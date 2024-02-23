Entigrity building GCC for Accounting firms by Entigrity Captives, plans to double its operations in 3-5 years

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Entigrity, a leading offshore staffing solutions provider, has recently introduced 'Entigrity Captives' as an initiative to assist Accounting and CPA firms in North America in establishing dedicated offices in India and the Philippines. With over a decade of experience in the global market, Entigrity offers comprehensive support to firms, managing compliances and staffing needs ranging from 15 to over 100 employees across 25 offices in 18 cities.

By Entigrity Captives, Entigrity wants to bring a fresh perspective to offshoring by giving firms more control and flexibility.

In sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Mr Shawn Parikh, CEO, Entigrity, expressed:

"At Entigrity, our approach is to establish offices in smaller cities to tackle attrition issues and tap into a diverse pool of talent. We help accounting firms to set up offshore offices without the hassle of dealing with legal complexities, infrastructure concerns, risks associated with unfamiliar markets, and other challenges. This allows them to replicate their policies and onshore culture in their offshore offices seamlessly. Our goal is to establish a presence in 30 cities across India, Philippines, South Africa and Mexico in the next 3-5 years, focusing on tier II, tier III, and smaller towns, aligning with our core belief: Go where the talent is, at their doorstep."

Data security remains a top priority for Entigrity, with adherence to standards such as SOC II Type 2, ISO 27001: 2013, and GDPR compliance. They offer end-to-end support functions, including office infrastructure, IT setup, ongoing support, admin HR, and staff management, thereby relieving clients from setup hassles.

The shift towards tier 2 and 3 cities is fueled by increased capital inflow and growth prospects, resulting in the alleviation of congestion in mega-cities. Their achievements are apparent, with 40 out of the top 200 accounting firms selecting Entigrity as their successful offshore partner.

They has established exclusive offices for several accounting firms and aim to bring on board over 50+ firms through their "Entigrity Captives" model. Their plan includes setting up dedicated offices for these firms, hiring 2000+ staff members, and expanding their current office space from 1M sq. ft. to 2M sq. ft. within the next 2-3 years.

About Entigrity:

Entigrity™ serves as a trusted offshore staffing partner for 800+ accounting, CPA, and tax firms in the UK, US, and Canada. Recognized as a top workplace, they are "Great Place to Work® Certified™" in the accounting offshoring industry. With its commitment to excellence and innovative solutions, They continues to redefine offshore staffing for the accounting sector.

