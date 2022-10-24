Entegral Launches Smart Assist™, Cutting-Edge Vehicle Claims Triage Product

With AI Capabilities, New Self-Serve Technology Streamlines Post-Accident Process

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Backed by the trusted brand and world-class service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Entegral has announced the launch of Smart Assist, a vehicle claim assistance product designed for use with mobile devices, in North America. This new SaaS (software as a service) offering puts more control directly into the customer's hands after a collision and, in the process, helps to digitize and automate the claims journey from first notice of loss. The product was launched yesterday with a demo at Guidewire Connections 2022 in Las Vegas, where Entegral is a sponsoring PartnerConnect Solution partner.

Through AI damage analysis, Smart Assist is streamlining the selection and assignment of the vehicle repair and replacement rental.

Entegral is an integrated and open platform that facilitates communication and collaboration among tens of thousands of collision repair shops, insurance providers, vehicle manufacturers and other industry professionals around the world. Designed to provide value to industry partners, Enterprise Holdings launched Entegral in 2019 to help simplify the post-accident process, reduce claims cycle times and enhance the overall customer experience. With verified profiles on more than 23,000 body shops, Entegral is already an industry-leading source of body shop attributes and insights to help determine repair provider capability.

The latest offering from Entegral, Smart Assist is a groundbreaking self-service application that provides control and transparency to the vehicle owner from first notice of loss through the completion of the claim. Starting with a text message from their insurer, vehicle owners are invited to participate in their own claim journey intuitively and interactively.

"Managing the full lifecycle of an auto claim is complex for everyone involved – not to mention incredibly stressful for the vehicle owner. By connecting people, systems and data on an open platform, Entegral is simplifying and harmonizing the automotive claims experience for industry partners and vehicle owners alike," said Joe Rector, vice president of Entegral. "The launch of Smart Assist illustrates how we're continuing to invest in advanced solutions to improve claims processing. By removing inefficiencies from the process, we enable partnerships to come to life and expedite the accident recovery timeline."

With AI damage analysis provided through a new partnership with Tractable®, Smart Assist streamlines the selection and assignment of both the vehicle repair and replacement rental, as well as improves the customer and employee experiences in the claims process.

"We are honored to partner with Entegral to provide our AI technology for this exciting new offering," said Alex Dalyac, co-founder and CEO of Tractable. "Computer vision is accelerating accident recovery; the technology is here, it's on the ground and it's making a difference."

Tractable represents the first of many partnerships intended to expand functionality for solutions under the Smart Assist product. Entegral has a strong global customer base of more than 70 insurance providers, car manufacturers and collision network sponsors in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland and Puerto Rico, including most of the top 25 insurance companies.

For more information, visit www.entegral.com.

About Entegral

With a vision to create world-class software solutions and one source of truth for the incident management industry, Entegral harmonizes the automotive claims experience, unlocks innovation, reduces friction and drives satisfaction by connecting people, systems and data. The Entegral system builds upon Enterprise Rent A-Car's more-than-60-year legacy of helping customers get where they need to go after their vehicle is lost or damaged. Entegral is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Tractable

Tractable is an Applied AI company that uses the speed and accuracy of artificial intelligence to visually assess cars. Our solutions aim to help people work faster and smarter, while reducing friction and waste – better for businesses, their customers and the planet. Tractable AI is the tool of choice for world-leading insurance and automotive companies. Our solutions unlock the potential of applied AI to transform the whole automotive recovery ecosystem, from assessing damage and accelerating claims and repairs to recycling parts. Backed by Insight Partners and other top-tier investors, our world-class research and engineering team is based in London, with offices across North America, Asia and Europe. To learn more about Tractable and schedule an AI demo, visit Tractable.ai.

