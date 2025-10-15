EpiSign Inc. Launches METRIC -- A Cloud-Based Software Platform Transforming Global Access to Epigenomic Diagnostics

LONDON, ON, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - EpiSign Inc. today announced the launch of METRIC, a next-generation software platform that converts complex epigenomic data into actionable clinical insights.

Building on over ten years of validated scientific research and globally adopted workflows, EpiSign METRIC (Methylation-based Episignature Testing and Reference-based Interpretation & Classification) provides diagnostic leaders with a fast, standardized approach for interpreting methylation profiles across a broad range of clinical indications.

Purpose built for modern clinical workflows. EpiSign METRIC integrates seamlessly with existing hardware and software systems while connecting users to EpiSign's comprehensive epigenomic database. Powered by AI algorithms, the secure cloud-based platform enables users to autonomously access and interpret patients' DNA methylation data, thereby enhancing efficiency and accelerating turnaround times. With this release, EpiSign is expanding global access to high-quality epigenomic diagnostics.

"EpiSign METRIC is a milestone for patients, clinicians, and health systems," said Dan Sinai, President & CEO, EpiSign Inc. "By bringing validated episignature interpretation to the point of care, EpiSign METRIC shortens the path from sample to clinical insight--empowering partners to deliver faster, more confident answers for families."

EpiSign METRIC combines robust quality control, automated classification, and human-centered reporting to streamline end-to-end analysis. "We built EpiSign METRIC to operationalize a decade of epigenomic discovery," said Dr. Bekim Sadikovic, Chief Scientific Officer, EpiSign Inc. "The platform applies reference-based models to patient methylation profiles, matching them against validated episignatures and generating standardized, clinician-friendly reports. The outcome is reproducible interpretation across sites, with the flexibility to incorporate new syndromes and evidence as the field advances."

Today, EpiSign METRIC screens for 200 episignature disorders, with a roadmap to expand coverage to 1,000 syndromes over the next five years. Informed by ongoing collaborations with more than 125 institutions across 25 countries, this platform reflects EpiSign's commitment to rigorous validation and global accessibility. As the evidence base grows, EpiSign METRIC users benefit immediately, without the need for local updates or retooling.

"The EpiSign METRIC platform marks a critical step toward integrating DNA methylation episignatures into the routine diagnostic landscape," said Mariëlle Alders, Clinical Laboratory Geneticist at Amsterdam UMC. "With future updates extending to 5-base sequencing and an expanding catalogue of disease and exposure-related episignatures, EpiSign METRIC establishes the foundation for continuous evolution of precision epigenomic diagnostics."

Designed to scale with you. EpiSign METRIC's architecture supports high-throughput workflows, multi-lab collaborations, and adherence to strict data privacy and security standards. For laboratories and hospital systems, this means consistent performance at scale, reduced turnaround times, and harmonized reporting that fits seamlessly into existing LIS/LIMS and clinical review processes. For clinicians and patients, it means clear answers--sooner.

"EpiSign METRIC represents the next phase of precision epigenomics--" said Matt Tedder, Staff Scientist at Greenwood Genetic Center "empowering diagnostic labs to independently process, analyze, and interpret EpiSign data in real time. By bringing automation, scalability, and transparency directly to end users, EpiSign METRIC transforms episignature analysis from a centralized process into a fully distributed global network."

To learn more about EpiSign METRIC, visit: www.episign.com/metric

About EpiSign

EpiSign Inc. is a Canadian biotech start-up recognized for its expertise in developing diagnostic tests based on epigenetic markers, with a focus on enhancing precision medicine through innovative biomarker discovery and validation. By driving advancements in epigenetic diagnostics, EpiSign seeks to improve patient care by facilitating earlier and more accurate diagnoses.

For more information, visit episign.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Katy Evans, Administrative Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE EpiSign Inc.