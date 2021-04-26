EnviroGold Global Acquires Gold Tailings Remediation and Resource Recovery Rights at Arizona Site

Proprietary processes will remove pollution from mining waste while recovering precious metals, reclaiming a critical natural resource for net public benefit.

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- EnviroGold Global (Can) Ltd. (the "Company" or "EnviroGold Global") is pleased to announce it has seized an opportunity to remediate the tailings of a historical mining site in Arizona (the "Arizona Tailings Project"). The Company has acquired the rights to reprocess approximately 635,000 US tons of precious metal mine tailings from historical mining operations surrounded by a protected wildlife refuge. EnviroGold Global has completed advanced evaluation of the site, including bulk sampling, and extensive environmental and metallurgical analysis; has engaged regulators to receive the necessary operating permits or exemptions, and is accelerating its pace towards site operations.

With support from the manager of the surrounding protected wildlife refuge, EnviroGold Global's Arizona Tailings Project will remediate historical mine tailings, remove physical waste from previous operations, and reclaim the affected area, advancing the conservation, protection, and enhancement of wildlife, plants, and their habitats with the ultimate objective of returning the site to public management for incorporation into the wildlife refuge. As part of the remediation process, residual precious metals are reclaimed from the old tailings, rendering the clean-up project economically viable.

"The opportunity to remediate and restore land destined for a protected wildlife refuge is a win-win- win for the environment, community stakeholders and EnviroGold Global shareholders," said Company Chairman David Cam. "In addition to removing harmful waste from historical mining operations, we are working with the site owner and the wildlife refuge manager to increase the area of the protected wildlife habitat, recharging a critical natural resource and creating a demonstrable net public benefit."

The Company is leveraging its unique competitive advantages to acquire the rights to historical mine tailings opportunities in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Australia, with further international expansion planned.

About EnviroGold Global

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world's increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by profitably reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical natural resources and accelerate the world's transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global has acquired remediation rights to three precious, critical and strategic mine tailings sites across North America and is actively expanding the Company's significant reprocessing pipeline.

