dividend

EQB's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.47 per common share payable on September 30, 2024 , to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024 , representing a 4% increase from the dividend paid in June 2024 and 24% above the payment made in September 2023 .

per common share payable on , to shareholders of record as of , representing a 4% increase from the dividend paid in and 24% above the payment made in . On August 28, 2024 , EQB's Board suspended the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) due to the strength of the Bank's capital position and ability to confidently generate sufficient capital over the medium to long-term to support the growth of the Bank. EQB maintains the right to reinstate the DRIP in future periods.

, EQB's Board suspended the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) due to the strength of the Bank's capital position and ability to confidently generate sufficient capital over the medium to long-term to support the growth of the Bank. EQB maintains the right to reinstate the DRIP in future periods. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on September 30, 2024 , to shareholders of record at the close of business September 13, 2024 .

per preferred share, payable on , to shareholders of record at the close of business . For the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and any similar provincial legislation, dividends declared are eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated.

EQB preferred share redemption

On September 30, 2024 , EQB will redeem all of the 2,911,800 outstanding shares of its Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the "Series 3 Preferred Shares"). The redemption price per share for the Series 3 Preferred Shares will be $25.00 for each Series 3 Preferred Share of the Company.

, EQB will redeem all of the 2,911,800 outstanding shares of its Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the "Series 3 Preferred Shares"). The redemption price per share for the Series 3 Preferred Shares will be for each Series 3 Preferred Share of the Company. The Series 3 Preferred Shares are currently listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EQB.PR.C and will be de-listed from the TSX, as at the close of trading on September 30, 2024 . Beneficial holders of Series 3 Preferred Shares should contact the financial institution, broker or other intermediary through which they hold these shares to confirm how they will receive their redemption proceeds.

Fiscal 2024 earnings guidance now reflects year-to-date results with reaffirmed 15%+ ROE

With three quarters of the fiscal year complete, EQB today reaffirmed previously stated annual guidance for adjusted ROE of 15%+, as well as for pre-provision pre-tax income, dividend growth and CET1 capital.

Full year range for EPS, now $11.50 - $11.75 , and book value per share growth, now 11-13%, incorporate year-to-date results and trends including credit provision experience and for book value, includes the liability associated with the option EQB has to acquire the remaining interest in ACM.

"With three quarters of the fiscal year complete, we are trending well relative to expectations with record quarterly revenue and another quarter of ROE at nearly 16%," said Chadwick Westlake, CFO, EQB. "We've built a resilient and diverse business model that should gain even more traction as economic activity improves and we enter a lower rate environment with higher consumer confidence. We remain focused on allocating capital to benefit long-term franchise value, while increasing our emphasis on business mix and operational effectiveness as we scale EQB."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 7:00 a.m. ET August 29, 2024

EQB's Andrew Moor, president and CEO, Chadwick Westlake, CFO, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO, will host the company's third quarter conference call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

EQB renews its base shelf prospectus

EQB has renewed its existing base shelf prospectus effective August 27, 2024, and filed and obtained a receipt for a short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the Securities Commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. With the Shelf Prospectus, EQB is allowed to make public offerings of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, share purchase contracts and units (the "Securities") during the 25‐month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Securities may be offered in one or more offerings, separately or together, in separate series, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale, and set forth in an accompanying prospectus supplement. EQB has filed the Shelf Prospectus in order to maintain financial flexibility and to have the ability to offer Securities on an accelerated basis to fund current and future growth of the business. A copy of the Shelf Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Further, this news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States and the Securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

($000s) As at July 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 509,608 549,474 373,492 Restricted cash 904,196 767,195 870,247 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 1,339,578 908,833 1,208,930 Investments 1,806,413 2,120,645 2,235,530 Loans – Personal 32,584,931 32,390,527 32,333,611 Loans – Commercial 15,372,643 14,970,604 15,103,519 Securitization retained interests 738,986 559,271 474,542 Deferred tax assets 30,481 14,230 14,392 Other assets 782,900 652,675 704,440 Total assets 54,069,736 52,933,454 53,318,703 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits 33,258,969 31,996,450 32,137,347 Securitization liabilities 14,919,830 14,501,161 15,397,103 Obligations under repurchase agreements - 1,128,238 875,718 Deferred tax liabilities 161,025 128,436 106,723 Funding facilities 1,803,221 1,731,587 1,487,008 Other liabilities 681,213 602,039 594,952 Total liabilities 50,824,258 50,087,911 50,598,851 Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred shares 181,411 181,411 181,411 Common shares 501,594 471,014 466,711 Other equity instruments 147,808 - - Contributed (deficit) surplus (25,801) 12,795 12,668 Retained earnings 2,432,426 2,185,480 2,065,478 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,964) (5,157) (6,416)

3,233,474 2,845,543 2,719,852 Non-controlling interests 12,004 - - Total equity 3,245,478 2,845,543 2,719,852 Total liabilities and equity 54,069,736 52,933,454 53,318,703

Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)



Three months ended Nine months ended ($000s, except per share amounts) July 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 July 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest income:







Loans – Personal 501,420 420,578 1,452,673 1,139,990 Loans – Commercial 256,788 256,731 777,511 716,927 Investments 16,432 18,856 51,187 51,503 Other 32,210 21,083 81,518 57,733

806,850 717,248 2,362,889 1,966,153 Interest expense:







Deposits 387,208 322,503 1,111,772 860,147 Securitization liabilities 132,810 118,416 391,839 329,753 Funding facilities 12,773 11,891 41,577 30,817 Other 2,692 12,739 22,986 34,615

535,483 465,549 1,568,174 1,255,332 Net interest income 271,367 251,699 794,715 710,821 Non-interest revenue:







Fees and other income 22,561 14,489 59,740 38,890 Net gains on loans and investments 6,145 29,659 18,267 21,145 Gain on sale and income from retained interests 22,755 16,104 65,341 39,683 Net gains on securitization activities and derivatives 4,410 596 4,607 4,546

55,871 60,848 147,955 104,264 Revenue 327,238 312,547 942,670 815,085 Provision for credit losses 21,274 13,042 59,026 46,086 Revenue after provision for credit losses 305,964 299,505 883,644 768,999 Non-interest expenses:







Compensation and benefits 69,912 59,707 202,242 183,068 Other 80,657 67,323 238,232 209,690

150,569 127,030 440,474 392,758 Income before income taxes 155,395 172,475 443,170 376,241 Income taxes:







Current 44,083 26,612 115,351 77,417 Deferred (842) 14,938 5,567 22,561

43,241 41,550 120,918 99,978 Net income 112,154 130,925 322,252 276,263 Dividends on preferred shares 2,351 2,331 7,054 6,954 Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests 109,803 128,594 315,198 269,309 Net income attributable to:







Common shareholders 109,538 128,594 314,454 269,309 Non-controlling interests 265 - 744 -

109,803 128,594 315,198 269,309 Earnings per share:







Basic 2.86 3.41 8.24 7.24 Diluted 2.84 3.39 8.17 7.18

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)



Three months ended Nine months ended ($000s) July 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 July 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income 112,154 130,925 322,252 276,263 Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:







Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:







Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investments (1,591) - (1,734) - Net unrealized gains (losses) gains from change in fair value 34,658 (31,474) 59,979 (19,372) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income (29,687) 32,302 (48,184) 25,165 Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:







Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:







Reclassification of (losses) gains from AOCI on sale of investments (25,599) - (25,599) 604 Net unrealized gains (losses) from change in fair value 534 (30,989) 2,086 (33,325) Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings 26,089 4,936 26,089 5,712

4,404 (25,225) 12,637 (21,216) Income tax (expense) recovery (1,194) 7,005 (3,427) 6,279

3,210 (18,220) 9,210 (14,937) Cash flow hedges:







Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value (23,284) 28,856 (23,553) 18,090 Reclassification of net gains to income (2,844) (11,082) (14,608) (13,100)

(26,128) 17,774 (38,161) 4,990 Income tax recovery (expense) 7,084 (4,936) 10,366 (1,340)

(19,044) 12,838 (27,795) 3,650 Total other comprehensive loss (15,834) (5,382) (18,585) (11,287) Total comprehensive income 96,320 125,543 303,667 264,976 Total comprehensive income attributable to:







Common shareholders 96,054 125,543 302,922 264,976 Non-controlling interests 265 - 744 -

96,319 125,543 303,666 264,976

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended July 31, 2024

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares

Contributed

Deficit Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)





Other equity

instruments Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-

controlling

interests Total Balance, beginning of period 181,411 495,707 - (24,811) 2,359,116 34,867 (42,671) (7,804) 3,003,619 12,189 3,015,808 Net Income - - - - 111,889 - - - 111,889 265 112,154 Realized loss on sale of shares, net of tax - - - - (18,975) - - - (18,975) - (18,975) Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax - - - - - - 18,618 18,618 18,618 - 18,618 Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax - - - - - - 1,056 1,056 1,056 - 1,056 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - - (19,044) 3,210 (15,834) (15,834) - (15,834) Exercise of stock options - 5,005 - - - - - - 5,005 - 5,005 Limited recourse capital notes issued - - 150,000 - - - - - 150,000 - 150,000 Issuance cost, net of tax - - (2,192) - - - - - (2,192) - (2,192) Dividends:





















Preferred shares - - - - (2,351) - - - (2,351) - (2,351) Common shares - - - - (17,253) - - - (17,253) (450) (17,703) Share tender rights - - - (1,032) - - - - (1,032) - (1,032) Stock-based compensation - - - 924 - - - - 924 - 924 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 882 - (882) - - - - - - - Balance, end of period 181,411 501,594 147,808 (25,801) 2,432,426 15,823 (19,787) (3,964) 3,233,474 12,004 3,245,478



























($000s) Three-month period ended June 30, 2023

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)





Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, beginning of period 181,411 463,862 12,002 1,954,394 30,132 (31,166) (1,034) 2,610,635 - 2,610,635 Net Income - - - 130,925 - - - 130,925 - 130,925 Realized Loss on sale of investment securities - - - (3,565) - - - (3,565) - (3,565) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - 12,838 (18,220) (5,382) (5,382) - (5,382) Exercise of stock options - 2,707 - - - - - 2,707 - 2,707 Dividends:



















Preferred shares - - - (2,331) - - - (2,331) - (2,331) Common shares - - - (13,945) - - - (13,945) - (13,945) Stock-based compensation - - 808 - - - - 808 - 808 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 142 (142) - - - - - - - Balance, end of period 181,411 466,711 12,668 2,065,478 42,970 (49,386) (6,416) 2,719,852 - 2,719,852

($000s) Nine-month period ended July 31, 2024

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares

Contributed

Deficit Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)





Other equity

instruments Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-

controlling

interests Total Balance, beginning of period 181,411 471,014 - 12,795 2,185,480 43,618 (48,775) (5,157) 2,845,543 - 2,845,543 NCI on acquisition - - - - - - - - - 12,310 12,310 Net Income - - - - 321,508 - - - 321,508 744 322,252 Realized loss on sale of shares, net of tax - - - - (18,975) - - - (18,975) - (18,975) Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax - - - - - - 18,618 18,618 18,618 - 18,618 Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax - - - - - - 1,160 1,160 1,160 - 1,160 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - - (27,795) 9,210 (18,585) (18,585) - (18,585) Common shares issued

11,000 - - - - - - 11,000 - 11,000 Exercise of stock options - 16,844 - - - - - - 16,844 - 16,844 Limited recourse capital notes issued - - 150,000 - - - - - 150,000 - 150,000 Issuance cost, net of tax - - (2,192) - - - - - (2,192) - (2,192) Dividends:





















Preferred shares - - - - (7,054) - - - (7,054) - (7,054) Common shares - - - - (48,533) - - - (48,533) (1,050) (49,583) Share tender rights - - - (38,897) - - - - (38,897) - (38,897) Stock-based compensation - - - 3,037 - - - - 3,037 - 3,037 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 2,736 - (2,736) - - - - - - - Balance, end of period 181,411 501,594 147,808 (25,801) 2,432,426 15,823 (19,787) (3,964) 3,233,474 12,004 3,245,478



























($000s) Nine-month period ended June 30, 2023

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)





Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-

controlling

interests Total Balance, beginning of period 70,424 236,368 10,908 1,839,561 39,320 (34,928) 4,392 2,161,653 - 2,161,653 Net Income - - - 276,263 - - - 276,263 - 276,263 Realized loss on sale of financial instruments, net of tax - - - (3,882) - - - (3,882) - (3,882) Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax - - - - - 446 446 446 - 446 Investment elimination on acquisition - - - - - 33 33 33 - 33 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - 3,650 (14,937) (11,287) (11,287) - (11,287) Common shares issued - 223,112 - - - - - 223,112 - 223,112 Exercise of stock options - 9,903 - - - - - 9,903 - 9,903 Share issuance cost, net of tax - (2,908) - - - - - (2,908) - (2,908) Dividend payout from principal - (655) - - - - - (655) - (655) Dividends:



















Preferred shares - - - (6,954) - - - (6,954) - (6,954) Common shares - - - (39,510) - - - (39,510) - (39,510) Stock-based compensation - - 2,651 - - - - 2,651 - 2,651 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 891 (891) - - - - - - - Shares on acquisition 110,987 - - - - - - 110,987 - 110,987 Balance, end of period 181,411 466,711 12,668 2,065,478 42,970 (49,386) (6,416) 2,719,852 - 2,719,852

Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)



Three months ended Nine months ended ($000s) July 31 2024 June 30, 2023 July 31 2024 June 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income 112,154 130,925 322,252 276,263 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:







Financial instruments at fair value through income (14,453) 56,610 (3,093) 9,982 Amortization of premiums/discount on investments (13,393) 2,439 (44,422) 4,497 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 13,253 11,919 36,373 43,293 Provision for credit losses 21,274 13,042 59,026 46,086 Securitization gains (16,656) (13,690) (48,658) (33,632) Stock-based compensation 924 808 3,037 2,651 Dividend income earned, not received - (27,964) - (27,964) Income taxes 43,241 41,550 120,918 99,978 Securitization retained interests 33,670 22,055 92,304 57,109 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Restricted cash (121,048) (203,717) (137,001) (240,539) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 60,377 (476,322) (430,745) (458,858) Loans receivable, net of securitizations (132,856) (943,719) (847,878) (2,136,227) Other assets (97,507) (65,068) (106,038) 84,525 Deposits (924,138) 549,817 1,165,004 1,471,007 Securitization liabilities (269,988) 89,135 407,423 1,053,921 Obligations under repurchase agreements - (28,940) (1,128,238) 126,837 Funding facilities 963,380 718,291 71,634 332,618 Subscription receipts - - - (232,018) Other liabilities (53,946) 57,750 (12,310) (129,537) Income taxes paid (21,742) (34,342) (71,816) (112,768) Cash flows (used in) from operating activities (417,454) (99,421) (552,228) 237,224 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from issuance of common shares 5,005 2,707 27,844 229,453 Net proceeds from issuance of limited recourse notes 147,808 - 147,808 - Term loan facility - - - 275,000 Dividends paid on preferred shares (2,351) (2,331) (7,054) (6,954) Dividends paid on common shares (17,253) (13,945) (48,533) (39,510) Cash flows used in financing activities 133,209 (13,569) 120,065 457,989 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of investments (7,896) (162,220) (352,319) (1,227,957) Acquisition of subsidiary - - (75,483) (495,369) Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments 132,370 374,215 789,016 1,044,039 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts 22,050 (58,762) 69,009 109,878 Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (9,890) (12,372) (37,926) (51,311) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 136,634 140,861 392,297 (620,720) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (147,611) 27,871 (39,866) 74,493 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 657,219 345,621 549,474 298,999 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 509,608 373,492 509,608 373,492 Cash flows from operating activities include:







Interest received 975,954 743,478 2,510,358 1,747,881 Interest paid (646,530) (432,654) (1,461,202) (810,895) Dividends received 521 1,022 1,634 3,108

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $125 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at July 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details.

Investor contact:

Mike Rizvanovic

Managing Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectation, statements with respect to the anticipated timing of the redemption of the Series 3 Preferred Shares, and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in the MD&A and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q3 2024

$2.7 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM;

non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM; $2.2 million intangible asset amortization; and

intangible asset amortization; and $1.7 million provision for credit losses due to change in ECL methodology from five to four economic scenarios and associated weights.

Q2 2024

$5.7 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM; and

non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM; and $1.6 million intangible asset amortization.

Q2 2023

$28.0 million related to a strategic investment;

related to a strategic investment; $3.4 million acquisition and integration-related costs;

acquisition and integration-related costs; $0.9 million intangible asset amortization; and

intangible asset amortization; and $0.9 million other expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

($000, except share and per share amounts) 31-Jul-24 30-Apr-24 30-Jun-23

31-Jul-24 30-Jun-23 Reported results











Net interest income 271,367 267,338 251,699

794,715 710,821 Non-interest revenue 55,871 49,322 60,848

147,955 104,264 Revenue 327,238 316,660 312,547

942,670 815,085 Non-interest expense 150,569 150,420 127,030

440,474 392,758 Pre-provision pre-tax income(3) 176,669 166,240 185,517

502,196 422,327 Provision for credit loss 21,274 22,217 13,042

59,026 46,086 Income tax expense 43,241 38,307 41,550

120,918 99,978 Net income 112,154 105,716 130,925

322,252 276,263 Net income available to common shareholders 109,538 103,041 128,594

314,454 269,309 Adjustments











Net interest income – earned on the escrow account - - -

- (2,220) Net interest income – fair value amortization/adjustments - - -

- (843) Net interest income – paid to subscription receipt holders - - -

- (654) Non-interest revenue – strategic investment - - (27,965)

- (27,965) Non-interest revenue – fair value amortization/adjustments - - -

- 876 Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational effectiveness

and acquisition-related costs(1) (2,652) (5,710) (3,377)

(10,416) (45,042) Non-interest expenses – other expenses - - (858)

- (858) Non-interest expenses – fair value amortization/adjustments - - -

- (66) Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization (2,223) (1,599) (885)

(7,219) (2,361) Provision for credit loss – purchased loans - - -

- (19,020) Provision for credit loss – ECL methodology change and weights (1,698) - -

(1,698) - Pre-tax adjustments – income before tax 6,573 7,309 (22,844)

19,333 36,542 Income tax expense – tax impact on above adjustments(2) 1,543 1,983 (7,425)

5,009 8,695 Income tax expense – 2022 tax rate adjustment - - -

- (5,621) Post-tax adjustments – net income 5,030 5,326 (15,419)

14,324 33,468 Adjustments attributed to minority interests (310) (190) -

(624) - Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders 4,720 5,136 (15,419)

13,700 33,467 Adjusted results











Net interest income 271,367 267,338 251,699

794,715 707,104 Non-interest revenue 55,871 49,322 32,883

147,955 77,175 Revenue 327,238 316,660 284,582

942,670 784,279 Non-interest expense 145,694 143,111 121,910

422,839 344,431 Pre-provision pre-tax income(3) 181,544 173,549 162,672

519,831 439,848 Provision for credit loss 19,576 22,217 13,042

57,328 27,066 Income tax expenses 44,784 40,290 34,124

125,927 103,052 Net income 117,184 111,042 115,506

336,576 309,730 Net income available to common shareholders 114,258 108,177 113,175

328,154 302,777 Diluted earnings per share











Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,606,268 38,522,025 37,975,115

38,490,651 37,501,378 Diluted earnings per share – reported 2.84 2.67 3.39

8.17 7.18 Diluted earnings per share – adjusted 2.96 2.81 2.98

8.53 8.07 Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact 0.12 0.14 (0.41)

0.36 0.89





















(1) Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM. (2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period, taking into account the federal tax rate increase. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.

is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period. Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.

is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer. Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.

is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors. Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB. Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.

this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period. Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.

this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses. Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.

SOURCE EQB Inc.