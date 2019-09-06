Enterprise experts available to help voters look inside the federal election

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Experts at Enterprise are available to help voters look inside the federal election—analyzing what's working and what's not and who's up and who's down. Most experts can draw on significant media experience as well as decades of experience in senior political and marketing roles.

We know topics and guests change, often at the last minute, and will do our best to meet tight deadlines with little notice. Direct contact information is provided for each expert. Enterprise experts are available by phone or email almost anytime, and physically in Edmonton and Toronto.

Toronto-based

Jason Lietaer. jietear@enterprisecanada.com 416.561.1796 One of Canada's highest profile, most versatile pundits, Jason brings years of experience in senior roles in Conservative governments and campaign war rooms. He's a regular commentator on television and radio and is enthusiastic on social media. Jason is based in Toronto.

Dennis Matthews. dmatthews@enterprisecanada.com 416.873.6010 Dennis is a political advertising, branding and marketing expert. His experience includes running advertising and marketing for Stephen Harper's government and held a senior role in the 2015 Conservative campaign. He's a frequent TV and radio commentator and a columnist on political advertising and digital marketing trends.

Katie Heelis. kheelis@enterprisecanada.com 647.393.7744 Katie is Enterprise's health practice lead and has an in-depth background in Liberal politics. Her expertise on healthcare policy and mental health is sought after by a number of Canada's largest healthcare companies. Her past experience includes time working for Ontario's Minister of Health. She also managed a riding campaign for the Ontario Liberals in 2018.

(Bilingual English-French) Semhar Tekeste. stekeste@enterprisecanada.com 819.329.0061 Semhar worked in senior roles in several ministers' offices in the Harper government, and was responsible for Harper's Quebec events during the 2015 election. Today, she's one of Enterprise's senior public affairs consultants dealing with provincial issues in Ontario.

Jeff Blay. jblay@enterprisecanada.com 289.241.5114 Jeff is creative director at Enterprise and a specialist in digital marketing and content creation. He recently headed the digital efforts for a Toronto mayoral campaign.

Sarah Del Giallo. sdelgiallo@enterprisecanada.com 416.606.0108 A former journalist in both the Toronto Star and National Post newsrooms and general political news fanatic, Sarah brings her perspective from working in the media to analyze how outlets are covering the campaign and candidates.

Jonathan Sampson. jsampson@enterprisecanada.com 416.768.0991 Jonathan brings a young Conservative perspective to politics. Before joining Enterprise as a senior consultant, he put his public policy skills to work on a range of priority files working for Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General.

Edmonton-based

Erika Barootes. ebarootes@enterprisecanada.com 403.512.4865 Erika is the current president of the United Conservative Party of Alberta and played a key role in Jason Kenney's recent campaign. Previous roles include managing communications in the Alberta premier's office. She's originally from Saskatchewan and knows Western Canada's DNA inside and out, including time at a leading ad agency in Edmonton.

Peter Csillag. pcsillag@enterprisecanada.com 613.324.8439 Peter worked for Jason Kenney in three separate cabinet positions in Ottawa and in a senior role while Kenney was Alberta's opposition leader. Originally from Alberta, Peter also worked for the BC Liberal caucus. He's well-versed in issues management to get through a crisis.

SOURCE Enterprise Canada Inc.

For further information: Courtney De Caire, 289 407 8298

Related Links

http://www.enterprisecanada.com

