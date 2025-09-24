Eon Lithium Appoints Gordon Neal to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC., Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Eon Lithium Corp. (TSX.V: EON) ("Eon Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Neal to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Neal brings over 30 years of management experience spanning the metals and mining sector, capital markets, corporate governance, and investor relations. He began his career in the resource industry as Vice President of Corporate Development at MAG Silver Corp., followed by a similar role at Silvercorp Metals Inc. He later served as President of New Pacific Metals and currently holds the position of CEO at World Copper Ltd.

Throughout his career, Mr. Neal has been instrumental in raising over $750 million for various resource companies and has held board positions across several mining and exploration firms. In addition to his corporate achievements, he is the Chair of Cape Breton University's Viola Desmond Chair in Social Justice and the nephew of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond.

Mr. Neal holds a Bachelor of Science (Chemistry) from Dalhousie University, where he also served on both the Board of Governors and the University Senate.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. William Feyeraband from the Board of Directors. Eon Lithium thanks Mr. Feyeraband for his valuable contributions and service to the Company.

About Eon Lithium Corp.

Eon Lithium Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing lithium projects critical to the transition to clean energy. The Company is committed to responsible resource development and creating long-term value for shareholders.

