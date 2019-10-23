Enterprise Truck Rental Now Serving Western Montana Market

"Over time, we've seen an increasing demand for commercial grade trucks from customers in western Montana, as well as a need to grow our operating footprint throughout the region," said Derrick Hartse, Group Truck Manager for Enterprise's regional subsidiary that includes Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and parts of Nebraska and Minnesota. "Our new truck rental branch in Missoula allows us to better serve customers, and to provide reliable and convenient truck rental solutions to a large base of customers who previously had little to no options."

The Missoula Enterprise Truck Rental location provides access to a wide range of cargo vans, box trucks and tow-capable pickup trucks for both business and personal use. The branch is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and is closed on Sunday.

Creating Growth Opportunities in Missoula

In addition to offering customers more convenient truck rental locations, the Missoula facility is creating opportunities for local Enterprise employees to grow their careers. In fact, the branch manager of the new Missoula location, Ryan Reddick, was promoted from his role as assistant manager in Billings, Montana. Reddick began his career in the renowned Enterprise Rent-A-Car Management Training program, which teaches employees how to run a business, empower teams and provide excellent face-to-face customer service.

In total, the Missoula truck rental team currently consists of three full-time employees – one branch manager, one account specialist and a vehicle service agent. As the business continues to grow throughout the western Montana region, more employees will be hired to help meet customers' needs.

Providing Transportation Solutions in North America

The Missoula branch opening is part of Enterprise Truck Rental's ongoing growth strategy to provide short- and long-term transportation solutions to customers throughout North America. In fiscal year 2019, Enterprise Truck Rental opened 36 new branch locations, making it one of the fastest-growing truck rental companies in the industry.

Over the past decade, Enterprise Truck Rental has tripled its number of locations from 100 in 2007 to more than 350 today throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

Enterprise Truck Rental is a service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which has delivered local transportation solutions to customers for more than 60 years and is an integral part of North America's transportation infrastructure. In fact, Enterprise Rent-A-Car has more than 5,800 fully staffed neighborhood and airport branch offices — one located within 15 miles of 90% of the U.S. population.

For more information about Enterprise Truck Rental, visit www.enterprisetrucks.com or call toll free 1-888-RENT-A-TRUCK.

About Enterprise Truck Rental

Enterprise's legacy of superior customer service has contributed to Enterprise Truck Rental's growth over the past few years, specifically in the commercial segment. All Enterprise Truck Rental customers receive the Enterprise brand's renowned high level of service, including free pickup and 24-hour roadside assistance. The business also rents its commercial-grade trucks to consumers for personal use. In addition, Enterprise sells well-maintained and low mileage used medium-duty commercial trucks.

