Envision Energy Earns Prestigious CDP 'A-List' Rating for Contributions to Net Zero Transition

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has been recognized on the prestigious CDP A- list for its dedicated efforts against climate change and the contributions to net zero transition. This accolade makes Envision the first Chinese renewable energy company to receive this honor.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system. CDP's climate disclosure, considered the gold standard of environmental reporting, recognizes companies excelling in actions, achievements, and transparency against climate change. With CDP standards largely tightened this year, the global average score is only C. Envision Energy's A- score is a testament to its outstanding work in climate ambitions, low-carbon products, and reductions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions.

Alex Sun, Chief Sustainability Officer of Envision, said: "Envision has been steadfast in practicing sustainable development and is proactively pursuing to achieve it at all levels from strategic planning, organization set-up, risk management, to goal advancement. In our carbon management practice, Envision implements an integrated approach to manage organizational GHG emission, supply chain carbon footprint, and product carbon footprint, with its EnOS Carbon Management System powering every step of the process from measurement, abatement, offset, and certification. Being named on the CDP A- list is a perfect proof of the company's capability to strive outstanding achievements in sustainability with strategies, organization, plans, and tools in place."

In 2022, Envision Energy achieved operational carbon neutrality in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and is committed to meeting 100% of electricity needs with renewables by 2025. The company is on track to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the value chain in 2028, and to reaching net zero by 2040. Its EnOS Carbon Management System aids its supply chain partners in their energy transition, supporting sustainable development with solutions for net zero factories, smart buildings, distributed solar and wind, green energy trading, RECs, and carbon offsets. These efforts were recognized by CDP in their 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.

Additionally, Envision Energy is reducing the carbon footprint of its products, by releasing a new carbon management platform for wind turbine lifecycle emission and energy storage batteries with trackable carbon footprint data. This platform complies with international standards such as ISO14067, EPD Italy, and the International EPD, measures the full lifecycle emissions of turbines. It offers "cradle-to-the-grave" turbine emission analysis, enabling an accurate, traceable, and certifiable estimate of emissions -from the upstream suppliers to the end-of-lifecycle. Beyond this, the energy storage batteries, produced with sustainable energy, boast lower emissions results compared to industry peers. Each battery's carbon footprint data is tracked using the Net Zero Code, ensuring an unparalleled level of transparency over the entire battery value chain for our clients.

According to Sherry Madera, Chief Executive Officer at CDP, sustainability and the data that underpins it is not a 'nice to have', but an essential part of long-term success in the business community that is showing no sign of slowing down. Envision Energy's disclosure through CDP and be included on A- list demonstrates its dedication to improving environmental transparency and building accountability.

