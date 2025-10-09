EQ Bank named top bank in Canada and North America by Financial Times' The Banker magazine

Leading digital bank recognized as best positioned to grow market share, supported by strong financial performance and distinct brand that Canadians trust

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - EQ Bank today announces it has been named the No. 1 Bank in Canada and North America by Financial Times' leading magazine on international finance, The Banker, in its inaugural Top 50 Banking Brands list. The recognition, which ranks global banks best positioned to grow market share, reinforces the value of EQ Bank's distinct challenger role in Canadian banking and its efforts to deliver an innovative, purpose-built banking experience for customers.

"Being named the top bank with momentum in Canada and North America shows our challenger approach is resonating with Canadians," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO. "We're early in our mission to foster real choice and competition in this country, helping Canadian families and businesses reach their potential through innovative products and exceptional service. This recognition from The Banker validates our strategy and the energy, focus and clarity our challenger team has to create change and seize the immense growth opportunities ahead. The best is yet to come as we expand EQ Bank's presence and deliver solutions that improve our customers' lives."

Published by the Financial Times in London, UK, The Banker is a leading global source of financial intelligence, providing data, analysis and insights into banking, finance, economics and capital markets since 1926. The Top 50 Banking Brands ranking, developed in partnership with brand consultancy Kantar, evaluates banks' potential for growing their value share over the next 12 months using a dual-lens benchmark: financial performance and brand equity.

The financial assessment draws from The Banker's proprietary database, tracking key indicators such as profitability, capital strength and asset size. The brand equity component reflects consumer perception data gathered by Kantar from over 10,000 interviews across 26 markets worldwide between January 2024 and May 2025, examining how well each bank meets customer needs, how distinctive its brand is in market and how frequently it is considered in financial decisions.

EQ Bank's mission is rooted in challenging what banking can be – creating a smarter, fairer and more rewarding way for Canadians to grow their money. By combining digital innovation with a steadfast commitment to doing what's right for its customers, EQ Bank continues to redefine how a modern bank operates as it drives meaningful change and competition in the Canadian financial landscape.

The full list of The Banker's Top 50 Banking Brands and methodology can be found here. To explore EQ Bank's suite of products designed to help Canadians reach their full financial potential, visit eqbank.ca.

