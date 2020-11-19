Enterprise Holdings Teams Up with Clorox® Extending its Complete Clean Pledge; Effort to Offer Industry-First in Car Rental Cleaning Practices and Customer Control

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Enterprise Holdings today announced a new initiative with Clorox®, one of the most trusted brands in cleaning, to implement near- and long-term enhancements to its cleaning procedures. The collaboration reinforces the company's Complete Clean Pledge to help customers feel confident as they begin to travel again.

Enterprise Holdings teams up with Clorox® to provide a one-count Clorox Disinfecting Wipe in every vehicle rented through its brands – Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car.

To kick off the initiative, Enterprise Holdings will begin providing a one-count Clorox Disinfecting Wipe in every vehicle rented through its brands – Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car. The distribution of the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes marks an industry-first in car rental. The effort is rolling out throughout the southeast United States in November. After the first of the year, it will expand to locations throughout the rest of the U.S. and Canada, as well as to the Enterprise Truck Rental and Enterprise Car Sales businesses.

"This is a simple but first-of-its-kind effort in the car rental industry, and it's our way of increasing customers' peace of mind," said Will Withington, Senior Vice President of North American Operations for Enterprise Holdings. "We heard this loud and clear from car rental customers – they want more personal cleaning control, in addition to our already rigorous cleaning and sanitizing procedures that follow each rental. In fact, nearly 80% of those we surveyed said they would feel most comfortable renting if they were to receive a disinfecting wipe to wipe down high-touch areas themselves."

Since introducing its Complete Clean Pledge in May, Enterprise Holdings and its three car rental brands have continuously worked to advance the health and safety practices throughout their operations.

"That's why we are proud to provide an additional layer of customer control and peace of mind on top of our Complete Clean Pledge with the trusted cleaning and disinfecting expertise of Clorox," added Withington.

The Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when used as directed. Each wipe includes directions for use and is accompanied by instructions to use it on the vehicle's high-touch, hard nonporous surfaces.

Innovations, Enhancement and Products

By bringing together two strong brands working to benefit customer health and safety, Enterprise and Clorox's collaborative efforts will improve consumer confidence across North America for years to come.

"As the world continues to confront the global COVID-19 pandemic, disinfectants play an important role in and out of the home. Helping to restore confidence in essential travel is an important step in our recovery as a society," said Heath Rigsby, Vice President of Out of Home at The Clorox Company. "Our program with Enterprise, a company committed to the highest standards of cleanliness, allows us to continue supporting businesses as they serve their customers in a responsible way."

In addition to the one-count wipes, Enterprise is teaming up with Clorox to look at ways to incorporate other products into its safety and car cleaning practices and test new technologies throughout its rental operations over the long term.

"We want customers to know we are working closely with trusted experts and always reviewing our cleaning standards and protocols – and that their safety is our highest priority as they begin to travel, now and in the future," Withington said.

Enterprise Holdings' Complete Clean Pledge – A Long-Term Commitment to Well-being and Safety

Enterprise Holdings' Complete Clean Pledge is a long-term commitment to industry-leading health and safety practices throughout all of its operations.

Vehicles: Enterprise Holdings' vehicles are thoroughly cleaned between every rental and backed with an in-vehicle Complete Clean Pledge notification. This includes washing, vacuuming, general wiping down and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points. Enterprise also is making a significant investment throughout its global operations to upgrade cleaning and car wash facilities. This includes everything from enhanced industrial vacuuming and cleaning equipment to lighting and more.

Enterprise Holdings' vehicles are thoroughly cleaned between every rental and backed with an in-vehicle Complete Clean Pledge notification. This includes washing, vacuuming, general wiping down and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points. Enterprise also is making a significant investment throughout its global operations to upgrade cleaning and car wash facilities. This includes everything from enhanced industrial vacuuming and cleaning equipment to lighting and more. Branches: Employees frequently sanitize touchable surfaces with disinfectant throughout the day in branch locations, including counter tops, phones, tablet devices, payment devices and door handles, among other high-touch areas. The company also has accelerated efforts to invest in and improve the rental experience, including implementing permanent low- and no-touch rental options such as advanced check-in at Enterprise's neighborhood locations and enhanced curbside and delivery processes. This echoes National's Emerald Club experience, where members enjoy a virtually no-touch process and bypass the counter to reserve and choose a car from the Emerald Aisle, check out and go.

Employees frequently sanitize touchable surfaces with disinfectant throughout the day in branch locations, including counter tops, phones, tablet devices, payment devices and door handles, among other high-touch areas. The company also has accelerated efforts to invest in and improve the rental experience, including implementing permanent low- and no-touch rental options such as advanced check-in at Enterprise's neighborhood locations and enhanced curbside and delivery processes. This echoes National's Emerald Club experience, where members enjoy a virtually no-touch process and bypass the counter to reserve and choose a car from the Emerald Aisle, check out and go. Shuttles: High-touch areas of Enterprise Holdings' shuttles are cleaned and sanitized with a disinfectant frequently and between trips. Social distancing protocols are implemented as passengers board, ride and depart, and the number of passengers on each bus are limited.

High-touch areas of Enterprise Holdings' shuttles are cleaned and sanitized with a disinfectant frequently and between trips. Social distancing protocols are implemented as passengers board, ride and depart, and the number of passengers on each bus are limited. Employees and Customers: Employees working in branch locations follow the best practices recommended by health authorities to help protect and reduce risk. This includes requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings inside locations, limiting numbers of employees and customers in branches ,and using social distancing inside and outside of locations. Plexiglass and counter shields also have been installed at branch locations.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings Complete Clean Pledge and its new program with Clorox, click here.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, MO., Enterprise Holdings, manages a diverse fleet of nearly 1.7 million vehicles through a network of more than 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in nearly 100 countries and territories. For more information about Enterprise Holdings visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-B

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

For further information: Lisa Martini, Enterprise Holdings, [email protected], http://www.enterpriseholdings.com

Related Links

http://www.enterpriseholdings.com

