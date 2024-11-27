Enterprise Group Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

ST. ALBERT, AB, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise Group"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector that is focused primarily on specialized equipment rental is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd. (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13,157,900 common shares of the Company ("Offered Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Offered Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $25.0 million (the "Offering").

The Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days from the date of the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate common shares to be sold pursuant to the Offering. In the event the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $28.8 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and may be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws, and certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 12, 2024, or such other date as may be agreed upon by the Company and the Underwriters, subject to customary closing conditions, including required approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act), absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada.

More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements in this news release including, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering, anticipated timing for closing of the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Enterprise Group, Inc.

For questions or additional information, please contact: Leonard Jaroszuk, Chairman & CEO, or Desmond O'Kell, President & Director, 780-418-4400, [email protected]